In Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, be sure to try to collect as many green stars as you can to unlock secret levels.

Which Mario games for Switch are best?

Almost everyone can instantly recognize Nintendo’s most famous mascot, Mario. His adventures go hand in hand with Nintendo consoles, and gamers have come to expect a certain level of quality from the Mario franchise.

The Nintendo Switch has a treasure trove of Mario games to choose from, with over 10 different titles starring Mario, plus spin-offs featuring other Mushroom Kingdom fan favorites. The games themselves are diverse, ranging from classic 2D-style platforming to sports outings to 3D adventures in fantastic worlds.

What to consider before buying Mario games on Switch

Single-player vs. multiplayer

While Nintendo consoles are often associated with family-friendly, multiplayer action, some Mario games are single-player only. To see how many people can play a Switch game, simply look on the back of the physical Switch case. You can also check on the online store by scrolling down to the game information section.

2D vs. 3D

The original Super Mario Brothers games were 2D, but technology has advanced a lot since then, and the Mario franchise has grown up with the times. Mario has many 3D adventures, but nevertheless, 2D Mario games are still popular. Many Mario games even feature a hybrid of both 2D and 3D gameplay. A 2D Mario game might be simpler for a casual gamer to grasp while a 3D game might be more immersive.

Traditional platforming vs. spin-offs

As Nintendo’s mascot, Mario has transcended his original role, and he has many games that span multiple genres. The classic Mario games are platformers, games that focus on beating levels while jumping and avoiding obstacles and foes. However, Mario now stars in tons of other games, such as kart racers and role-playing games.

What are the best Mario games for Switch to buy?

Top Mario game for all ages

Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury meshes classic 2D Mario gameplay with modern aesthetics. Players can choose from multiple characters, all with their own unique abilities. You can solo the adventure or bring friends along and compete with one another to see who can collect the most green stars. Bowser’s Fury is a brand new open-world Mario game where you will have to collect shines and evade giant Bowser.

Sold by Amazon

Top Mario game for long-time gamers

Super Mario 3D All-stars

If you are looking to relive some of Mario’s most iconic 3D adventures, this game offers three of the most beloved 3D Mario games of all time: Mario 64, Mario Sunshine, and Mario Galaxy. All three games are optimized for the Nintendo Switch and feature enhanced HD graphics. This collection will keep someone occupied for a long time.

Sold by Amazon

Top Mario game for creative types

Super Mario Maker 2

In Super Mario Maker 2, players can enjoy classic 2D Mario levels made by players around the world. They can also use assets from classic 2D Mario games and build their own levels then share them with other players. These levels can be enjoyed alone or with friends. Players wanting a more traditional experience can rebuild Peach’s castle and experience a story mode crafted by Nintendo themselves.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best Mario sports games to buy?

Top multiplayer Mario game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 is a wild kart-racing experience and the ultimate party game. It features a flood of both classic and brand-new stages, and there are more racers than ever. Choose a racer and customize your kart before competing with your friends and family members for first place. This game also features multiple game modes and online play, allowing you to compete with players from around the world.

Sold by Amazon

Top Mario game for sports lovers

Mario Tennis Aces

For those who like more traditional sports, Mario Tennis Aces offers fast-paced tennis action. Each court is unique with different Mario-themed obstacles and gimmicks. Players can use motion controls or more traditional controls depending on their preferences. There is a single-player story mode, as well as online gameplay to ensure players keep coming back to the court.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best Mario games featuring other characters to buy?

Top spooky game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

In Luigi’s Mansion 3, players step into the shoes of Mario’s brother, Luigi. Enter a haunted yet endearing mansion filled with ghosts. Help Luigi overcome his fear and suck in all the ghosts in his vacuum and solve puzzles in order to save Mario and his friends. This entry introduced a goo version of Luigi, known as Gooigi, so bring a friend along and enter the haunted mansion together.

Sold by Amazon

Top puzzle game

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

This is a game for people who like the action to be slowed down a little bit with a focus on puzzle-solving. Take on the role of Toad and solve intricate puzzles in order to complete sandbox-sized levels. Some puzzles will even involve the touch screen or gyroscope. Classic Mario enemies and items are still here, and the Switch version of the game features levels from Mario Odyssey locales, such as New Donk City.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best Mario role-playing games to buy?

Top Mario role-playing game

Paper Mario: The Origami King

This is the newest entry in the long-running Paper Mario RPG franchise where everything in the Mushroom Kingdom is made of paper. Players can traverse a huge adventure and try to stop King Olly from wreaking havoc. Engage with a humorous tale and a revamped battle system that will force the player to use their problem-solving skills.

Sold by Amazon

Top strategy game

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

For those who enjoy strategy RPGs, this game features Nintendo characters, as well as Rabbids from Ubisoft’s Rayman series. The grid-based combat is easy to pick up but difficult to master. Players control multiple characters and bring them into battle with zany weapons. Players can take on hilarious foes on their own or play co-op with another player.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.