Best North Face sleeping bag

Which North Face sleeping bags are best?

There is no need to allow winter to stop you from enjoying the outdoors and with the right North Face sleeping bag you’ll never have to sacrifice a night out or risk missing out on the sunrise. There are plenty of options to choose from and they vary in many ways. Most notably the materials that they are constructed of, temperature ratings, and size.

If you’re looking for a cost-effective option that will keep you warm in super cold weather, The Eco Trail Synthetic 0 Degree Sleeping Bag is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a North Face sleeping bag

Environment

It’s important to note which environment and weather conditions you plan on staying in to get the most out of your North Face sleeping bag. The desert may be chilly at night but the high mountains may be below freezing, so it’s always best to check their temperature ratings before making a decision to ensure a cozy night’s sleep. If you plan on encountering some rain, it’s best to get a waterproof model as well.

Packing and transporting

If heading to a campground, trunk space may be limited. If you’re backpacking, weight is a primary concern. It’s best to factor in these possibilities when making a decision because some are more capable of compression, which reduces the space they consume, while others are bulkier and heavier.

Shape and size

Typically, a North Face sleeping bag has two different size options. Some are longer and wider while others are shorter and slimmer. It’s best to consider your body type to ensure it’s a snug fit because air pockets can cause heat to escape and cold air to get in. Most are designed in a mummy-style, which is a cocoon-like shape that narrows around the legs and feet.

What to look for in a quality North Face sleeping bag

Construction materials

The North Face has a great reputation for making some super-durable products that can handle extreme conditions. Some features that they offer in their sleeping bags are goose-down filling, water-proof nylon and other synthetic materials. Each one of these options has its benefits and potential downfalls. Down filling may be cozy for example, but is also bulky and adds weight.

Temperature rating

One of the most important features to look for when deciding on the right North Face sleeping bag is the temperature rating. Certain models are designed for sub zero temperatures while others are only intended to be used for temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s safe to assume that it will still be comfortable for around 20 degrees Fahrenheit above its temperature rating.

Weight and compression

The construction materials and size are going to determine the weight of your bag as well as how much space it consumes while not in use. Some of their sleeping bags are intended to be as compact and as light as possible for backpacking expeditions. Others are the size of comforters and meant for two people, which would be more preferred for campgrounds where your car or truck is close by.

How much you can expect to spend on a North Face sleeping bag

North Face sleeping bags range in price depending on their temperature rating and the materials that they’re constructed of. They usually start around $78.95 and can go up to $339.95.

North Face sleeping bag FAQ

Will a North Face sleeping bag be comfortable in warmer weather?

A. The North Face makes sleeping bags for all different types of conditions and some are more versatile than others. It’s always best to check their temperature rating when making a decision.

Is a North Face sleeping bag eco-friendly?

A. Yes, the brand claims its products are made from recycled materials and are eco-friendly.

What are the best North Face sleeping bags to buy?

Top North Face sleeping bag

The North Face Eco Trail Synthetic

What you need to know: Intended for extreme cold this sleeping bag is perfect for anyone who plans on sleeping in temperatures close to zero degrees.

What you’ll love: If it’s a fall or winter expedition your planning on this bag is the top choice. Its temperature rating is 0 degrees Fahrenheit while only coming in at 6.9 pounds. It comes equipped with a hood for wrap around comfort and internal pockets to keep your belongings close by.

What you should consider: Some reviews state that it’s heavy and bulky. Might not be the best option for hiking or backpacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top North Face sleeping bag for the money

The North Face Dolomite One Double Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This sleeping bag is designed more like a comforter for two which makes it great for couples who are camping together.

What you’ll love: Its three-in-one design is highly versatile for changing temperatures. The top layer has a 50 degree Fahrenheit temperature rating, the mid-layer has a 30-degree Fahrenheit rating, and when paired together they give this sleeping bag a 15-degree Fahrenheit rating.

What you should consider: This bag comes in at a weight of just under 9 pounds and doesn’t compact very well for hiking or backpacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

The North Face Eco Trail Down Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: Lightweight with a cozy down filling, this sleeping bag is perfect for anyone looking to sleep outdoors in the fall season.

What you’ll love: Great for a variety of seasons, this sleeping bag has a 35-degree Fahrenheit temperature rating. It’s super lightweight and packable making it a considerable option for hiking or backpacking. Constructed of durable, water-resistant materials, it helps keep moisture out as well.

What you should consider: Not intended for winter or colder conditions and some customers complain that it is a thinly manufactured filling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

