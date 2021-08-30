Best Naruto clothing

In the original Naruto anime, the main character’s catchphrase is “dattebayo,” which has no English translation. The English translation saw Naruto saying “believe it” at the end of many of his sentences instead to make up for the extra mouth movements.

What Naruto clothing is the best?

Anime continues to grow in popularity year over year, and Naruto stands out as one of the most popular ones out there. If you or your child wants to show the world how much you love the Leaf Village shinobi, you’ve likely thought about picking up some Naruto clothing.

With its simple design and range of colors, you can’t go wrong with the Naruto Shippuden Kanji Frame T-Shirt, but there are several other fantastic Naruto-themed items as well.

What to know before you buy Naruto clothing

What is Naruto?

Naruto is an anime series about Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto has a powerful beast, known as the Nine-Tailed Fox, sealed away inside him, resulting in him being shunned by most of the village for his entire life. As Naruto grows, so does his ability to utilize and control the Nine-Tailed Fox’s power.

The Naruto series is imbued with several themes that make it a valuable series for viewers of all ages, including friendship, hope, sacrifice and the idea that hard work can trump natural talent. For further information on Naruto toys and their features, check the buying guide on BestReviews.

Who makes Naruto clothing?

Thanks to the massive success of the Naruto series, there’s no shortage of brands adding Naruto designs to their attire. Champion, Coach and Primitive have all done Naruto-themed collaborations, and countless other clothing companies are cashing in on the anime’s popularity.

Naruto aesthetic

Outside of the show’s incredible storyline and the cast of characters, one of the main reasons Naruto has become so popular in the world of fashion is its unique aesthetic. Naruto characters all seem to have their own unique style and are arguably some of the most fashionable anime characters out there. Many Naruto characters, such as the Akatsuki, have a signature style that becomes associated with the “coolness” of the characters.

What to look for in quality Naruto clothing

A unique design

Because there’s such a huge collection of Naruto clothing, the quality of the designs can vary significantly. Many pieces of Naruto clothing seek to reference popular themes from the show, such as Naruto’s love for Ichiraku Ramen. Other Naruto clothing seeks to recreate popular clothing styles from the show or celebrate some of the series’ most beloved characters, such as Itachi Uchiha.

Durable fabric

Some Naruto clothing is built to last, whereas others are not. Attire from well-known brands is likely to last a long time but will cost you more money than the average piece of clothing. On the other hand, if you buy a shirt or jacket meant for cosplay, the quality may not be as good as an actual piece of clothing.

Fun accessories

You may just want to buy a T-shirt or a sweater, but some unique Naruto-themed accessories are worth your consideration as well. Some of the most popular wearable Naruto items sold online are the headbands worn by shinobi in the series. Additionally, Akatsuki-themed cloaks, robes and dresses are among the most popular Naruto-themed accessories as well.

How much you can expect to spend on Naruto clothing

Naruto-themed T-shirts can cost you anywhere from $15-$30, whereas high-end Naruto clothing and accessories may cost up to $70 or more.

Naruto clothing FAQ

Are there any Naruto spin-offs?

A. “Naruto” is the original anime series based on the manga of the same name and leads directly into the events of “Naruto: Shippuden.” The newest spin-off is called “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” and follows the adventures of Naruto’s son. There’s also a non-canon spin-off series called “Naruto: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals.”

Why is Naruto becoming so popular?

A. The show’s storyline and characters are top-notch, but celebrity endorsements have certainly helped the show’s popularity as well. The Coach collection of Naruto clothing was organized by none other than Michael. B Jordan from the “Black Panther” movie. Famous musicians such as Lil Uzi Vert, Thundercat and Denzel Curry have even added Naruto references to hit songs, further catapulting the show into the mainstream.

What’s the best Naruto clothing to buy?

Top Naruto shirt

Naruto Shippuden Naruto Kanji Frame T-Shirt

What you need to know: This simple-but-solid Naruto shirt features the show’s main character next to a series of Kanji symbols.

What you’ll love: The shirts come in a number of styles and sizes, ranging from youth to adults. These stylish Naruto shirts come in several shades of blue and black that all look great with the shirt’s design.

What you should consider: The sizes tend to run a bit too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Naruto baby clothes

RELABTABY Newborn Baby Anime Romper

What you need to know: These anime-inspired onesies are perfect for the newest addition to your Naruto-loving family.

What you’ll love: There are several designs to choose from, such as Kakashi, Naruto, an Akatsuki robe and even characters from One Piece and Dragon Ball Z. The RelaBTaby Newborn Baby Anime Romper is 100 percent cotton.

What you should consider: The buttons tend to pop open and need to be rebuttoned throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Naruto Hidden Leaf Village Built-Up Backpack

What you need to know: This officially licensed Naruto backpack is both stylish and functional.

What you’ll love: The Naruto Hidden Leaf Village Backpack by Bioworld features several pockets and compartments, including two pockets on the back that resemble the ones that characters from the series use to carry their kunai knives. This backpack has more than enough room to store your belongings and a separate compartment for your laptop.

What you should consider: There are a few reports of the zipper getting jammed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

