Which shoulder brace is best?

There’s no such thing as an easy injury to have, but shoulder injuries are among the worst. Some areas of the body can have their motion limited, but the shoulders are in almost constant motion. Even as you walk, your shoulders are moving slightly. That’s why shoulder braces are a great purchase for those afflicted.

The best shoulder brace is the Babo Care Shoulder Stability Brace. It’s durable and easy to adjust, plus it can be used throughout your healing process.

What to know before you buy a shoulder brace

Support levels

Shoulder braces come in three support levels meant to match your activity level.

Low support braces are best used for those with low activity levels. They mostly immobilize your shoulder, which can make it harder to perform anything other than basic tasks. If your job involves more than desk-related work, you may want a medium support brace instead.

Fit

For a shoulder brace to work, it must fit properly. That mostly means it must be tight without causing discomfort. You also need to consider its bulkiness in relation to your planned outfit. Some braces are thin to be worn under a shirt. Others are thick and can be a challenge to wear with certain clothes.

What to look for in a quality shoulder brace

Adjustability

The best shoulder braces are adjustable so you can avoid an improper fit that can cause more injury. The most basic adjustability in shoulder braces is just a single hook-and-loop strap adjusted by your opposite arm. More complicated braces have multiple points of adjustment involving different kinds of buckles and straps that you might need help getting into.

Compression

All shoulder braces feature some compression by how they’re designed. However, some shoulder braces offer higher levels of compression. Others even have systems such as electric pumps that let you adjust the compression. Look for high or adjustable compression levels if you want to improve your circulation and relieve some pain.

Temperature

Some shoulder braces have pouches that fit gel inserts. Those that do may only have one pouch or they could have multiple. Better braces with gel pouches include the inserts. These inserts can be frozen or heated to provide temperature therapy.

How much you can expect to spend on a shoulder brace

They can cost as little as $15 or as much as $50-plus. Most braces cost $25 or less with better braces usually costing around $40-$50. Few braces cost more than $50, but those that do can exceed $100.

Shoulder brace FAQ

Can I repair a torn shoulder brace?

A. It’s possible, though there’s high risk and little reward in repairing it. Those risks mainly focus on altering its fit, which makes it likely to no longer feel comfortable and can lower its efficacy. An improperly fitting brace can also cause more injury to your shoulder. Additionally, most shoulder braces come at costs low enough that the time and money spent on trying to repair them is greater than simply purchasing a new one.

Can a shoulder brace stretch out?

A. Yes. Most shoulder braces have some degree of stretchiness to provide compression and make it easier to achieve a comfortable fit. There’s no way to combat this stretchiness from loosening over time and it stretches out faster the more you use it. Once you feel your brace has become too loose, it’s time to buy a new one.

What’s the best shoulder brace to buy?

Top shoulder brace

Babo Care Shoulder Stability Brace

What you need to know: This brace is effective but simple and easy to use.

What you’ll love: It has multiple easy-to-reach and easy-to-use adjustment points so you never struggle to get a perfect fit. There’s a small pouch that’s designed to hold gel packs for temperature therapy. The neoprene material makes it soft, nonirritating and breathable. Babo Care offers 24-hour customer support.

What you should consider: It isn’t machine-washable. A few consumers reported it fitting better on larger, bulkier bodies. Others had issues with the hook-and-loop straps weakening over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shoulder brace for the money

Sparthos Shoulder Brace

What you need to know: This brace has well-priced and offers some helpful features.

What you’ll love: It’s safe to wear all day and it’s thin enough to leave little evidence of being worn when under a shirt. Sparthos offers a money-back guarantee if you aren’t completely satisfied. It comes in universal or 2XL sizes.

What you should consider: A few customers reported getting rashes from wearing it too long. Others found the placement of certain buckles, namely one under the armpit, to be uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Copper Compression Shoulder Brace

What you need to know: This brace is infused with copper for extra benefits.

What you’ll love: The targeted compression aids in improving conditions such as sprains, dislocation and tendinitis. The copper infusion helps fight off microbial growth and improves moisture wicking to keep the brace cleaner and odor-free for longer. It doesn’t limit mobility and can be worn all day.

What you should consider: A few purchasers found it didn’t fit well with most saying it was loose. Others had issues with the hook-and-loop straps being uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

