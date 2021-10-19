Best megaphone

You might be considering a megaphone for a single event, but if you purchase one you’ll likely find other occasions to use it. You can even set your megaphone to its lowest volume for use instead of shouting in daily situations.

Which megaphones are best?

Whether you’re trying to organize an event, speaking to large crowds or just need a little help being heard, there’s a megaphone that’s built to save your voice. One of the best megaphones is the Pyle Megaphone Speaker. This megaphone has a top-of-its-class 50-watt power with volume control plus a 3.5-millimeter input that allows the megaphone to double as a speaker.

What to know before you buy a megaphone

Powered vs. unpowered

Megaphones come in two varieties, powered and unpowered. Unpowered megaphones derive their sound amplification from the construction of the megaphone, whereas powered megaphones use microphones and speakers to broadcast sound. Powered megaphones are more feature-rich and typically smaller, though they are also heavier and tend to cost more.

Unpowered megaphones also have a lower range compared to their powered counterparts. If you need to be heard from greater distances, it’s wise to select a powered megaphone.

Wattage

The power of megaphones typically ranges from 5-50 watts. The higher the wattage, the louder your maximum volume and greater your maximum distance. However, higher wattage megaphones will also cost the most and drain their power the fastest, which can incur even more cost if they’re battery powered.

Size and weight

If you’re only going to use a megaphone for a short amount of time, you can focus on other aspects during your shopping; however, if you’ll be using it for hours or even all day, it can be wise to prioritize finding a small, lightweight option.

What to look for in a quality megaphone

Auxiliary input

Some powered megaphones include a 3.5mm input to turn them into a speaker. Others will even be Bluetooth-compatible. Keep in mind that megaphones don’t have the best audio quality, so if you prefer crystal-clear music, try shopping for a portable speaker instead.

Recording and playback

This can be a useful feature for those who find themselves constantly needing to repeat what they’ve said. With record and playback options, you can say your instructions once and rebroadcast the message again and again with the press of a button.

Other features

The above features don’t even scratch the surface of what you can find in a megaphone; some options even include a built-in bottle opener for coach’s sake.

How much you can expect to spend on a megaphone

Inexpensive megaphones that cost around $10-$15 have enough power to be useful in most situations. If you’re concerned that you might need a beefier megaphone, you can pick one in the $20-$50 range and will likely be more than satisfied by its power and extra features. For an option that truly has everything you could want and can withstand heavy use, you’ll find these for over $50.

Megaphone FAQ

What’s the loudest a megaphone can be?

A. Most megaphones pack enough power to easily cause damage to someone’s hearing if used incorrectly. Most models will average around 100 decibels; that’s as loud as a chainsaw or motorcycle engine. Many siren features on megaphones can reach decibel levels up to 120; that’s as loud as a nearby crack of thunder.

What’s the farthest distance a megaphone can be clearly heard from?

A. That depends on either the specific length and shape of the megaphone that you’re using, or the wattage if you’re using a powered megaphone. If all conditions are optimal, a 50-watt powered megaphone can be heard about half a mile away, which is almost the length of eight football fields.

Where does a powered megaphone draw its power from?

A. Typically the power source is either a rechargeable lithium battery pack or a couple of D batteries. Always check how long a fully powered megaphone is able to last. If you’ll need to replace the batteries or charge it up before the end of your given event, then you should keep shopping around.

What’s the best megaphone to buy?

Top megaphone

Pyle Megaphone Speaker

What you need to know: This is an excellent indoor or outdoor megaphone with 50-watt power and volume control.

What you’ll love: This megaphone includes a detachable microphone, and the 3.5mm input allows it to double as a speaker.

What you should consider: There’s no wiggle room with this option; you must hold the microphone directly in front of your mouth for proper function.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top megaphone for the money

Croove Megaphone Bullhorn with Siren

What you need to know: This budget megaphone is almost as powerful and feature rich as more expensive models for far less money.

What you’ll love: This megaphone has a range of 800 yards and a power of 30 watts to cover almost any situation.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than many users were expecting it to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BSN Sports Mini Megaphone

What you need to know: This small and low powered megaphone focuses on portability over any other feature.

What you’ll love: It includes a carrying strap that improves its portability, and volume control helps prevent blowing any ears out at close range.

What you should consider: The siren is triggered via a button that’s too easily pushed on accident.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

