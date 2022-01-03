Best LG side-by-side refrigerator

Refrigerators with built-in humidity controls should be run at low levels for most fruits and at high humidity for most green leafy vegetables.

Which LG side-by-side refrigerators are best?

A stylish and feature-packed refrigerator is often the centerpiece of any kitchen. Known for their innovative design and long-lasting quality, LG refrigerators are at the top of consumer’s lists when looking for their next refrigerator. Side-by-side refrigerators offer some unique advantages compared to other styles.

LG side-by-side refrigerators have doors with shorter clearance so they fit in tighter spaces. Many offer built-in water and ice dispensers, and most side-by-side refrigerators place the food at convenient eye-level. Of the many models of LG side-by-side refrigerators, the top choice is the LG 27-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice.

What to know before you buy an LG side-by-side refrigerator

How big of a refrigerator do you need?

The capacity of a refrigerator is directly tied to the size of your household and how much food you store on a regular basis. Nineteen to 22 cubic feet typically accommodates a family of four, but you may need to increase to 25 cubic feet if you buy more than a week’s worth of groceries at a time. Larger families and bulk grocery buys could require up to 30 cubic feet.

How important is a water/ice dispenser to you?

One of the biggest draws of an LG side-by-side refrigerator is the built-in water dispenser in the door. This provides instant access to cold water from the exterior of the refrigerator. Many of the dispensers also provide cubed and crushed ice. If this is something you and your family will use a lot, then a side-by-side refrigerator may be right for you. Keep in mind that with heavy use over time, water and ice dispensers are prone to break.

What finish is best for your home activity?

Is your kitchen a flurry of activity throughout the day with many hands opening and shutting the refrigerator doors? If so, you may want to consider LG’s PrintProof stainless steel finish which is specially designed to hide fingerprints- one of the more common complaints about stainless steel in general. Regular stainless steel, as well as flat white and black, are available in select models too, but if you can keep the sleek look of stainless steel without the finger smudges, PrintProof may be the best solution.

What to look for in a quality LG side-by-side refrigerator

Dual evaporators

Many LG side-by-side refrigerators feature dual evaporators. There is an evaporator for the refrigerated area and one for the freezer. This keeps the air between the two from mixing which keeps the dry frozen air from affecting humidity levels for vegetables and other humidity-thirsty foods.

Adjustable shelves

Being able to organize the inside of your refrigerator is a bonus when you have adjustable shelves. While many models have movable shelving, there are some limitations. Usually the refrigerator will have more adjustable shelving than the freezer section. Review your manufacturer’s spec sheet to see what your model offers as there are some LG side-by-side refrigerators that have permanent shelves in the freezer and only one movable shelf in the refrigerator.

Wi-Fi capability

Some models of LG side-by-side refrigerators have Wi-Fi connectivity to allow you to operate your refrigerator from your smartphone. You can adjust the refrigerator temperature, turn on odor control, or even run the ice dispenser in preparation for an upcoming party.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG side-by-side refrigerator

LG side-by-side refrigerators are more expensive than other styles, but there are still affordable options. The basic models start around $1,300 to $1,500, and then with additional features and size run between $1,500 to $2,200. Commercial grade side-by-side refrigerators can exceed $5,000.

LG side-by-side refrigerator FAQ

What are the best ways to keep the ice maker from breaking?

A. Experts recommend changing the water filter and checking the water line regularly. Make sure freezer vents aren’t covered. And most importantly, be gentle with the door with the built-in ice maker. LG refrigerators are very durable, but remember that you aren’t opening and shutting a steel-plated car door.

What does the air filter do in my refrigerator?

A. Many LG side-by-side refrigerators feature an air filter. This helps eliminate odors inside the refrigerator, but it also removes mold spores and bacteria. Just make sure to change it regularly according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

What are the best LG side-by-side refrigerators to buy?

Top LG side-by-side refrigerator

LG 27-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice

What you need to know: This stylish side-by-side refrigerator features instant access to your favorite foods with the door-in-door feature.

What you’ll love: The vertical door design allows immediate access to both fresh and frozen foods. The CoolGuard metal panel maintains cooling while looking contemporary. There are dual ice makers of LG’s round Craft Ice, which lasts longer for drinks. It is Wi-Fi capable.

What you should consider: The doors on this model tend to be lighter than traditional refrigerator doors, so the user will need to learn to close the door with some force.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top LG side-by-side refrigerator for the money

LG 27-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with External Ice and Water Dispenser

What you need to know: This affordable side-by-side refrigerator has a sleek design with a vertical door design and pocket handles opening to a generous 27-cubic foot cavity.

What you’ll love: The ice maker is innovatively designed inside the door to maximize overall space and convenience. There is door cooling along the entire length of the door to keep easy-access items consistently cold. It comes in four finishes, including LG’s PrintProof stainless steel.

What you should consider: Shelves are not adjustable in the freezer section, and only one shelf is adjustable in the refrigerated area.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

LG 26-Cubic Foot French Door Smart Refrigerator with InstaView

What you need to know: This innovative and energy-efficient side-by-side refrigerator features an InstaView panel to see inside without opening a door.

What you’ll love: LG’s SmartThinQ technology allows voice commands and connectivity to your smartphone. Door-in-door feature allows instant access to your favorite items. There are dual ice makers with Slim SpacePlus for extra room and an NSF-certified water filter.

What you should consider: Some concerns reported that the shelves were not as adjustable as needed for tall items.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

