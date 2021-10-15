Best passport wallet

Consider buying a passport wallet that comes with a strap for a hands-free airport experience.

Which passport wallets are best?

Passport wallets have long been viewed as somewhat of an extraneous travel accessory for years, but are steadily rising in their popularity among frequent flyers and travelers. Passport wallets are a great way to keep your important documents, money and cards all organized and concealed for extra peace of mind both in the airport and while out on your next adventure abroad.

Our top pick, the Bellroy Travel Wallet, is a passport wallet that marries a slim, stylish design with smart organization.

What to know before you buy a passport wallet

Why use a passport wallet?

If you find yourself being intimidated by the traditional idea of a bulkier passport wallet, think again. While some passport wallets are still on the larger side, passport wallets come in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes. A quality passport wallet will combine strategic organization with a slim design in an aesthetic and stylish way.

If you’ve ever found yourself searching for plane tickets or fumbling for your passport or license just as you’re about to head through TSA, consider buying a passport wallet for easier access to your important documents.

How big is too big for a passport wallet?

Even passport wallets with a smaller design will still be a tiny bit larger than a traditional wallet, but most passport wallets are designed to fit into your front pocket for easy access. When looking for a passport wallet, it’s best to steer clear of passport wallets that are too big to be carried around easily.

A passport wallet should be large enough to hold all of your necessary documents for travel safely while also being discreet and small enough to be fitted into either a pants pocket or bag.

Passport cover vs. passport wallet

While easily confused, there is actually a pretty big difference between passport covers and passport wallets. A passport cover will normally hold just your passport and works much like a book cover. Passport covers offer protection for your passport but don’t offer the same versatility as passport wallets. If you are using a passport cover, be wary that some TSA agents may ask you to remove your passport from the cover before handing it over, which can be a significant hassle.

What to look for in a quality passport wallet

Material and durability

Passport wallets come in a variety of materials, with the most common being leather or faux leather. If the leather look doesn’t match your style, then consider opting for a passport wallet made out of fabric or nylon.

Some passport wallets will offer extra protection from the elements and will be made out of waterproof material. Consider buying a waterproof or water-resistant wallet passport if you are traveling to a rainier climate.

RFID blocking and other security features

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) blocking is a security feature that most wallets have in place to protect you against “skimming” technology that could be used by people to steal data from your credit cards. This feature isn’t in every wallet, but consider opting for a passport wallet that includes it for extra peace of mind.

Other security features might include a zip-up design, a hidden cash pocket, a discreet design and more.

Slim design

Having a passport with a slim, easy-to-carry design is a must if you plan on using it in your everyday life. Look for a passport wallet that is organized in a way that won’t get too bulky in your pocket when filled with cards, documents and, of course, your passport.

How much you can expect to spend on a passport wallet

Passport wallets can range from about $15-$130 depending on the brand.

Passport wallet FAQ

Can I use a passport wallet as my day-to-day wallet?

A. Yes. Passport wallets are designed for daily use and can be especially beneficial for frequent flyers and international travelers — in other words, people that need to have their passport with them at all times.

What are the main differences between passport wallets for men and passport wallets for women?

A. Usually, there isn’t much difference when it comes to features. Passport wallets that are marketed to men will often mimic a classic, bifold men’s wallet whereas those that are marketed to women are more likely to be a bit larger and resemble a clutch wallet.

What’s the best passport wallet to buy?

Top passport wallet

Bellroy Travel Wallet

What you need to know: This passport wallet from Bellroy perfectly marries a sleek and slim design with great organization. It’s perfect for frequent flyers that constantly need access to their passport.

What you’ll love: Aside from the beautiful design, this wallet has a great array of security features such as a secret compartment for storing more cash. This can be very helpful in preventing pickpockets from getting your money.

What you should consider: The micro-pen that comes with this wallet is not of very good quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top passport wallet for the money

Fintie Passport Travel Wallet

What you need to know: This budget passport wallet is great for frequent flyers and first-time travelers.

What you’ll love: The wallet comes in a variety of designs, so it’s easy to find a style to suit your personal tastes. Users have also reported that the wallet is pretty lightweight.

What you should consider: The wallet is a bit too large to fit into your pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zoppen Passport Holder Travel Wallet for Women

What you need to know: This passport wallet from Zoppen is large enough to fit everything you need for your trip without being too big or clunky. It’s great for anyone looking to travel in style.

What you’ll love: It comes in about 20 different color options and has RFID blocking capabilities. The handy, detachable wrist strap makes it easy to carry around while on the go.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the phone pocket is a bit too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

