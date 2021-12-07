For many travelers, the RV is home away from home. Make the experience even cozier with the best RV mat.

Which RV mats are best?

Whether you need something to keep your entrance clean or you want to expand your livable space by extending into the outdoors, the best RV mat can enhance your travel experience. Reduce the amount of dirt and leaves that make their way into your home while making your RV even more welcoming and comfortable.

There are many features to consider to find your ideal mat, but the RV Camping Rug is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an RV mat

Size

Many users prefer an RV mat that’s as large as their RV awning. This means it will stay protected under the awning while extending your outdoor living space as much as possible. However, if you only need a small mat for your entryway, there’s no need for it to be substantial in size. Measure the space you want to cover before shopping.

Material

Most RV mats are made of synthetic fibers. This makes cleaning easier and helps your RV mat maintain its durability. Polypropylene is a common material in RV mats as is olefin, polyester and nylon. If you want something eco-friendly, check if the RV mat is made of recycled materials. There is no quality difference with eco-friendly mats, so you can gain the environmental benefits without worrying about sacrificing quality.

Storage and use

Know where you plan to use your RV mat and how you plan to store it. If you travel between campgrounds often, then packing and unpacking your RV mat will be regular occurrences. In this case, you may want something smaller that’s simple to clean and transport. If you want to extend your outdoor space as much as possible or if you have a larger rig, you may want a larger mat.

What to look for in a quality RV mat

Sturdiness and durability

While it’s helpful to save money, anytime you purchase a cheap RV mat, expect inferiority. Insanely low prices are almost equivalent to disappointing durability. This is precisely what you don’t want when it comes to an RV mat that’s going to be walked on and regularly swept. Choose something with a sturdy weave so you know it will hold up to the wear and tear of recurrent use. The heavier the weight of weave in a plastic mat, the sturdier and more reliable the mat is.

Portability

While you want to choose something heavyweight that will stand up to use, you don’t want it to be so heavy that your mat is difficult to pull out and put in. A foldable mat makes storage effortless and can make setting it up or cleaning it off straightforward. Some RV mats come with a bag to keep the mat secure when not in use. Handles make transport simple. If you end up purchasing a mat with a bag, check the quality of that bag to ensure the handles are durable and well made.

Mold resistance and cleaning ease

Many synthetic materials, such as polypropylene, are naturally resistant to mold growth. Campsites tend to be moist, either due to rain, groundwater or beverage spills. You don’t want to use harsh chemicals to kill bacteria off your mat. In cases where cleaning is necessary, however, you want it to be easy to accomplish.

How much you can expect to spend on an RV mat

The cost of an RV mat largely depends on quality and size. Anything from $50-$200 is normal.

RV mat FAQ

How big of an RV mat do you need?

A. That’s up to you. Some users prefer a mat that matches the size of the RV awning while others only want a small mat to wipe off shoes at the entrance of the RV.

How do you clean an RV mat?

A. Most RV mats are easy to sweep clear of collected leaves and dirt. If you have a spill, you can usually clean it with a simple soap-and-water mixture and a cloth. For severe dirt spots, consider using a hose, then allow the mat to air-dry completely before using or storing.

What are the best RV mats to buy?

Top RV mat

RV Camping Rug

What you need to know: With multiple sizes and pattern options, this versatile RV mat creates a charming outdoor space.

What you’ll love: This RV mat is comfy and painless to clean. The waterproof features make it durable and simple. It’s two-sided and comes with a bag to make transportation trouble-free.

What you should consider: Due to its flexible construction, some users said this mat allowed dirt or sand to push up from underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV mat for the money

Camco Handy Mat With Strap

What you need to know: Easy to transport, this bright, patterned mat has pockets and handles.

What you’ll love: Folding out to an impressive 72-by-108 inches, this mat is great for a variety of size requirements. With mildew-resistant material, it is durable and easy to clean.

What you should consider: Some users said this mat wasn’t comfortable and lacked quality construction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eastern Urban Home RV Camper Nonslip Outdoor Doormat

What you need to know: This nonslip doormat is ideal for those who love to show off their fondness for travel.

What you’ll love: Built to withstand all types of weather and plenty of foot traffic, this U.S.-made doormat is permanently dyed to last. The rubber, nonslip backing keeps everyone safe. You can clean it with a hose without damaging the materials.

What you should consider: At 18-by-27 inches, this RV doormat is on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

