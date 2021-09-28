Best mom jeans outfit

Mom jeans were made popular in the late 1980s and early ’90s and were considered normal-style jeans until given the nickname in the early 2000s.

What are the best mom jean outfits?

Fashion has a way of recycling itself. Trends that were popular in past decades resurface as the years go by. Mom jeans have returned from the 1980s and ’90s as a 2020s fashion statement piece to provide a classic look while comfortably highlighting the best features of all body types. Aside from the jeans themselves, there are many outfits that can be paired with this item to fit any occasion and event. When piecing together a mom jean outfit, consider color, style, occasion and decade (if any) that you are drawing inspiration from.

What are mom jeans?

Made popular in the late ’80s, mom cut jeans feature a high waist and long zipper. Most styles are baggy around the bottom half of the leg and are designed to accentuate hourglass figures and make those who wear them look taller. They come in many colors and styles, but all have the same silhouette and waitlist slimming effect in common.

What to consider before buying mom jeans

Color

Mid-wash: A mid-wash color is more laid back and effortless by default due to it being a classic choice of comfort and style. This color of mom jeans can easily be dressed up or dressed down, depending on the occasion. This is a staple item that can be worn during every season and can be paired with bold prints and brightly colored statement pieces.

Light wash: Light-wash mom jeans add a summer flare to every closet and are able to be worn for various occasions. This color is popularly worn with a basic white tee and an oversized blazer. This fit is perfect for going to a business meeting and can be quickly altered for a night out by adding sneakers and some jewelry. In the winter months, these jeans can be paired with a sweater that's tucked in to give an '80s feel.

Light-wash mom jeans add a summer flare to every closet and are able to be worn for various occasions. This color is popularly worn with a basic white tee and an oversized blazer. This fit is perfect for going to a business meeting and can be quickly altered for a night out by adding sneakers and some jewelry. In the winter months, these jeans can be paired with a sweater that’s tucked in to give an ’80s feel. Acid wash: Acid wash mom jeans provide a similar edgy feel to black colored mom jeans but can’t be paired with as many outfits. This color of jean features light splashes across the denim and can turn any plain outfit into something more trendy. Acid wash became popular in the 90s and is typically featured with a band tee and sneakers, depending on the length of the specific pair of pants. To dress up the outfit, wear a pair of heels and a solid colored shirt to make the jeans really stand out.

Length

There are various lengths to consider when choosing the perfect pair of mom jeans to go with any outfit. Regular jeans will stop just below the ankle and provide full length. The typical mom jean is folded up for style but can naturally be folded down to this length. Some mom jeans are designed to rise just below the calf in length. These jeans are meant to be featured with boots or taller shoes.

Occasion

The occasion for which you’ll be wearing your mom jeans will determine the color, length and style. Mom jeans are a versatile item, meaning they can almost always be dressed up or dressed down with accessories to fit any occasion. If you are planning to wear mom jeans to a business event, consider styling with a plain colored shirt, blazer and heels as well as simple layered jewelry to match the neckline of the shirt. If you are planning to style the jeans for a night out, consider a bold patterned top of any length and comfortable shoes.

Style

Baggy: As one of the most comfortable pairs of jeans, the baggy mom jean will keep the classic silhouette while making your look more laidback. This style features a tapered waist and wide leg to accentuate the hips and take attention away from the thighs. To lengthen the look of your legs in this fit, consider wearing heels.

As one of the most comfortable pairs of jeans, the baggy mom jean will keep the classic silhouette while making your look more laidback. This style features a tapered waist and wide leg to accentuate the hips and take attention away from the thighs. To lengthen the look of your legs in this fit, consider wearing heels. Asymmetrical hem: This style of jean is increasingly popular and comes in various mom jean styles. These jeans feature an asymmetrical button closure around the waist where one pant leg is slightly longer than the other. This item gets its name from the asymmetrical look of the fabric around the waist used to fasten the jeans. Incorporating this style in your wardrobe is a simple way to add flair to any ordinary outfit.

For more information, take a look at the full women’s jeans buying guide from BestReviews.

