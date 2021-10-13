Reed diffusers are a great option for aromatherapy without the smoke of incense. They don’t require any special equipment or power and deliver continual fragrance to sweetly scent your home.

Which reed diffuser sets are best?

For convenient, sweet-smelling home fragrance, it’s hard to top a reed diffuser set. The concept is simple: Thin reeds sit in a decorative vessel with a pool of scented oil. These reeds absorb the oil and diffuse the fragrance continually without any batteries, electrical power or smoke. The vessel for the reeds can be as simple or ornate as you’d like and is a great place to reflect your home’s personal style.

But how do you choose the best reed diffuser set? The key is to find a scent you love that lasts and works in your space. For a light scent in a beautiful package, the NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a reed diffuser set

Style of holder

The style of the holder reflects your personal style. Whether you want your reed diffuser to melt into the background or make a bold statement, there are plenty of options to choose from.

The style also includes the size and shape of the holder’s neck. A wide neck means more oil can travel up through the reed, but it also means the fragrance won’t last as long.

Room size

It’s important to consider the size of your room before purchasing a reed diffuser set. Some smaller sets are designed for more intimate spaces and won’t work well in a larger room.

Reed material

The material of the reeds can influence how strong the fragrance is. There are two common materials used for reed diffusers: bamboo and rattan. Each is a natural material, but the way they are structured makes a big difference in how they work.

Bamboo reeds feature a horizontal grain, like the rungs of a ladder. These rungs make it challenging for oil to travel up the length of the reed and can cause the scent to be mild or faint.

Rattan reeds run vertically. Scented oil can travel quickly to the top and disperse. The fragrance is bolder but be warned: this type of reed can make the oil disperse too quickly, shortening its lifespan.

What to look for in a quality reed diffuser set

All-natural oil

The best reed diffuser sets feature all-natural essential oils. Synthetic oils are a more affordable option, but you indeed get what you pay for. Not only do essential oils smell better than synthetic, but they also offer some of the healing benefits of aromatherapy.

Refillable containers

While all reed diffuser sets are refillable, some do not come with oil-only versions of their set — you need to purchase an entire diffuser to recreate the fragrance. This can get expensive quickly. Instead, look for reed diffuser sets that offer separate refill oils.

Reed replacements

The reeds in your diffuser set are durable, but when they become saturated, they can no longer absorb fresh oil (and the oil they contain loses its fragrance). Reed replacements are a great option for refreshing your set without changing out the vessel.

Replacing your reeds also makes it easy to change fragrances without purchasing a separate reed diffuser set.

How much you can expect to spend on a reed diffuser set

Reed diffuser sets are available across a range of price points. The smallest options, holding up to 4 ounces of oil, can be purchased for around $15. If you are looking for an ornate holder with a larger capacity for oil or higher-quality essential oils, expect to pay around $50.

Reed diffuser set FAQ

How long will your reed diffuser last?

A. This varies depending on the capacity of the reed diffuser and the quality of the oil. Most reed diffusers last between 1 and 3 months. You can extend this by keeping your reed diffuser out of direct sunlight. Place your diffuser in a cool, dark area of your home to make it last.

Refresh your fragrance by flipping the reeds so that the opposite end is in the oil once or twice a week. This also prevents them from gathering dust.

Which scent is best?

A. Fragrance is a highly personal preference. Consider the type of fragrance you normally prefer and go in that direction. If you like a musky, warm scent, look for options like sandalwood and cinnamon. Prefer floral notes? Lavender is a great choice for you.

What’s the best reed diffuser set to buy?

Top reed diffuser set

NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser

What you need to know: The NEST diffuser has a light, clean scent that works well in small spaces.

What you’ll love: The scent of this alcohol-free reed diffuser is long-lasting, usually around 3 months and available in 18 fragrances. The black reeds and frosted bottle provide an elegant touch to any style of decor.

What you should consider: The scent is so subtle that it doesn’t work in large spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reed diffuser set for the money

Cocodor Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser

What you need to know: Dried flowers add a pop of color and a distinctive look to this elegant reed diffuser.

What you’ll love: This affordable reed diffuser comes with a dried flower that matches the scent you select. The five diffuser sticks hold fragrance for approximately 2 months — an excellent value for the low price.

What you should consider: Some users found that certain fragrances smelled more artificial.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chesapeake Bay Candle Reed Diffuser

What you need to know: This classic, simple reed diffuser works well in large rooms.

What you’ll love: The simple style of this reed diffuser is a welcome addition to a wide variety of decor. This diffuser works well to evenly disperse fragrance in even large rooms. Adjust the intensity by simply removing or adding reeds.

What you should consider: Although advertised as lasting for 3 months, most users found that the scent had begun to wane after just one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.