There’s little chance of finding PS5 console deals for Cyber Monday 2021, but if you already have a console, you’ll find deals on games and accessories.

What are the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals?

With online shopping becoming the norm, Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. If you’re looking for games and accessories for your PlayStation 5, you might be holding out for PS5 Cyber Monday deals.

While official information on PS5 Cyber Monday deals isn’t available yet, those in the know can make predictions based on 2020 deals and other historical game console deals. Preparing in advance can help you find the best Cyber Monday PS5 discounts.

Will there be Cyber Monday PS5 console deals?

Likely, you will not be able to find any deals on PS5 consoles this Cyber Monday. The PS5 has been plagued with supply chain issues since it was released in November 2020 and consoles are generally snapped up within hours of being restocked in stores or online. As such, it will be a challenge to buy a PS5 at all between now and the festive season, let alone at a discounted price.

This is bad news for anyone hoping to buy a PS5 console this Cyber Monday, but those who already own a PS5 will be able to find deals on PS5 games and PS5 accessories. You may also be able to find deals on older PlayStation consoles, such as the PS4.

When will PS5 Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 29, so this is the day to look for Cyber Monday PS5 deals. However, Cyber Monday falls the Monday after Black Friday, so you’re likely to find some excellent PS5 deals starting on Black Friday and running through the whole weekend until the end of Cyber Monday. To stay in the loop about all the best deals, subscribe to BestReviews’ email newsletter.

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals

It’s impossible to tell ahead of time exactly what PS5 deals will be available on Cyber Monday, but shoppers can make predictions based on information from last year’s gaming sales. These products are all prime contenders for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

If you’re looking for extra controllers for your PS5 to play multiplayer games or have a backup when one runs out of juice, you may find a good deal on one this Cyber Monday. With a built-in microphone and speaker, it’s more than just a controller.

Sold by Amazon

PlayStation Media Remote

The media remote makes it easier to use your PS5 to play music, watch streaming services and play Blu-rays or DVDs. It features dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Spotify, plus standard remote buttons, such as pause/play and volume buttons.

Sold by Amazon

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Fine-tuned for 3D audio on the PS5, this headset is ideal for serious gamers, as the directional sound lets you pinpoint the location of attackers and listen out for other in-game sounds. It’s comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions and features a built-in microphone to chat with other players.

Sold by Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

This family-friendly game follows the trials of Sackboy as he travels through a variety of handcrafted worlds. A contemporary take on the platform game, this adventure has plenty to offer for most gamers. The co-op multiplayer option makes it great for households who want to play together.

Sold by Amazon

Demon’s Souls

This popular action role-playing game allows players to master combat and sorcery skills to battle demons in the kingdom of Boletaria. The online offerings consist of either player-versus-player battles or cooperative play. It’s an excellent remastering of a cult classic with impressive graphics.

Sold by Amazon

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

These classic skateboarding games have been remastered for a new generation — or for those who played the originals to get nostalgic. Skate on the streets or in contests as Tony Hawk himself or any of his pro roster. Master trick combos to get the best scores and solidify your spot as a pro skater.

Sold by Amazon

Madden NFL 22

Football fans will love this game where players get to coach and play their team throughout the season, with the incredibly realistic graphics you can expect from the PS5. New features for this installment of the Madden franchise include staff management options, weekly strategy and an enhanced scenario engine.

Sold by Amazon

NBA 2K22

If basketball is more your speed than football, this game puts you in the center of the basketball universe. Play as NBA and WNBA teams in realistic environments, build your own dream team, manage teams in MyGM and MyLEAGUE or live out your own journey as a pro baller.

Sold by Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise sees you playing as a Viking raider in an open-world environment. While primarily an RPG, it has some stealth elements, allowing players to sneak up and assassinate foes or engage in large-scale battles.

Sold by Amazon

The Pathless

A beautifully animated third-person action-adventure game that might not have the realism of some PS5 games but looks stunning. You play as the Hunter, a skilled archer who is tasked with dispatching corrupted spirits to lift a curse of darkness on the world.

Sold by Amazon

Deathloop

In this time-loop game, you play as an assassin cursed to relive the same day over and over — and the only way out is to win. In this part first-person shooter, part detective game, players must master every aspect of the game and set up a range of scenarios to assassinate eight key targets before the game resets.

Sold by Amazon

Hades

Hades is a rogue-like game — a type of RPG characterized by randomly generated levels and permanent death, meaning you have to start over if you die in the game. With a gripping storyline and excellent cast of characters, starting from scratch doesn’t seem like such a pain when attempting to escape the underworld in this high-rated game.

Sold by Amazon

