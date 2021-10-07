In 2015, rights to the Sharp brand were sold to Hisense, a competitor based in China, but Sharp Corp. regained its license and reentered the U.S. market in 2019.

Which Sharp TV is best?

Sharp is a popular TV manufacturer based out of Japan. It’s been making innovative televisions for decades, which have been very popular in North America. Sharp is known for its large displays and crisp image quality. As buyers shop for the latest innovation in TVs, they are consistently looking for bigger and bigger displays. While Sharp has created more budget-friendly options, consumers have praised the brand for its huge 70- to 90-inch smart TVs.

The best Sharp TV is the 90-inch LCD Smart TV. This impressive display is enough to bring the home theater experience right to your living room. At less than 4 inches thick, this TV can be placed almost anywhere.

What to know before you buy a Sharp TV

History of Sharp TVs

Sharp was once a dominant force in the TV market. It began making televisions in the early 1950s and was an innovator when it came to offering brighter screens with better image quality. In 2015 the Sharp brand was sold to Hisense, a competitor based in China. From there it was slim pickings for Sharp TV fans until 2019, when Sharp Corp. once again began producing televisions. Today, Sharp is beginning to find its way back into the competitive TV market in the United States.

Smart TVs

Smart TVs are internet-connected televisions that allow you to download third-party apps. These apps include popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBOMax and Amazon Prime. While each app requires its own subscription service, they can all be downloaded for free using a smart TV. Sharp smart TVs use the Android operating system, which means they are compatible with Google and Chromecast.

Aquos Sharp TVs

Aquos is a line of TVs made by Sharp that started in 2001. All of the TVs in this collection include high-definition displays and at least a 60hz refresh rate. They also include four HDMI connections, which allow you to plug in up to four separate devices. This is a huge benefit for those who use cable boxes, video game consoles or streaming devices. In 2020, Sharp released its newest Aquos product, which was a 4K smart TV.

What to look for in a quality Sharp TV

Size

Sharp TVs are known to be very large. In fact, when Sharp made its comeback in 2019, it announced plans to experiment with 8K resolution and 100-inch screens. The largest Sharp TVs currently range from 70 inches to 90 inches.

4K displays

The most common resolution for a TV is 1080p. This is the standard high-definition (HD) display. However, many companies like Sharp have been innovating with higher-quality 4K and 8K TVs.

Subwoofers

Some Sharp TVs have built-in subwoofers that add a tremendous boost to sound quality. Subwoofers are speakers that are capable of producing low bass sounds, which is generally the sound that’s missing from standard television speakers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sharp TV

Sharp TVs cost between $1,200 and $7,300.

Sharp TV FAQ

Are Sharp TVs the same as Hisense TVs?

A. Some Sharp TVs were made under the Hisense brand, so they are the same — sort of. If you purchased a Sharp TV before 2015, then it’s a Sharp TV produced under the Sharp Corp. But if your TV was manufactured between 2015 and 2019, you may have a Sharp TV produced by Hisense.

Can I buy a refurbished Sharp TV?

A. Yes, you can find refurbished Sharp TVs at many online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Keep in mind that in purchasing a refurbished TV, you’ll likely be getting an older model that lacks the latest features. Also, even if a refurbished TV comes with a warranty, the terms might be different compared with that for a new TV. If you are shopping for a refurbished Sharp TV, be sure you are buying it from a reliable retailer with experience in refurbishment.

What ARE the best Sharp TVS to buy?

Top Sharp TV

Sharp LCD 90-inch TV

What you need to know: This massive 90-inch LCD TV with a built-in subwoofer offers a theaterlike experience all in one unit.

What you’ll love: This TV includes smart features that allow you to connect to Wi-Fi, browse streaming apps and even surf the web. It also has a 1080p resolution and Active 3D technology.

What you should consider: This TV will take some calibration to make the picture as clear as possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sharp TV for the money

Sharp LC 75-inch Smart TV

What you need to know: This is another excellent smart TV from Sharp that includes a roomy 75-inch LCD screen with 4K resolution.

What you’ll love: Smart TV features let you connect to Wi-Fi and stream your favorite shows using Netflix, Hulu and other apps. The back of the unit has four HDMI connections, which let you plug in a variety of other devices.

What you should consider: This TV does not provide Bluetooth connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sharp 70-inch HD TV

What you need to know: This Sharp 70-inch TV boasts a crisp image.

What you’ll love: This TV has a 1080p LED display and multiple connective ports including ethernet, USB and HDMI. Its 60hz refresh rate keeps the images looking smooth.

What you should consider: This TV does not come with smart TV features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

