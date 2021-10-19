Best metal straws

Many reusable metal straws come with removable silicone tips so you can enjoy your favorite hot beverages without burning your mouth.

Which metal straw is best?

People all over the world are moving away from disposable plastic straws because of their detrimental impact on the environment. Some restaurants and other businesses have even banned the straws altogether, leading many people to stock up on reusable straws made from silicone, bamboo and stainless steel.

Metal straws are a great choice because they’re durable, easy-to-clean and naturally BPA-free. For a set of straws that are all of the above, check out the Viume Stainless Steel Metal Straws with Cleaning Brushes.

What to know before you buy metal straws

Benefits of reusable straws

Disposable plastic straws are among the top ten items most commonly found on the beach during clean-up initiatives. When this type of plastic enters the ocean, it breaks down into pieces known as “microplastics” that can harm marine life and eventually find their way into the food we eat. The small size of plastic straws also makes them difficult to recycle, resulting in reusable straws being the only practical replacement.

Reusable drinking straws come in every color and design you can imagine and will last for many years, thereby saving you money in the long run. Some reusable drinking straws can even collapse or be folded up to easily fit in a small case or on a keychain. Every time you enjoy a beverage with your reusable straw, you can feel satisfied knowing that that’s one less disposable straw to end up in the ocean or the landfill.

Metal vs. other materials

are typically made from stainless steel and are therefore extremely durable and easy to clean. With proper care, your metal reusable drinking straw could easily last a lifetime. Bamboo straws are perhaps the most sustainable, natural material to use for a drinking straw, but they also break easily and can occasionally absorb an unwanted flavor from certain beverages.

are perhaps the most sustainable, natural material to use for a drinking straw, but they also break easily and can occasionally absorb an unwanted flavor from certain beverages. Glass straws are stylish and easy to clean, but they can break easily if you aren’t careful.

are stylish and easy to clean, but they can break easily if you aren’t careful. Paper straws are biodegradable and lightweight, but they can usually only be used one time before they begin to dissolve, costing you more money over time.

What to look for in a quality metal straw

Straight vs. curved

Metal drinking straws are usually designed to be either straight or curved. The curved variety resembles the traditional bending straw and can be a little more comfortable to drink from than the straight type. Although the decision between the two shapes is usually a matter of personal preference, look for a set that contains both types of straws if you don’t want to settle on one over the other.

Quantity

Although you could buy the straws individually, look for a manufacturer that sells metal straws in packs of ten or more in order to get the most bang for your buck. Packs with a larger quantity of straws are also more likely to include bonus accessories.

Design

Most metal drinking straws are silver, but you can also find straws that are copper, gold or even rainbow-colored. Some straw manufacturers will also let you add a personalized engraving to the outside of your straws.

Accessories

Many sets of metal drinking straws will include accessories like cleaning brushes or carrying cases. These can be particularly convenient if you need to take your metal straws on the go. Look for a case with a carabiner clip so you can easily attach your straw to your keychain, purse or briefcase.

How much you can expect to spend on metal straws

The cost of reusable metal straws can vary depending on how many you want in a pack and any included accessories. Most consumers can expect to spend around $5-$15 for a pack of eight to ten straws.

Metal straws FAQ

How should I clean my metal straw?

A. Simply add a small drop of dish soap to a slender cleaning brush and scrub the inside of your metal straw. Once the straw is thoroughly rinsed, allow it to air-dry.

Can I drink a hot beverage with a metal straw?

A. Metal absorbs a lot of heat, so if you plan to drink warm beverages with your straw, look for one that comes with a small silicone tip to prevent your lips from getting burnt. You can also buy reusable silicone tips separately.

What’s the best metal straw to buy?

Top metal straw

Viume Stainless Steel Metal Straws with Cleaning Brushes

What you need to know: This popular pack comes with 16 straws and a ton of accessories.

What you’ll love: In addition to 16 stainless steel straws in various shapes and sizes, this pack comes with a cotton carrying pouch, four cleaning brushes and multicolored silicone tips for beverages that are particularly hot or cold.

What you should consider: The metal straws are thinner than what some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal straw for the money

MUTNITT Reusable Metal Straws – 20 pack

What you need to know: This manufacturer sells a large quantity of metal straws at a low price.

What you’ll love: The pack includes ten straight straws and ten curved straws in small and large varieties. There are also 20 multicolored silicone tips, five cleaning brushes and a cute carrying pouch.

What you should consider: The straws are somewhat narrow, and the silicone tips can be difficult to get on and take off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VEHHE Rainbow Stainless Steel Straws

What you need to know: This four-pack is a great choice if you want metal straws with a fun and unique appearance.

What you’ll love: These food-grade stainless steel straws are extra-long and colorful, with a stylish rainbow finish. The purchase includes two curved straws, two straight straws, a cleaning brush and a carrying pouch.

What you should consider: The straws come wrapped in plastic, which can be frustrating if you’re trying to reduce plastic waste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

