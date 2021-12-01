Best refrigerator for your RV

Some RV refrigerators use a compressor to keep your food cold, just like a home fridge, while others utilize a combination of water, ammonia and hydrogen in an evaporation process that uses no moving parts.

Which refrigerator for your RV is best?

A huge advantage of RV living is having a fresh supply of food with you wherever you go. Items you wouldn’t normally be able to keep with you on a camping or road trip — such as perishables and leftovers — are all part of RV luxury.

The refrigerator is one of the most important appliances in your RV, so make sure you have a quality one with the power and storage you need. Our top pick for an RV refrigerator is the Norcold N10DCSSR Polar-Series DC Compressor RV Refrigerator.

What to know before you buy a refrigerator for your RV

Power draw

When it comes to powering your RV refrigerator, you can either run it off DC power or propane. Both have their own pros and cons. The main downside to propane is the possibility of gas leaks in your RV. The downside to DC power is needing a constant supply of power to run your unit. This becomes difficult in RVs that only run on shore power. Additionally, it can be draining on off-grid, solar-powered vehicles. Some RVers will use extra power, such as an RV generator, to help increase their power capacity and run essentials like a refrigerator at all times.

RV fridge size

While you may want a new fridge with a larger capacity than your last one, you must consider the grueling renovation project required should you choose a larger fridge. The most convenient refrigerator for your RV will be the same or similar size as your last fridge. That being said, renovating your RV to fit a more substantial fridge is a possibility, if more expensive.

Installation

Installation is part of the process when choosing a new fridge for your RV. It’s best to leave the complicated installation job to the professionals. A professional can handle uninstalling your old RV refrigerator and putting in your new one, all while keeping you and your RV safe.

What to look for in a quality refrigerator for your RV

Road trip compatibility

Average, residential refrigerators aren’t made to resist constant movement or irregularities on the road. The thing that sets RV fridges apart from residential fridges and fridges marketed for tiny homes is they are manufactured to withstand uneven road surfaces while in transit and slanted surfaces when parked. The best RV refrigerator can withstand the normal bumps and tumbles involved in a road trip while keeping your food cold.

Fridge and freezer section

Ideally, your RV refrigerator will have a large enough capacity to keep all your food cold. It will also have a freezer section. Ice cubes and even freezing vegetables may become necessary while traveling in your RV.

Trusted brand

While purchasing from a trustworthy brand doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you’ll get a refrigerator you can trust, it does increase your chances of finding a long-lasting, quality fridge. Norcold is one of the most trustworthy brands when it comes to RV refrigerators. Dometic is also a highly popular brand. Consider what models they have available as you compare options.

How much you can expect to spend on a refrigerator for your RV

You can get a mini-fridge to work with your RV for as little as $200-$300. However, if you want an RV refrigerator with more capacity, expect something in the range of $1,000-$3,000.

Refrigerator for your RV FAQ

What size fridge do I need in my RV?

A. It’s normal for an RV refrigerator to be smaller than your residential fridge. Many kitchen fridges are 18 to 21 cubic feet, but RV fridges are usually less than 12 cubic feet. An RV fridge can be as small as 4 cubic feet.

Can I replace my RV refrigerator myself?

A. It’s not recommended. Uninstalling an old fridge and installing a new one requires you to manage electric lines and even gas lines. It’s best to leave that with a skilled professional.

What’s the best refrigerator for your RV to buy?

Top refrigerator for your RV

Norcold N10DCSSR Polar-Series DC Compressor RV Refrigerator

What you need to know: At 10 cubic feet, this sophisticated RV refrigerator offers plenty of interior space and a luxurious stainless steel surface.

What you’ll love: This compressor RV fridge has mounting holes to make installation easy. Travel latches hold the doors closed throughout transit, keeping all your food safe and contained. An LCD control panel gives you simple touch control.

What you should consider: There are complaints about fridges arriving damaged, and some users say the compressor failed in under a year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top refrigerator for your RV for the money

Black+Decker Two-Door Mini Fridge with Separate True Freezer

What you need to know: This mini-fridge is ideal for smaller spaces and low-quantity food or beverage needs.

What you’ll love: With two removable shelves, you can adjust and expand your storage space. The quiet operation will leave you undisturbed. With adjustable temperature control, leveling legs and a reversible door, you’ll love the practicality of this fridge.

What you should consider: Some models are reported to have arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Classic Retro 22-inch Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Energy Star

What you need to know: If you’re hoping to add some retro style to your RV, this classic fridge with seven color options will leave you delighted.

What you’ll love: With quiet operation and a smudge-free surface, this fridge will make RV life stylish and convenient. You get 7 cubic feet of storage and heavy-duty cast zinc handles. Designed with energy-saving in mind, you can depend on this fridge to keep your food cold and fresh while using less power.

What you should consider: Some users say the colors are slightly different from pictured or that their product came damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