Mom jean outfit prices

Outfits that include mom jeans can range from $60 to $200, depending on the style and brands that are purchased. This dollar estimate includes the price of shoes and shirts in addition to the pants. It does not include the added cost of accessories. More expensive fits may feature sustainably sourced, long-lasting materials, while cheaper fits, if not thrifted, may not last as long.

Tips for buying mom jeans

Keep any mom jean outfit casual with a pair of low heels or mules and a light sweater during transitional seasons.

Denim is a versatile article of clothing. Consider pairing it with multiple styles to create many different looks.

Check the product description and reviews when purchasing the jeans to see if you need to size up or size down to buy the size that will fit you the most comfortably.

Mom jean FAQ

Do mom jeans look good on all body types?

A. Mom jeans draw attention to the waist and away from the rest of the leg, flattering all body types. These jeans might be most comfortable and correctly fitting for those with a curvy hourglass figure.

Why are they called mom jeans?

A. Mom jeans got their name in 2003 from a fictional ad on “Saturday Night Live” that depicted four women wearing baggy jeans with the assumption that middle-aged women wore them as an alternative to thigh-hugging skinny jeans. They are still referred to as mom jeans due to their relaxed fit.

Best ’80s-inspired mom jean outfit

Jeans

WeWoreWhat Mom Jean

These jeans feature side slant pockets and patched back pockets for a trendy mid-wash vintage look. They draw attention to the waist and provide more of a loose-fitting look than skinny jeans while elongating the leg.

Sold by Revolve

Shirt

Sundry Puff Sleeve Turtleneck

This puff sleeve shirt is simple in color and design but provides a sleek vintage look with its high neckline and ruffled shoulders. The fabric is ribbed to be more durable and less see-through. Due to its high neckline, this outfit can be paired with statement hoop earrings to draw attention to the face and complete the ’80s-inspired look.

Sold by Revolve

Shoes

Doc Martens Women’s Leona 7 Hook Boot

These boots, though expensive, are long-lasting and give the outfit a little edge. They are a statement piece and can be perfectly paired with this outfit to provide a vintage-looking fit, perfect for any indoor or outdoor occasion.

Sold by Amazon

Best ’90s-inspired mom jean outfits

Jeans

AGOLDE 90s Pinch Waist

These mom jeans feature a rip in the knee and a few shreds throughout. The light wash slouchy look allows for the jeans to be dressed up or dressed down and is best paired with a band tee for a ’90s-inspired look. These jeans provide the wearer with five pockets for convenience.

Sold by Revolve

Shirt

Impact Velvet Underground T-shirt

This shirt is a classic ’90s band tee and its timeless style is versatile. It can be paired with any style of jean, blazer and shoes but is best paired with baggy mom jeans and sneakers to hold true to 1990s fashion. To keep with the style and flatter the neckline of the shirt, consider wearing it with a choker necklace and a faded bucket hat.

Sold by Amazon

Shoes

Platform Sneakers

This platform sneaker has a chunky sole and provides many bold block colors to make it stand out. The sneaker is comfortably paired with the relaxed-fit ’90s-style mom jeans and adds height to anyone who wears it. These shoes pull the outfit together in a comfortably stylish manner.

Sold by Amazon

Best everyday mom jean outfit

Jeans

Dr. Denim Nora Jean

These jeans are shredded in a few places and provide a calf-hugging relaxed fit look, easily worn with any style shirt and shoes to fit any occasion. These mom jeans are the most versatile style and color of mom jeans and feature five pockets with light fading detail.

Sold by Revolve

Shirt

Women’s Nine West Essential Soft Spun Short Sleeve Crewneck

This classic cap-sleeve crewneck tee goes perfectly with any style and season and provides a comfortably classic look. This specific style comes in many colors and is machine washable for convenience. To keep up with modern trends and dress it up a little, the shirt can be paired with a layered necklace, simple earrings and multiple tea rings.

Sold by Kohl’s

Shoes

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

These shoes not only provide comfort and style but pull this outfit together for an easy, modern everyday look. They come in a few different colors and can be dressed up or dressed down, depending on the clothing items and jewelry that they are paired with.

Sold by Adidas

