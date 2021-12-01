Best power cage

Power cages are large and heavy. Keep this in mind when choosing where to assemble it, since you most likely won’t be able to move it again afterward, unless you want to take it apart.

Which power cage is best?

Power cages are an integral piece of equipment for every gym. At the most basic level, they allow you to safely perform squats at your maximum ability without the need to have a spotter nearby. Most are designed to be extremely versatile too, with many included or optional attachments that allow them to take the place of several other pieces of workout equipment.

Take for example the Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Olympic Power Cage. In addition to the safety support for performing squats, it also features several overhead grips for pull-ups and dip bars to hit your triceps and chest. You can purchase an optional lat pulldown attachment for it as well.

What to know before you buy a power cage

Power cage vs. squat rack

Many people often confuse power cages and squat racks because they serve a similar purpose. The easiest way to tell them apart is by their design and how you use them. Power cages have four posts and are generally designed for you to perform your squats inside of them.

Conversely, squat racks only have two posts and don’t have an interior area where you can perform your squats. Instead, you stand in front of them, which means you won’t have any weight catches to hold the bar if your muscles give out in the middle of your squat. For this reason, power cages are a better and safer choice if performing squats without a spotter.

Size

Even the smallest power cages require a lot of floor space. Make sure to plan for this and measure your available area before purchasing any power cage. If you are worried that you might not have the floor space to accommodate a full cage, you may need to opt for a squat rack or another piece of equipment instead.

Safety

Power cages are designed to allow you to safely perform squats without the aid of a spotter. That said, it is still important to follow safe lifting practices. This includes only working with weights you can comfortably manage, keeping to proper form, wearing close-toed shoes and maintaining your equipment in good working order. Failing to follow these practices greatly increases your chances of injury.

What to look for in a quality power cage

Capacity

Every piece of weight lifting equipment has a maximum weight capacity, and power cages are no different. For most people this won’t be much of an issue, as even the weakest ones can support at least 500 pounds. However, if you are a serious lifter, make sure to check the weight capacity of any model you are considering to ensure it meets your needs. Many models support 1,000-1,500 pounds.

Increments

Power cages allow you to adjust the J-hooks for a comfortable racking and unracking experience. You can also adjust the weight catches. The more increments a power cage has, the better you can fine tune the adjustments to the most ergonomic positions for your body.

Overhead grips

Most power cages feature overhead grips for performing pull-ups. The more versatility in hand positions these offer, the better, as this will allow you to place greater emphasis on particular parts of your muscles when desired. Ideally, they should also be padded or at the very least, textured for a secure grip.

Attachments

Many power cages support the addition of optional attachments to increase the number of exercises you can perform on them. These include things like lat pulldown attachments, weight benches, low-row attachments and dip bars.

Plate holders

If you don’t already have dedicated weight plate storage in your gym, or simply not enough of it, consider purchasing a power cage that features weight plate posts. These provide you with a place to store your plates when not in use so they can be conveniently accessed when needed and kept organized when not.

How much can you expect to spend on a power cage

Most power cages cost $300-$1,500.

Power cage FAQ

Are power racks difficult to assemble?

A. Power cages vary in how difficult they are to assemble, but even the easiest ones to assemble are still time consuming. Expect to dedicate a minimum of one hour to assemble it, and potentially several hours. Usually, the process can be made easier by enlisting a second person to help.

Do power racks come with the weight bar?

A. Power racks don’t come with weight plates or the weight bar so make sure to plan accordingly when determining your budget.

What is the best power cage to buy?

Top power cage

Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Olympic Power Cage

What you need to know: Pairing a high weight capacity with a lot of versatility in exercises, this power cage is ideal for commercial and home gyms alike.

What you’ll love: It is equipped with dip handles and several overhead grips for pull ups, and there is an optional lat pulldown attachment available. Also, the entire cage feels extremely sturdy when racking and unracking your weights.

What you should consider: It requires a lot of floor space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top power cage for the money

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Strength Rack

What you need to know: The Power Zone Strength Rack is a basic model that comes for an affordable price, but it can be upgraded with a variety of attachments for a total body workout.

What you’ll love: It has smartly-placed plate storage posts for both convenience and organization. Plus, it also features resistance band posts, which is something many others don’t, and the J-hooks are rubber coated so they won’t damage your bar.

What you should consider: Adjusting the J-hooks and spotter bars is a bit cumbersome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HulkFit Adjustable Power Cage

What you need to know: This solid cage can support up to 1,000 pounds and offers plenty of space between the posts for you to comfortably perform a range of exercises.

What you’ll love: It is surprisingly affordable yet feels similar in quality to cages found in commercial gyms. Also, it includes rubber feet to protect your floors.

What you should consider: The included dip bars lack a cushioned grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

