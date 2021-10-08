Best kitchen sink

Kitchen sinks come in a variety of shapes, materials and sizes. This makes it easy to find one that fits your household needs.

Which kitchen sink is best?

Shopping for a new kitchen sink can be daunting since an incorrect decision can be expensive. You can find kitchen sinks out there in any color, material, configuration, size and shape you want. If you’re looking for a kitchen sink that is both stylish and durable, the Blanco SILGRANIT Undermount Sink is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a kitchen sink

Choose a shape for your sink

Most kitchen sinks come in a rectangular shape, but there are also round kitchen sinks and triangular corner sinks. Rectangular sinks tend to be the best use of space, but triangular corner sinks are also common in tight spaces. Round sinks often look the most aesthetically pleasing.

Select a size for your kitchen sink

The most common width for a kitchen sink is about 30 inches, and most sinks are at least five inches deep but usually closer to 9 or 10 inches. Choose the best sink size for your needs, as well as the size of your current cabinets.

Clean your kitchen sink with liquid soap

Most kitchen sinks need to be cleaned with a small amount of liquid soap. You can also use vinegar or lemon juice, but you should never use acidic material on copper sinks or leave these materials on the surface of the sink to soak in. Also, never use oven cleaners or floor cleaners on your sink.

What to look for in a quality kitchen sink

Look for the best fitment for your situation

There are four different categories of fit for kitchen sinks, including top mount sinks, undermount sinks, cabinet mount sinks and seamless (integrated) sinks. Top mount sinks rest on top of the counter with a lip around the edge of the sink to prevent liquids from going into the cabinet below.

Undermount sinks have no lip and usually need to be installed by professionals. Seamless sinks are integrated into the countertop structure itself. Cabinet mount sinks are stand-alone units that rest on top of half-height cabinets.

Choose the right sink material for you

There are several common sink materials, including stainless steel, acrylic, granite, quartz, enamel, porcelain, fireclay, soapstone, copper, natural stone, natural quartz and marble. Stainless steel is the most popular, but acrylic is another common option for customers that don’t want to pay too much for their kitchen sinks. Granite or quartz sinks are typically a mix of 70% or 80% granite or quartz and 20% or 30% polymer resin.

Select the best configuration

There are three different kinds of configurations for kitchen sinks, including single bowl sinks, double bowl sinks and triple bowl sinks. Single bowl sinks are usually the most inexpensive, but double bowl sinks offer versatility because they provide different areas for prepping vegetables and soaking dishes. Triple bowl sinks usually include a narrow center bowl for waste disposal.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen sink

Kitchen sink prices can vary considerably, depending on the type of sink you purchase, the material, the style and the size. For example, an inexpensive, single-bowl stainless steel sink might cost as little as $50, but a handmade stainless steel sink from a popular name brand can cost as much as $300 or more.

Fireclay sinks typically cost between $400-$1,000, while soapstone sinks can cost $1,000 or more. Composite granite sinks usually range in price from $175-$600, while copper sinks go for $500-$1,400, depending on the finish and size.

Kitchen sink FAQ

How should you clean a kitchen sink?

A. Keep in mind that you should always follow the cleaning instructions given by the manufacturer of your kitchen sink. Always wipe with the grain when you are cleaning a stainless steel sink and don’t use any oven or floor cleaners or sprays. Use a non-abrasive pad or soft cloth rather than a scouring pad on the surface of the sink.

Address any spills in your sink right away to reduce the opportunity for staining. You can use vinegar or lemon juice to clean your sink, but you should never leave these to soak in since they are both acidic. Never use any acidic material on copper sinks.

What are the pros and cons of buying a stainless steel sink?

A. Stainless steel sinks are among the most popular kitchen sink options, but there are both benefits and disadvantages to owning a stainless steel kitchen sink. For example, stainless steel sinks are fairly cheap, durable, easy to clean and resistant to stains and rust.

On the flip side, scratches can be complicated to remove, and any fingerprints and hard water can leave marks on your sink. And stainless steel sinks have an industrial look that doesn’t appeal to every person.

What’s the best kitchen sink to buy?

Top kitchen sink

Blanco SILGRANIT Undermount Sink

What you need to know: This stylish single-bowl sink goes well with both contemporary and classic kitchen décor.

What you’ll love: This top-quality granite-based sink features excellent corrosion and rust protection and is both durable and simple to install. It also comes in a wide range of different finishes and sizes.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this sink requires a fairly stout cabinet, and you probably won’t be able to use a cabinet made for stainless-steel sinks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen sink for the money

Mr. Direct Equal Double-Bowl, Stainless Steel Sink

What you need to know: This simple and affordable stainless steel sink gets the job done and comes with an excellent warranty.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly, double-bowl sink from Mr. Direct features sleek styling and is pretty simple to install.

What you should consider: Unfortunately, this double-bowl sink is a little louder than most sinks because of the thinner stainless steel construction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kraus 16-Gauge Stainless Steel Sink

What you need to know: Perfect for big spaces, this double stainless steel sink is expensive but certainly worth the price. If you’re a DIY type, you will appreciate the clear installation instructions.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel sink features corrosion and rust protection, soundproofing and all of the mounting hardware you need for installation. The sink is also deep enough for serious use.

What you should consider: This sink might be a little too deep to fit in many cabinets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.