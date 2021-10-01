Best high-end gaming keyboard

Mechanical keyboards generally come in three different switches: linear, tactile and clicky. All serve a different purpose and feel differently when pressed. Most mechanical keyboard lovers go for clicky switches.

Which high-end gaming keyboard IS best?

There are many components that go into a gaming computer, each one just as important as the rest. However, the keyboard must feel great under your fingers when it comes to operational comfort and constant input.

Especially for gaming, you will constantly be touching the keys to guide your character through the action. If things don’t feel right, you won’t be able to enjoy your game as much. So, if you are looking for something smooth and feature-packed, you don’t have to look any further than the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

What to know before you buy a high-end gaming keyboard

The polling rate can improve your reaction time

A keyboard reacts to the speed at which you can press the keys, but it also needs to check when those keys are pressed. This is called the polling rate, and essentially it is how many times the keyboard looks for new key presses per second. The higher the polling rate, the faster the keyboard will be able to implement your actions.

Mechanical keyboards have a better feeling

There is often a debate over whether mechanical gaming keyboards are better than traditional membrane keyboards. While it does come down to personal preference, mechanical keyboards tend to feel better and of higher quality than traditional keyboards. The keycaps can also be swapped out for different kinds, which can’t be done with membrane keyboards.

Primary functions and what they will be used for

A gamer might have a small heart attack if you tell them all keyboards are the same. They are, in fact, not the same. Consider what kind of gaming you will be doing, and then look for a keyboard that compliments your style. There are keyboards available that have been made specifically for certain games, with extra buttons or features. A full-size keyboard, as an example, will be better suited for RPG or RTS games.

What to look for in a quality high-end gaming keyboard

Custom lighting and effects

Whether you love it or hate it, there is probably no way that you are going to get away from RGB lighting. The addition of the lighting seems to be everywhere and has been incorporated into everything from RAM to headphones. A good quality high-end gaming keyboard will have a host of different colors that you can use and even switch it off completely if you want.

Programmable functions and additional keys

Many high-end gaming keyboards will have additional keys beyond the traditional number of keys on a standard keyboard. This allows you to control media, create shortcuts or in-game volume. Some keyboards will also allow you to create programmed shortcuts through macro keys, further extending the keyboard’s functions.

A trusted brand is often the better choice

It might be obvious to some, but a more expensive keyboard isn’t always the best keyboard. Yet, it is often better to stick to the trusted gaming brands for high-end gaming keyboards. Some of their high-end devices can also retail for less than other brands that are not as well known.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end gaming keyboard

The retail price for a high-end gaming keyboard will depend largely on the manufacturer and the functions of the keyboards. At the lower end of the price scale, you can expect to pay around $150 for a high-end gaming keyboard. The top-tier keyboards can retail for between $240-$290.

High-end gaming keyboard FAQ

Which are better, wired or wireless keyboards?

A. For convenience, wireless keyboards are a great option. But when it comes to reaction time and input lag, nothing will beat a wired keyboard. The keys’ signals are sent to the computer and the game at a much faster rate.

Can you change the keycaps on a high-end gaming keyboard?

A. Yes, you can, but that will depend on the specific keyboard. Different keycaps are available that provide for travel times and feeling but are mostly limited to mechanical keyboards.

What ARE the best high-end gaming keyboardS to buy?

Top high-end gaming keyboard

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: A fully-featured keyboard that has everything you’ll need.

What you’ll love: The brushed aluminum frame houses a full set of keys with a separate numeric keypad, 8 MB profile storage with hardware macros, and Per-key dynamic multi-color RGB backlighting. There are multimedia controls at the top-right of the keyboard, and the mechanical key switches are provided by Cherry MX.

What you should consider: Since it is a mechanical keyboard, there is no way to silence the spacebar. If you are a heavy typer, it can become annoying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end gaming keyboard for the money

Corsair Wireless Gaming Bundle (K57 keyboard and Harpoon mouse)

What you need to know: An affordable bundle for any gamer that needs quality accessories.

What you’ll love: This wireless bundle comes with the K57 keyboard and the Harpoon mouse — both of which are wireless. That makes it very portable for the get-up-and-go gamer. The keyboard features per-key lighting, six programmable macro keys and a palm rest that can be removed. There are also dedicated volume and media controls.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the mouse can randomly lose connection to the computer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: A great option if you need additional controls on your keyboard.

What you’ll love: The Huntsman V2 keyboard uses Razer’s Analog Optical Switches, which allows you to set the travel distances of the keys. The keycaps are Doubleshot PBT, making them more durable than traditional ABS. The full keys and numeric pad also have dedicated multimedia controls and features per-key backlighting.

What you should consider: There is no Spanish version of the keyboard available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews.

