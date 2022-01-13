Best hockey helmet

The Stanley Cup has been awarded every year but two since 1914. It wasn’t awarded in 1919 because of the Montreal Canadiens suffering from sickness during the Spanish flu pandemic and in 2005, the season was canceled due to a lockout.

Which hockey helmets are best?

As we all know, ice is slippery. On top of this, ice hockey is an aggressive contact sport where injuries are common and sufficient protection is a must. This is why there are plenty of things to consider when deciding on the right hockey helmet. Many of them offer different features that add to their level of protection while adding comfort and avoiding any physical limitations. For a protective hockey helmet that is certified by safety organizations, the Tracks 210 Hockey Helmet Combo with Cage is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a hockey helmet

Style

Confidence is a huge factor in any sport. Most hockey helmets have the same level of certified protection and, although it may not add any protection, you want to look good on the ice! So it’s best to look at what is most visually appealing to you or the person you’re shopping for and consider that when purchasing.

Certification

Many programs set the standards for safety in the world of ice hockey and the most relevant of which are the CSA certification and HECC. The Canadian Standards Association requires manufacturers to meet their standards to open the door to markets while the Hockey Equipment Certification Council is an independent volunteer organization that was organized in 1976.

Position

Goalies may require additional mask protection against ice hockey sticks and pucks, while other rink positions in the sport would be negatively impacted by the limited bulk and weight of these helmets. It’s best to know which position you or the person you’re purchasing this for will be playing the most.

Fitting

Fitting is extremely important and the majority of negative reviews from consumers stem from issues with this. For your hockey helmet to offer the most amount of protection, it should have a snug and comfortable fit that can be adjusted when needed.

What to look for in a quality hockey helmet

Materials and construction

High-density foam liners can range in materials and layers. This is an important thing to look at when deciding on the right hockey helmet because it can add comfort but most importantly, protection. It’s best to look for a material that has a quick reaction to compression and can spring back to its original form for protection against multiple impacts.

Adjustment features

Simple tools such as a hex key or screwdriver may be needed to make adjustments to certain hockey helmets. Many offer the upgrade of convenience with a tool-less design that only involves a simple clip on the helmet to deliver a customizable, snug and comfortable fit. Making these slight adjustments improves protection as well.

Face protection

Many hockey helmets on today’s market offer a combination cage that allows for visors or face cages to be screwed onto the helmet for added protection against the puck and sticks. Although you’ll look tough without one, a face shield or cage could be required depending on regulation standards.

How much you can expect to spend on a hockey helmet

Hockey helmets can range in price anywhere from $50-$300. It depends on the style, brand, and level of science that goes into the ever-changing technology of protection.

Hockey helmet FAQ

Does a higher price tag mean higher protection?

A. It may be surprising, but no. It’s best to look at impact ratings and certifications from the CSA, HECC and CE.

Do hockey masks offer ear protection?

A. Some do, but not all of them. Although the chances are slimmer, sticks and pucks can inflict impact on the ears so it’s recommended to look for a helmet that offers protection from this in their design.

What’s the best hockey helmet to buy?

Top hockey helmet

Tracks 210 Hockey Helmet Combo with Cage

What you need to know: With great protection for your head and face, this helmet is perfect for anyone serious about the sport of ice hockey.

What you’ll love: Tool-less adjustments make for an easily adjustable and custom fit with a pullup tab on the back of the helmet. It’s made with a high-density foam liner with minimal gaps for protection against multiple, harsh impacts. The included cage combination protects the face as well.

What you should consider: The ear protection is a bit lacking compared to other models and the face mask may reduce visibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top hockey helmet for the money

Bauer IMS 5.0 Helmet Combo

What you need to know: This helmet and face mask combo is CSA, HECC and CE certified, making it perfect for anyone looking for the most amount of protection on the ice.

What you’ll love: Integrated ear covers offer greater impact protection from pucks and sticks. The single-density chin cup offers comfort with moisture channels and the tool-free adjustment makes for an easily adjustable, customized fit. Dual-density foam and a dual-ridge crown add game-changing protection.

What you should consider: Some sizing issues have been reported in customer complaints but this can be avoided. It also may not be as stylish as other helmets on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Hockey CCM 50 Bullriding Helmet

What you need to know: The lightweight and high-density shell offer supreme protection making it a great helmet for anyone looking for impact protection on the ice.

What you’ll love: Multi-density foam liner aids in protection while adding comfort and the high-density, lightweight PE outer shell offers improved protection without the extra weight. Tool-free adjustments allow for an easily customized fit, adding protection and comfort. Premium ear protection is included in the sleek design.

What you should consider: The chin strap is attached to the face mask which can lead to sizing issues and a less versatile helmet overall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alec Welsh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.