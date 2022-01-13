Best Pokemon keychain

The first Pokemon games, the original Red and Green versions, came to Nintendo in Japan in 1996 and were based on the creator’s love of catching bugs.

Which Pokemon keychains are best?

A character keychain is a fun and cute addition to any Pokemon fan’s collection. It’s a subtle way to show off your favorite Pokemon and keep them with you. They make great back-to-school gifts or stocking stuffers. You can get one that’s soft and squishy or one that’s made of dense and long-lasting silicone.

Take your Pokemon with you everywhere with the YJacuing Anime Squirtle Cute Figure Keychain. This gives you six different options of some of the most iconic characters from the world of Pokemon.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon keychain

Favorite Pokemon

If you’re buying for yourself, this part is easy. However, if you’re buying for someone else, be sure you have an idea of what their favorite Pokemon is. It can be hard to find some of the rarer character types in keychain form, but if you can’t find your (or the recipient’s) favorite, you may still be able to find one of the same or similar type — there is a wide variety to choose from.

Where it’s going

If the idea is to put your Pokemon on a backpack or purse, you can get one a bit bigger than one for a keychain because it won’t get in your way or clutter your pockets. If it’s for keys or a lanyard, you may want to go with something smaller and possibly flat. If it’s going to be on the outside of a bag, consider getting one that’s water-resistant and rustproof so it can live out its full lifespan regardless of the weather. It may be worth it to make sure it’s scratchproof as well.

Other Pokemon merch

It’s important to know your Pokemon fan relatively well before you choose their gift, so you can get them something that will mesh well with the items they already have. If you or the recipient cares about keeping a consistent theme with their Pokemon merch, make sure it matches the rest of their collection. Other fans may enjoy collecting a wide variety of different things from the world of the game.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon keychain

Sets

Some Pokemon keychains come by themselves, while others come in a set of multiple characters. These are either a collection of some of the most iconic characters or different evolutions of the same one. These are great for decorating all your different bags and keyrings, as well as for a gift when you aren’t sure which Pokemon the recipient likes. Sets of multiples are likely not as detailed and three-dimensional as individual ones; however, they can be just as aesthetically pleasing. It all depends on if you prefer quantity or quality.

Dimensions

Some Pokemon keychains are three-dimensional figures that have texture and specific proportions. These can be made out of soft and fuzzy material, silicone or PVC, depending on the cost and quality. Others are two-dimensional depictions made of metal or silicone with minimal dimensional effects. These may still have some texture where the material is raised and detailed, but they won’t be as realistic.

Accessories

Certain Pokemon keychains come with additional features to round out the look or make them easier to attach. Some are attached to lanyards or wrist loops and have the game logo or the name of the depicted Pokemon. Others might have matching bells, while many are just basic chains. Some have detachable pieces or are themselves detachable so they can be used in other ways such as displays.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokemon keychain

Most Pokemon keychains cost $7-$20, depending on the quality of the material, the level of detail and how many are included in the set.

Pokemon keychain FAQ

What are the most popular or common Pokemon?

A. Most Pokemon merch depicts one or more of the following: Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Charmander. Eevee and Jiggly Puff are common as well.

Are Pokemon keychains easily breakable?

A. As long as the keychain is well-made, the figure shouldn’t break or fall apart. However, the chain and clasp may be less reliable and might need to be replaced after some time.

What’s the best Pokemon keychain to buy?

Top Pokemon keychain

YJacuing Anime Squirtle Cute Figure Keychain

What you need to know: This quality choice by YJacuing offers six options of well-made, officially licensed characters on keychains.

What you’ll love: These keychains are brightly colored and detailed. They’re made of durable PVC that’s built to last. They have a matching loop attached with the game logo and the name of the character depicted. There’s an accent bell for additional cuteness.

What you should consider: The clasp isn’t durable and can easily break off after minimal use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon keychain for the money

Finex 5-Piece Pokemon Keychain

What you need to know: This is a value set of five different cute and flat silicone character keychains.

What you’ll love: This set features Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and a Pokeball. They’re waterproof and rust-resistant. It’s great for organizing or a gift for your friend group. They’re durable and vibrant with a subtle texture. They feature details such as Squirtle attacking and Pikachu waving.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced some of the characters breaking off or the chain falling apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jianpan Pokemon Pikachu Keychain

What you need to know: A Pokemon favorite, this is a cute and bright silicone Pikachu keychain.

What you’ll love: The durable and detailed character is attached to a matching loop with its name and the game logo. It has a realistic three-dimensional tail and pointed ears. It’s safe and water-resistant so it can decorate your bag for years without wear.

What you should consider: There don’t seem to be any downsides to this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

