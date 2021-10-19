Best Samsung phone

You may save some money by purchasing a Samsung phone from a third-party seller, as long as it is compatible with your service provider.

Which Samsung phone is best?

If you’re searching for one of the leading manufacturers of Android OS smartphones, Samsung is probably the name that comes up first.

Samsung has designed dozens of different smartphone models over the years. Many of its sharp-looking phones contain cutting-edge technology and features that inspire brand loyalty. All cellular service providers carry Samsung phones for their subscribers, but you also can purchase Samsung phones from third-party sellers.

This shopping guide will help you choose the Samsung smartphone that’s right for you. Our overall favorite is the Galaxy S9, which delivers impressive water-resistant capabilities and top-of-the-line features.

What to know before you buy a Samsung phone

When looking for a Samsung smartphone that will match your usage needs, compare these aspects:

The quality and size of the phone’s screen will play a big role in your enjoyment of the model and how well it serves you. Screen sizes are measured diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner. Screens of five to six-and-a-half inches are available in most Samsung phones. Screen resolution is available in HD or even higher quality. Cameras: The majority of Samsung phones will have both a front and rear camera. The front camera, also called a selfie camera, usually will carry five to 10 megapixels (MP) of resolution in a Samsung phone. Some phones make use of a dual-front camera, which allows for greater control of portrait photos. The rear camera is a higher-quality camera that will have eight to 16 megapixels of resolution.

The majority of Samsung phones will have both a front and rear camera. The front camera, also called a selfie camera, usually will carry five to 10 megapixels (MP) of resolution in a Samsung phone. Some phones make use of a dual-front camera, which allows for greater control of portrait photos. The rear camera is a higher-quality camera that will have eight to 16 megapixels of resolution. Phone size: Phones from Samsung vary in body size, which depends on quite a bit on the size of the screen. If you like to carry your phone in your pocket, you’ll likely want something smaller than someone who prioritizes watching streaming video on a large phone screen.

Remember, Samsung only makes Android OS phones. Its phones cannot run Apple’s iOS.

What to look for in a quality Samsung phone

Once you have the primary considerations nailed down for the Samsung phone you want, there are a few other important features you should understand before purchasing one.

No one wants to have a dead phone midway through the day all because of a low-capacity battery. Look for a battery capacity of 3,000 to 3,400 mAh as a starting point. Storage: Your Samsung phone will ship with some built-in storage capacity. With the majority of models, you can then add more storage by purchasing your own memory card. If you don’t want the hassle of a memory card, purchase a phone with as much storage already installed as you can afford. Average phones will have 64GB or 128GB of built-in internal storage.

Your Samsung phone will ship with some built-in storage capacity. With the majority of models, you can then add more storage by purchasing your own memory card. If you don’t want the hassle of a memory card, purchase a phone with as much storage already installed as you can afford. Average phones will have 64GB or 128GB of built-in internal storage. Water protection: As anyone who has dropped a smartphone in a toilet or a sink full of dirty dishes knows, water and electronics typically don’t mix. However, a few Samsung phones have a water-resistant outer shell, meaning that they can survive brief periods of exposure to water.

As anyone who has dropped a smartphone in a toilet or a sink full of dirty dishes knows, water and electronics typically don’t mix. However, a few Samsung phones have a water-resistant outer shell, meaning that they can survive brief periods of exposure to water. Wireless charging: Some Samsung smartphones can use a wireless charging pad to recharge the battery. These wireless charging stations are convenient, but only newer phone models are able to use this feature.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung phone

Samsung smartphones come in at multiple price points. The least expensive models will cost you $100 to $300. Phones with an average feature list will cost $300 to $800, but you can spend even more for the highest-level features and latest phones.

Samsung phone FAQ

Should I always upgrade to the latest Samsung phone model immediately?

A. Not necessarily. As long as your service provider supports your current Samsung phone, and as long as you’re pleased with its performance, you can continue using it.

What does it mean when my Samsung smartphone is water-resistant?

A. A water-resistant phone can survive minor splashes and rainwater without failing. However, that doesn’t mean the phone can survive falling into a lake or being submerged for an extended period of time.

What are the best Samsung phones to buy?

Top Samsung phone

Samsung Galaxy S9

Our take: A newer model of Samsung phone that has proven to be extremely popular among users.

What we like: This smartphone is resistant to splashing water. Gives you the ability to charge the phone wirelessly.

What we dislike: Pricey. Doesn’t give you the highest level of speech recognition capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy S8

Our take: If you want quite a few of the latest features and technologies but also want to save some money, this is the Samsung smartphone for you.

What we like: Has a bright screen that’s perfect for watching videos. The camera quality is good for the price you’ll pay.

What we dislike: Even it’s fairly powerful and feature-packed, it still lags behind the newer S9.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Our take: Low-priced Samsung phone that has an edge-to-edge screen, but lags behind other models in other areas.

What we like: Weighs less and is smaller than the majority of Samsung phones. Attractive charcoal black color.

What we dislike: Front and rear cameras are limited to 5MP and 8MP of resolution. Only 32GB of storage is included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

