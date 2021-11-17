Buy a silverware set big enough for the largest group you cater for — you can always put some silverware away for day-to-day use and get it out when you entertain.

Which silverware is best?

You use it every day, so spending some time and energy finding the best silverware makes sense. Using quality utensils can make a big difference to the eating experience, so it isn’t just about appearance or durability.

But, which is the best silverware, and what should you look out for when choosing a set? If you’re looking for a high-quality, durable silverware set that’s well balanced and easy to care for, consider Mikasa Satin Loft Stainless Steel Flatware.

What to know before you buy silverware

Silverware vs. flatware

You might be wondering if there’s a difference between silverware and flatware. Flatware is the name given to eating utensils — knives, forks and spoons — and may be used to describe serving utensils laid on the table. In the past, the term “silverware” would have referred to flatware and other tableware made from silver or silverplate. This would have included knives, forks and spoons, as well as silver serving platters, napkin rings, candlesticks and any other silver items used on a dining table. Today, however, the terms flatware and silverware are generally used interchangeably, so anyone looking for silverware is usually searching for flatware that’s silver in color.

Silverware types

Silverware is the overall name for a set of utensils you eat or serve with, but what about the individual silverware types. In most silverware sets, a service for one consists of five pieces: a dinner fork, dinner knife, salad fork, dinner spoon and teaspoon. The dinner spoon may be referred to as a dessert spoon, and a salad fork can be called a dessert fork, but unless you’re serving dinner to royalty, there’s little functional difference between them. Silverware sets can also contain various serving utensils, commonly a slotted spoon, serving spoon, serving fork, sugar spoon and butter knife.

What to look for in a quality silverware

Number of pieces

Consider how many pieces you need in your silverware set. A service for one is five pieces, so a 20-piece set will typically contain a service for four, a 40-piece set will include service for eight, and so on. The exception is when you have serving utensils in a set, in which case, 5-10 pieces in each collection will be serving utensils and the rest eating utensils.

Weight and durability

It isn’t an exact science, but you can generally tell the quality of silverware by its weight. Lightweight silverware tends to be flimsy, while heavier silverware is more durable. Of course, you don’t want it to be so heavy that it’s difficult to use.

Handle design

Some silverware has completely smooth handles, while others have etched, engraved or otherwise patterned handles. While your choice of handle design will be primarily down to personal preference, bear in mind that smooth handles are a little easier to keep clean.

How much you can expect to spend on silverware

You can buy small, basic silverware sets starting at around $10-$15, while high-quality silverware can cost $200 or more.

Silverware FAQ

Is silverware real silver?

A. Silverware isn’t necessarily made from real silver and in fact, it usually isn’t. Originally, silverware was so-called because it was made from silver or silver-plated material. Today, we realize that silver isn’t the most suitable material to make knives, forks and spoons, so silverware is usually made from stainless steel. You can still find antique and vintage flatware made from silver or silver plates, but it’s rarely found new.

How do you lay silverware?

A. If you’re setting a formal table or preparing for a special occasion, you might be wondering the proper way to lay silverware. Lay the pieces in even lines on each side of the plate or placement. Place utensils with their ends located roughly an inch from the edge of the table. Set your silverware in order of which will be used first furthest out from the plate or placemat. The exception is any silverware that will be used for coffee or dessert. This can either be brought out with dessert or laid horizontally above the place setting, with the spoon bowl to the left and fork tines to the right.

What’s the best silverware to buy?

Top silverware

Mikasa Satin Loft Stainless Steel Flatware

What you need to know: These sleek, modern stainless steel utensils are great for anyone serious about stylish silverware.

What you’ll love: Includes service for 12 plus a set of serving utensils. The matte finish doesn’t require polishing. This silverware is dishwasher safe, so cleanup is easy. It’s made from durable, high-quality 18/10 stainless steel.

What you should consider: This silverware set is on the pricier side, though it’s durable and will last.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top silverware for the money

Berglander Silverware Set

What you need to know: This reasonably priced set is available as a service for four or eight.

What you’ll love: Although this silverware is affordable, it doesn’t look or feel cheap with a modern rounded design and durable construction that won’t bend. It’s easy to care for and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The finish isn’t as good as it could be but isn’t bad considering the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cambridge Silversmiths Julie Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set

What you need to know: Gorgeous silverware with a brushed satin finish that’s ideal for anyone who wants an attractive but low-maintenance option.

What you’ll love: These utensils are dishwasher safe and don’t require polishing. The set is durable and well-made and comes with a manufacturer’s warranty so that you can expect exceptional quality.

What you should consider: Some users find the spoons a little too large, but this is a minor issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

