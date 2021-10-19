Best polarized lens filter

Because the polarizing lens filter blocks some light from entering the lens, you’ll have to adjust the exposure settings of the camera accordingly.

Which polarizer lens filter is best?

Photographers of all skill levels love shooting images of nature on bright, sunlit days. But if you’re just starting out with DSLR photography, you may find your photo quality doesn’t quite match up to what a pro can do with the same scene.

Sometimes, this occurs because the pro photographer has more skill. And sometimes it occurs because the pro has better equipment. With a DSLR camera, the best way to improve quality in a scene where glare exists is with a polarized lens filter. Our favorite is the Schneider Optics B&W Polarizing Filter, which is highly scratch-resistant.

What to know before you buy a polarizer lens filter

Finding a lens for your camera

You can find polarizing lens filters for use with mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras and DSLR cameras. They do not work with point-and-shoot fixed-lens cameras or smartphone cameras.

When shopping for a polarized lens filter, you need to match the filter with your lens. The two have to be compatible.

First, find the lens with which you want to use the filter. The diameter of the lens is marked on the lens housing in millimeters. The number will be designated with “mm” or with a circle with a vertical line through it (ϕ). Then, select a filter that matches that number. The filter will screw onto the interior edge of the far end of the lens housing.

What to look for in a quality polarizer lens filter

Even though polarizer lens filters may all look similar, there are some key differences you need to consider. Once you find a filter that fits your gear, you can focus on the features that set these filters apart from each other.

Linear filters

A linear polarized filter will provide more effective light filtering than a circular filter, making them the best option for high-quality photography. However, these are pricier filters than circular filters. Photographers with some photography experience will make good use of a linear filter.

Circular filters

A circular filter doesn’t have the performance of a linear filter, but it is easier for less experienced photographers to use. A circular filter allows the autofocus and auto-exposure systems of your camera to operate smoothly. With a linear filter, you typically have to manually set the focus and exposure. One advantage of a circular filter is that you can twist the filter a few degrees after it’s installed in the lens, and you’ll slightly change the way it filters the light.

Build quality

The rim on the filter plays a significant role in its build quality and price. The rim holds the filter in place and contains the threads that screw into the lens housing. An aluminum rim is lightweight and durable, but it costs more than a brass rim. Thinner rims are ideal as they cause less vignetting in the photograph than thick rims.

Color

You will want a polarized lens filter that has a neutral color tint. With any color in the filter, it will throw off the accuracy of the colors in your photograph.

How much you can expect to spend on a polarizer lens filter

For beginning and intermediate photographers, a basic filter costs $8 to $40. For professionals, you may need to spend $40 to $200 for a filter that’s up to the job, as these filters use premium glass and lightweight rims.

Polarizer lens filter FAQ

What’s the main reason to use a polarizing filter?

A. A polarizing lens filter will remove some of the glare from the scene. Sunlight and other strong light will reflect off certain surfaces, such as a body of water. The filter reduces the impact of this glare.

What are some of the best scenes for using a polarizing filter?

A. Outdoor photos in bright sunlight benefit greatly from polarizer filters. The filter eliminates haze, creating a bright blue color in the sky. It also reduces glare on a body of water, bringing out the rich, blue color. Photographs of leaves are also a deeper green when using a filter.

What are the best polarizer lens filters to buy?

Top polarizer lens filter

Schneider Optics B&W Polarizing Filter

Our take: This filter will stand up to rough treatment better than others, resisting scratches to yield the best image quality.

What we like: Has nano-coating on the surface to simplify cleaning. Multiple threads sizes are available.

What we dislike: Pricier than other polarizing filters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top polarizer lens filter for the money

Amazon Basics Polarizing Filter

Our take: Excellent choice as a polarizing filter for an inexperienced photographer looking to try this type of photography.

What we like: Offers good value. Outperforms other low-priced filters by adding multiple layers of anti-glare coatings.

What we dislike: Creates occasional color accuracy problems in the scene.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hoya Alpha Polarizing Filter

Our take: The quality of photos you can produce with this filter is higher than you’d expect to find at this price.

What we like: Mixes value and performance successfully. Uses an aluminum frame, so it weighs less than others.

What we dislike: It’s difficult to adjust the filter on the fly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.