Best oversized sweaters for women

Oversized sweaters are great for dressing up or down, which makes them the perfect addition to any fall look.

Comfy and cozy oversized sweaters

Nothing is cozy going into the fall and winter months quite like an oversized sweater. It’s big and warm and feels like a hug or a tapered blanket you can get away with wearing anywhere. They’re just what you need for lounging around at home but you can easily dress them up through layering for a classic, effortless and comfy look.

Which fabrics should I look for?

Sweater fabrics vary based on cost and quality plus you are going to want to be familiar with care instructions as different fabrics require different handling. A lot of sweaters can be synthetic blends, adding things like acrylic or spandex, but a few of the most popular fabrics you’ll see are:

Wool: Wool is made from natural fibers from animals like sheep or alpaca. It is warm, cozy and one of the most popular sweater fabrics. Wool can often be washed in the washing machine but you’re going to want to be careful how you go about doing it.

Cashmere: Cashmere is a high-end material made from wool fibers that come from a specific breed of goats. It is very soft and delicate, so it is best to wash it by hand.

Cotton: Cotton is a soft, fluffy fiber cultivated from plants. It is easy to throw in the washing machine but can shrink.

Acrylic: Acrylic is a synthetic fabric with plastic incorporated into it, known for maintaining its shape and not shrinking in the wash.

Polyester: Polyester is a synthetic, often more affordable material. It can go in the washing machine and isn’t prone to shrinking.

Sweater styles

You can find oversized takes on most of the trendy sweater styles. There are dozens out there but the most basic categories you’ll see here can be broken down into two categories. There’s the pullover, which you see with crewnecks, V-necks and turtlenecks. Then there is the cardigan, which is open down the middle and can have buttons, a belt or no closure at all.

How to wear an oversized sweater

Oversized sweaters are incredibly versatile. They look great with pants, jeans or even a skirt. You can layer them over a dress, tuck them into cute pants, or leave them hanging loose atop leggings with a cute boot. If the sweater is open or has a loose neckline, try pairing it with a camisole or tank top for an effortless look.

Best pull-over oversized sweaters for women

MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Sweater

What you need to know: This is a solid color pullover crew neck knit sweater that is 85% acrylic and 15% polyester.

What you’ll love: It comes in 23 beautiful fall colors and pairs well with just about any outfit. It’s soft, warm and machine washable plus it’s not prone to pilling in the wash.

What you should consider: The fit isn’t flattering for everyone and the sweater might be a bit short depending on your height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

VIMPUNEC Women’s Oversized Off The Shoulder Color Block Sweater

What you need to know: This 100% acrylic color block striped chunky pullover features three colors and hangs off the shoulder for a relaxed look.

What you’ll love: The material is very soft and cozy with baggy arms plus there are five different color patterns to choose from. It hangs nicely off the shoulders without being too baggy in the neck.

What you should consider: This sweater is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Chunky Knit Loose Oversized Sweater

What you need to know: This pullover sweater is 100% acrylic with a chunky turtleneck and loose, baggy sleeves.

What you’ll love: This one comes in 15 rich, beautiful fall colors and patterns. It is comfortable, stylish and machine washable.

What you should consider: There isn’t much stretch to it and the arms are a little long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BLENCOT Women’s Casual Cowl Neck Asymmetric Button Wrap Hem Pullover Sweater

What you need to know: Here is a 100% acrylic asymmetrical pullover knit sweater with a cowl neck and chunky button design.

What you’ll love: This sweater is unique in style, stretchy and very comfortable. It flatters a wide variety of body types and comes in 14 striking colors and designs for the fall season.

What you should consider: The buttons are only decorative and don’t open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sovoyontee Women’s Oversized Puff Sleeves Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater

What you need to know: This loose-fitting crew neck sweater has basket weave patterned sleeves and a ribbed hem. It is 70% acrylic and 30% cotton.

What you’ll love: It’s a fun twist on a classic style with beautiful detailing. The sweater is comfortable and cozy without being too warm and is pretty true to size. There are 13 colors and patterns from which to choose.

What you should consider: This item is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Astylish Women’s Sexy Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Cable Knit Sweater

What you need to know: This loose, ribbed pullover sweater is 100% acrylic and hangs casually off the shoulder with oversized sleeve cuffs.

What you’ll love: The material is very breathable and comfortable, plus it comes in 15 vivid colors and patterns. It can be dressed up with jeans and boots or worn cozily at home.

What you should consider: It is machine washable, but doesn’t always wash well and might pill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best oversized cardigan sweaters for women

ELESOL Women’s Loose Casual Cardigan

What you need to know: This loose-fitting 100% polyester open sweater is lightweight with elastic knitted fabric for warmer days or indoor spaces.

What you’ll love: It’s a cute, simple, soft and breathable cardigan available in 14 colors. It also has great pockets which is a bonus.

What you should consider: This item is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ECOWISH Women’s Color Block Striped Draped Kimono Cardigan

What you need to know: This is a colorful mid-weight, brushed knit acrylic sweater with an open front and plenty of length.

What you’ll love: It comes in over 20 colors, stripe patterns and color block designs. It’s comfortable and soft with fitted cuffs and perfect for days that are a little cool, but not chilly.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash and line-dry only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ZESICA Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Open Front Soft Chunky Knit Sweater

What you need to know: This chunky 100% polyester open sweater is roomy, stretchy and long.

What you’ll love: This sweater comes in 21 diverse colors and feels as comfortable as it looks. The material is extra soft and fluffy, plus there are pockets.

What you should consider: It says machine washable, but it lasts longer if you hand wash and line dry it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater

What you need to know: This is a 100% acrylic button-down oversized cardigan with a loose fit and cable knit design.

What you’ll love: The sweater is thick, comfortable and warm. It’s very attractive and comes in over 20 colors.

What you should consider: It is technically machine washable, but will hold up better over time if you hand-wash and hang dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Floretta Women’s Loose Knit Plus Size Cardigan

What you need to know: This plus-size open 100% acrylic oversized knitted sweater has a twisted weave and batwing sleeve design.

What you’ll love: It comes in 12 lovely fall colors and five different plus sizes. The sleeves are wide and the fabric is soft.

What you should consider: It feels cheaper than it should for the price tag and is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Free People Caffe Cardigan

What you need to know: This is a long cotton and synthetic blend sweater in burgundy with bell sleeves but fitted cuffs so it won’t slide at the wrist.

What you’ll love: The material is extra cushiony, cozy and soft, plus there are deep pockets and a hood. It has a relaxed fit that makes it very comfortable, especially when you need an extra layer.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash only and runs a little big.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

