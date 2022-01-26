Best hand towel

Top-quality hand towels can change the feel and look of your space and keep your hands clean throughout the day.

Which hand towels are best?

Top-quality hand towels can change the look and feel of your space and help you keep your hands clean throughout the day. But it can be difficult to find the right hand towels, with so many different size options and materials available. The Madamelique Exclusive Hand Towels are a versatile, functional and stylish option for a diverse array of needs.

What to know before you buy a hand towel

Materials

Hand towels come in several different materials, including cotton, bamboo, microfiber and linen.

Cotton towels are the most common, and Egyptian and Turkish cotton produce the most absorbent and softest hand towels.

are the most common, and Egyptian and Turkish cotton produce the most absorbent and softest hand towels. Bamboo towels are naturally soft and sustainable. They can also be antimicrobial, so they’re a great option if your bathroom doesn’t have good ventilation or windows.

are naturally soft and sustainable. They can also be antimicrobial, so they’re a great option if your bathroom doesn’t have good ventilation or windows. Microfiber towels are absorbent, fast drying and antimicrobial and take up less space than other towels. They’re long-lasting and sturdy but not as absorbent as cotton towels.

are absorbent, fast drying and antimicrobial and take up less space than other towels. They’re long-lasting and sturdy but not as absorbent as cotton towels. Linen towels are sturdy and thin but more absorbent than cotton, so they’re an excellent option for hand towels.

Benefits of top-quality towels

Top-quality hand towels are an excellent investment for both your well-being and your home. There are several benefits to purchasing top-quality hand towels, including:

Dry quickly. Well-made hand towels don’t shed and stay fluffy after every single wash. They also dry quickly, which prevents bacteria and mold from growing on them and keeps you safe and healthy.

Well-made hand towels don’t shed and stay fluffy after every single wash. They also dry quickly, which prevents bacteria and mold from growing on them and keeps you safe and healthy. Skin care routine. Hand towels are a big part of your skin care routine. If you have sensitive skin or have any skin or eye issues, you need to choose top-quality hand towels free of toxins and germs. Breathable cotton towels of medium weight are typically the right option in this case.

Hand towels are a big part of your skin care routine. If you have sensitive skin or have any skin or eye issues, you need to choose top-quality hand towels free of toxins and germs. Breathable cotton towels of medium weight are typically the right option in this case. Resort look. The best hand towels also add a resort look and feel to your bathroom and make your daily routine feel like a five-star spa experience.

What to look for in a quality hand towel

Matching sets

Buy a full matching set of towels, including bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. Some of these sets even include bath mats or floor towels.

Size

Hand towels tend to be about 20 by 30 inches in size, but some are larger and some are smaller.

Color

Think about your bathroom decor when selecting your hand towels, and choose a color that matches the rest of your bathroom. Consider the color of the flooring, wall paint and installations, including the toilet and tub.

Absorbency

One of the most crucial factors to consider when purchasing hand towels is their absorbency. It’s important that your hand towels are as absorbent as possible since you typically need to dry your hands immediately after washing them. Cotton and rayon are the most absorbent fabrics, but bamboo hand towels are very soft and flatweave cotton and microfiber hand towels work well for those looking for a small and lightweight option.

How much you can expect to spend on a hand towel

Hand towel sets range in price from about $5-$25, depending on the materials, quality, features, absorbency and quantity of the towels.

Hand towel FAQ

Are microfiber hand towels hypoallergenic?

A. Since the microfiber threads don’t hold onto debris and dust like cotton does, these towels are an excellent option for people with allergies.

How do microfiber hand towels hold up in the washing machine?

A. Microfiber hand towels can last for a long time when you properly care for them. These hand towels can last up to five years when you wash them about twice per month. Use gentle laundry detergent and warm or cold water, rather than hot water, when washing these hand towels.

What’s the best hand towel to buy?

Top hand towel

Madamelique Exclusive Hand Towels

What you need to know: These hand towels are a versatile, functional and stylish option for a diverse array of needs.

What you’ll love: This product comes in a wide range of colors and retains the color over time. They’re also shrink-resistant, eco-friendly, 100% cotton, ultra-absorbent, and lightweight with a modern shuttle loom design.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like the color of these hand towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand towel for the money

Pidada Polka Dot Hand Towels

What you need to know: This fun hand towel is best for kids, but it’s designed for the whole family.

What you’ll love: This product is highly absorbent, quick-drying, made with 100% cotton for a soft feel on your skin and perfect for families. It also comes in a two-pack of towels with a fun multicolored polka-dot pattern.

What you should consider: Some customers say that these towels have a long dry time when they’re wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Towels Premium Hand Towels

What you need to know: These premium hand towels are an affordable option with plenty of desirable features.

What you’ll love: This product is highly absorbent, lightweight, soft on the skin and available in a diverse array of colors. The towels are made of 100% ring-spun cotton for durability, and the six-pack comes at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: Some customers report a bit of shedding after washing these hand towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.