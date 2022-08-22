Which laundry hamper cabinet is best?

A laundry hamper cabinet takes the function of a laundry basket and turns it into a practical piece of stylish furniture. While not portable like the laundry basket, the cabinet provides you with additional storage space and leaves dirty clothes tucked out of sight to keep your bedroom or bathroom tidy. Take a look at the Crosley Furniture Tara Linen Hamper for an attractive, compact cabinet that will look great in any home.

What to know before you buy a laundry hamper cabinet

Materials

A laundry hamper cabinet is heavier and more permanent than the standard laundry hamper. It’s designed as its own piece of furniture. This makes solid woods such as bamboo and engineered wood such as medium-density fiberboard the most popular materials when it comes to the cabinet’s frame.

On the inside, the cabinet features a metal basket or cloth bag for holding the dirty clothes. Baskets are sturdier, but bags are often easier to pull out and carry to the laundry room without the need to switch to a separate laundry basket. Cloth bags can retain odors but are also machine-washable.

Metal hardware vs. cutout handles

There are two types of handles most commonly associated with laundry hamper cabinets.

Metal handles come in different shapes, sizes and colors. They are screwed into the door for opening and closing.

come in different shapes, sizes and colors. They are screwed into the door for opening and closing. Handles carved directly into the wood or fiberboard surface of the cabinet door or lid provide a sleek, natural-looking design. They are often used in conjunction with bamboo furniture.

Single vs. double hamper

A hamper cabinet with one compartment takes up less space and is more affordable. However, a cabinet with two or even three built-in hampers instead is a great convenience.

With separate compartments, you can sort out light and dark items as you go. When it comes time to do laundry, you don’t have to worry about sorting clothes over the washing machine.

What to look for in a quality laundry hamper cabinet

Storage space

Most laundry hamper cabinets have a basic shelf on top for storing or displaying items—but the best cabinets go a step further. They include one to three drawers or tiered shelving. This minimizes the need for additional cabinetry and can be a real asset when furnishing a small bedroom or bathroom.

Tilt-out design

A helpful laundry hamper cabinets features a tilt-out door. This makes it easier to scoop out dirty laundry and also saves space. It leaves the top of the cabinet free as a storage area and means you don’t have to bother with opening and closing doors to get to the laundry bag or basket. The tilt-out bin opens and shuts with one easy motion.

Removable laundry bag

The best laundry cabinets feature a bag or basket on the inside that is entirely removable. This way you can remove all the laundry together instead of digging out all the clothes individually. A durable cloth such as canvas tends to work best for portability but a metal frame with a cloth lining has more structure and support.

How much you can expect to spend on a laundry hamper cabinet

A single-hamper cabinet usually costs $50-$200. A double- or triple-hamper cabinet costs $80-$400.

Laundry hamper cabinet FAQ

What’s the difference between wood and fiberboard?

A. Natural wood is a solid, organic material that comes from trees. Fiberboard uses wood particles and other non-organic materials to make a lightweight alternative designed to resemble wood. It’s less expensive but can also be less durable.

Can a laundry cabinet get wet?

A. Since laundry cabinets are often kept in the bathroom and come into contact with wet clothes, they tend to be reliably water-resistant. Fiberboard can get wet and natural wood can handle moisture as long as the surface has been properly treated.

What’s the best laundry hamper cabinet to buy?

Top laundry hamper cabinet

Crosley Furniture Tara Linen Hamper

What you need to know: This cottage-style pine cabinet has a birch veneer and a tilt-out hamper with a cloth laundry bag and metal handle. It measures 35.35 inches tall and 18 inches across.

What you’ll love: It holds two loads’ worth of laundry and the cloth bag is easily removable. It comes in vintage gray or vintage white with a sleek, classic design.

What you should consider: It’s listed as being easy to assemble, but many buyers have found it difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top laundry hamper cabinet for the money

Oceanstar Spa-Style Bamboo Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This spa-inspired cabinet is constructed from bamboo with a cutout handle and a lid on top that opens to a canvas-lined metal laundry basket. It measures 25 inches tall and 20 inches across.

What you’ll love: The bamboo is attractive with a beautiful natural finish. It’s well-made and assembly is easy. The metal rods make the canvas laundry basket sturdy.

What you should consider: The way it opens and closes provides no permanent shelving space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Evideco Tilt-Out Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This fiberboard cabinet features cutout handles and a tilt-out hamper with a cloth laundry bag. It measures 38.5 inches tall and 14.4 inches across.

What you’ll love: The cloth bag is easily removable and machine-washable. There are two shelves for storage instead of the standard one. It comes in white, bamboo and white with an oak brown door.

What you should consider: There are no walls to completely conceal the laundry basket.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

