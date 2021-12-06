Best litter box enclosure

A litter box enclosure is a great way to hide a litter box and keep odors down in your home, but make sure you choose the right one for your cat.

Which litter box enclosures are best?

Although they’re not the most aesthetically pleasing thing, litter boxes are an unavoidable part of cat ownership. However, there are ways to hide them. One of those ways is with a litter box enclosure. These enclosures often look like pieces of furniture, but they also keep the litter box out of sight and help prevent odors.

If you’re looking for such an enclosure, the best option is the GOOD LIFE USA Modern Wood Pet Crate Cat Washroom. It looks nice, keeps tracking and odors down, and is easy for cats to use.

What to know before you buy a litter box enclosure

Purpose and design

Litter box enclosures are designed to fit an entire litter box (or even two) inside. Most come with a front door or top opening for easy access to the litter box. They also typically have built-in entrances on one or both sides for the cat to use. Since they often look like furniture, it’s easy to forget you even have a litter box at all. With regular cleaning, you and your guests could be in the same room and never even notice it.

These enclosures are also great for those who don’t have a lot of space. This is because they serve a dual purpose of hiding the litter box and acting as a small piece of furniture you can use. Litter box enclosures come in a wide range of designs, ranging from a functioning nightstand to a decorative chest.

Some people don’t actually use the litter box enclosure for its intended purpose. Instead, they use it as a place for their cat to hide or sleep in.

Compatibility with the litter box

When purchasing a litter box enclosure, make sure your litter box can fit inside of it. Many litter boxes are rather large, with some being oddly shaped or exceptionally long or tall. Hooded litter boxes are especially difficult to hide, even if you have a large enclosure.

Measure your litter box’s height, length and width to make sure it’ll fit. Keep in mind that your cat will also need to be able to comfortably get inside the box to use it. If necessary, be prepared to get a new litter box.

Potential issues

Cats are often very particular about changes to their environment. Anything from new furniture to odd smells or diet changes could impact a cat’s behavior.

Some cats don’t like litter box enclosures due to their size or trapped odors. If this happens, they may avoid the enclosure and the box altogether. To help with this, get a large enough enclosure and clean out the box regularly. You may also want to get a charcoal filter or deodorizing litter to help cut down on offensive smells.

Another potential problem with litter box enclosures is that they may make a cat feel like they’re trapped. Cats often like to hide, but they also like to be aware of their surroundings. This is particularly an issue with bigger cats and smaller spaces. If the enclosure is big enough for the cat to turn around in, this shouldn’t be a problem though.

Finally, if you have multiple or anxious cats, then a litter box enclosure may not be the best idea. Some cats like to stand guard or keep other cats from entering or leaving certain spaces, so an enclosed area may cause problems. One way to work around this is to have more litter boxes than the amount of litter box enclosures. That way, the cats will have options.

What to look for in a quality litter box enclosure

Materials

Since most litter box enclosures look like furniture, they’re often made from similar materials like laminate, hard plastic and wood. Some enclosures consist of more eco-friendly materials.

Certain materials, like particleboard, are scratch resistant and durable. If your cat tends to scratch around the litter box, this can be a good choice since it’ll hold up against their claws.

Other materials are resistant to water and odors. This is extremely important since it can make the enclosure more cat- and human-friendly.

Wooden litter box enclosures can add a more natural or rustic aesthetic to a room. Hard plastic or laminate, meanwhile, may appear more modern. Choose the materials, and design, based on a style you like.

Size and shape

Litter box enclosures come in different sizes and shapes. Rectangular ones are generally best for standard litter boxes. However, if you want something more stylish or for a specific type of litter box, consider getting something with a more custom fit.

Again, make sure the enclosure is big enough for both the box and the cat. In general, it should be at least one and a half times the length of your cat and twice the height. If possible, go for something a little bigger to keep your cat from feeling cramped or trapped.

Keep in mind, too, that the entrance of the enclosure will be smaller than the interior. It needs to be large enough for your cat to fit inside without having to squeeze. Also, if the enclosure is on the smaller side, it may be difficult for you to reach in and scoop or empty it out.

Accessibility and cleaning

Even though a litter box enclosure can hide a litter box, the litter box itself will still need to be cleaned. Almost all litter box enclosures have functioning side doors you can use to access the litter box, but some have a front or top opening instead.

Cleaning the litter box can definitely be a chore. But by choosing something that’s easy to access, it’ll make cleaning it that much easier. Avoid using strong chemicals when you do a more thorough clean since these can deter cats with more sensitive noses.

How much you can expect to spend on a litter box enclosure

For a smaller enclosure that fits a standard litter box, expect to spend around $80. Larger enclosures typically cost between $100-$180.

Litter box enclosure FAQ

How can I choose a litter box enclosure my cat will like?

A. The first thing is to make sure the size is right. Once you’ve got that covered, make sure the enclosure has an intuitive entrance. If you have an older or heavier cat, choose a lower enclosure so they don’t struggle to enter it.

Does a litter box enclosure prevent litter from tracking?

A. Most litter box enclosures will not reduce tracking. If tracking is an issue and there’s enough space, place a cat litter mat inside the enclosure. If that doesn’t work, put a mat outside so your cat steps on it when they exit the enclosure.

What are the best litter box enclosures to buy?

Top litter box enclosure

GOOD LIFE USA Modern Wood Pet Crate Cat Washroom

What you need to know: This litter box enclosure doubles as a functioning nightstand and is easily accessible for most cats.

What you’ll love: With a few colors to choose from, the nightstand comes with a cat scratch pad that helps collect litter and prevent tracking. It comes with two doors that make it easy to clean the litter box. Plus, it matches other furniture and decor.

What you should consider: It may be a little tricky to put together. The enclosure is also too small for larger cats or litter boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top litter box enclosure for the money

Trixie Pet Products Litter Box Enclosure

What you need to know: This litter box enclosure is a great choice for those with limited floor space.

What you’ll love: Available in several colors, this enclosure consists of manufactured wood and is water resistant. It comes with holes in the back panel to allow for air circulation and features a wide door that makes scooping out the box easy. Plus, it looks like a small end table and looks great in the bathroom and most living spaces.

What you should consider: It’s not as sturdy as heavier enclosures.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

Worth checking out

FEANDREA Hidden Cat Litter Box Enclosure

What you need to know: This stylish litter box enclosure looks like a wooden cabinet and fits in well with a more rustic or woodsy aesthetic.

What you’ll love: The enclosure features a small, hallway-like area inside that’s easy to traverse and helps prevent tracking. It’s constructed from durable particleboard and is sturdy enough to hold up to 132 pounds.

What you should consider: Assembly may take some time. Also, it comes with rubber feet that may come off when slid across the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

