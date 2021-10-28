The PS4’s PlayAsYouDownload feature allows users to play digital games once they’ve downloaded a specific portion of the full title, so you can have fun while the game continues to download in the background.

Which PS4 game is best?

Sony’s PlayStation 4 console was released in North America in 2013 to critical acclaim, and adopters of the PS4 and PS4 Pro have access to hundreds of blockbuster games ranging from open-world western Red Dead Redemption 2, which is our top pick, to crime-fighting with Marvel’s Spider-Man, and everything you could possibly imagine in between. It may seem intimidating to find the best PS4 games for you and your gaming preferences, but with such a wide selection of premium games out there, you are all but guaranteed to find some fresh favorites within the PS4’s epic game library.

What to know before you buy PS4 games

If you don’t plan on paying for a PlayStation Plus subscription or care about playing multiplayer games online, you should research a few single-player games or games that focus on local multiplayer modes.

The best place to start if you are considering family-friendly PS4 games is to look for titles sporting the “E for Everyone” ESRB rating logo on its front cover.

If your friends or family enjoy stopping by to play your PS4, we’d recommend looking into a party, racing, or fighting multiplayer games, and investing in a bonus PS4 DUALSHOCK Wireless Controller or two.

What to look for in quality PS4 games

PlayStation Plus Multiplayer

Single-player games are great for unwinding and getting invested in masterfully crafted tales, but sometimes the most fun you can have on the PS4 is when you are playing with others. Whether you’d prefer to team up to hunt giant dinosaurs in Monster Hunter: World or face down a horde of Imperial Stormtroopers as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Battlefront II, there are many awesome PS4 games that let you play with friends online via PlayStation Plus.

PS4 Pro Enhanced Games

While many top-tier PlayStation 4 games feature breathtaking visuals, the PS4 Pro console takes things to the next level with 4K-TV gaming, faster frame rates, and vibrant HDR technology that work together to make your PS4 games look absolutely incredible. Look for games that feature the “PS4 Pro Enhanced Game” label if you want to play the best-looking titles on your PS4 Pro, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil 2, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

PSVR

When you’re looking for the next great PlayStation 4 game, don’t overlook the immersive gameplay, active motion-based gaming, and engrossing visuals that PSVR games bring to the table. Once you get a taste of the rhythm-based action of Beat Saber or the intense experience of trying to survive the fungal horrors of Resident Evil 7 in VR, it’s easy to get hooked on the PS4’s large variety of attention-grabbing PSVR games.

PS4 Exclusive Games

While there are hundreds of games available for the PS4, it’s well worth your time to seek out the console’s exclusive titles. The PlayStation 4 is the only place to play smash hits like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Horizon Zero Dawn, and with such impressive talent developing Sony’s exclusive games, it’d be a shame to miss out if you already own a PS4.

How much you can expect to spend on PS4 games

Unless it is released as a budget title from day one, most brand-new PS4 games are priced at $59.99 at launch. While that can be a little expensive for collectors and casual players, the good news is that PS4 games tend to plummet in price over time, and you can expect to see those same games for as little as $19.99 within a year after they hit the store shelves.

PS4 games FAQ

Q. Can I play my collection of PS3 games on my PS4?

A. No. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 is not backward compatible with PS3, PS2, or original PlayStation games, but PS4 owners who enjoy retro gaming should check out Sony’s PlayStation Now service. Subscribers can play more than 800 PS4, PS3, PS2, and original PlayStation games, with new titles added each month.

Q. Do PS4 owners need a PlayStation Plus membership?

A. No, but PlayStation Plus includes so many perks, such as online multiplayer gaming, two free games each month, discounts on digital purchases, and exclusive game content, that you really aren’t getting the most out of your PS4 console if you aren’t a member.

What are the best PS4 games to buy?

Top PS4 game

Red Dead Redemption 2

Our take: Features a massive world, an engrossing story, and so much to discover that die-hard cowboys won’t want to stop riding around the wild west for a long time to come.

What we like: Gripping story. Explore plains, swamps, mountains, etc. Become the hero or villain you want to be. Awesome soundtrack. More than 50 usable weapons. Online multiplayer.

What we dislike: RDR2 may start off a little slowly for some action fans, but the adventure is worth those long horse rides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS4 game for money

God of War

Our take: Does a phenomenal job of leading the series in an appealing new narrative direction, while retaining the high-impact fantasy violence that Kratos is known for.

What we like: Affordable. Beautifully told story. Jaw-dropping visuals and music. Exploring a Norse world full of horrible monsters is a fun and fresh new adventure.

What we dislike: You’ll want to buy a PS4 Pro to enjoy this already-pretty game at its best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition

Our take: A high-action, gorgeous, and gigantic Spider-Man game that Marvel fans have always dreamed of playing.

What we like: Surprisingly realistic recreation of NYC. Fluid controls. Engaging story. Beautiful visuals. Tons of fan-favorite comic book characters. Includes all DLC content.

What we dislike: Parents may be wary of the comic violence and occasional drug reference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

