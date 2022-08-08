Nearly 65% of people in the U.S. drink coffee, with people over 70 drinking more coffee than any other group.

Which Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker is best?

If coffee sets the pace of your day and is a morning non-negotiable, you already know how important having a great coffee maker is.

Whether you make coffee for a crowd or drink a quiet cup of java on your own, the Hamilton Beach 49976 FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker is a versatile machine that makes a great cup of coffee.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker

Number of coffee drinkers

Hamilton Beach coffee makers can accommodate single-cup coffee drinkers and those who need more than one mug to get going. For households needing extra morning coffee, choose a carafe that holds 10 or 12 cups.

Not enough room on the counter for a large coffee maker? Look for single-serve FlexBrew machines without a reservoir.

Glass vs. metal carafe

For machines that come with both a single-serve and a carafe option, you can choose between a glass or metal carafe.

Glass: Glass is classic and works well for households that make short work of a full pot of coffee. They do get hot, and coffee can get bitter the longer it sits.

Glass is classic and works well for households that make short work of a full pot of coffee. They do get hot, and coffee can get bitter the longer it sits. Metal: You may need to purchase a separate metal carafe (although some Hamilton Beach coffee makers come with a metal carafe). These keep coffee hot without continuing to cook it, and they work well as a serving vessel at the table.

Height of the single-brew space

If you opt for a single-brew coffee maker, it needs to be tall enough for a travel mug. Look for Hamilton Beach machines with an adjustable height to accommodate the most frequently used mugs.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker

Programmable

You don’t have to wake up bleary-eyed while trying to find everything you need to make your first cup of coffee any longer. Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee makers feature programmable settings for a full pot of coffee.

Large water reservoir

A large water reservoir for single-brew coffee means less refilling and hot water on demand. Look for reservoirs that hold 50 ounces of water or more.

Fast brewing

When it comes to a morning cup of joe, faster is better. Hamilton Beach coffee makers with water reservoirs can brew a single cup of coffee in 90 seconds.

Customizable brew strength

How do you take your coffee? Regular strength or bold? Customize the brew strength for both a single cup and a full pot of coffee.

Accessories

While it is possible to purchase separate accessories for your coffee maker, some machines come with them. These include:

Coffee measuring scoop

Reusable K-cup

Reusable filter

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker

The price varies depending on whether you choose a single-brew coffee maker or one with the capability to brew one cup and a full pot. You should expect to spend $70-$150.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker FAQ

How do you care for a Hamilton Beach coffee maker?

A. To keep brewing the most delicious coffee, you’ll need to take good care of your coffee maker. This means making sure the carafe is clean and descaling your coffee maker once a month. Descaling removes limescale, the name for deposits of minerals like potassium and calcium found inside your machine. Trace amounts of these minerals are found in drinking water and are not harmful, but over time the build-up can block water lines, slowing down your coffee and affecting the taste.

To descale, you’ll need to use a commercial descaler as directed on the bottle. Alternatively, you can add one cup of white vinegar to the water reservoir and brew it through your coffee maker. Repeat this process two or three times, with one cup of white vinegar per full reservoir, then run clean, fresh water through another two or three times to remove any lingering deposits.

As for your coffee filter basket and reusable K-cup, make sure these are clean, too. It can be run through the dishwasher, or you can wash them by hand.

Is there a specific type of coffee that works best?

A. More important than the type of coffee you select is the grind. For best results, make sure that your coffee is ground specifically for use in either a coffee filter basket or a reusable K-cup.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker

Hamilton Beach 49976 FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker

What you need to know: You need to use K-cups, reusable K-cups or grounds in this flexible machine.

What you’ll love: It has an easily filled, visible water tank for each brewing function. The carafe hot plate automatically shuts off after 2 hours. This machine allows you to brew regular strength or bold coffee.

What you should consider: You can only program the size that makes a full pot. This machine is also larger and may not work when counter space is at a premium.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew coffee maker for the money

Hamilton Beach 49979 FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker

What you need to know: If you never need a full carafe of coffee, this single-cup FlexBrew machine is the best for you.

What you’ll love: A refillable grounds basket is included, but you can use K-Cup pds with this option, too. You can choose from bold or regular brew strengths. The mug rest is adjustable, which means it fits larger mugs, too. It’s available in four finishes.

What you should consider: This machine does not have a water reservoir. You’ll need to add water each time you brew, which means a single cup of coffee takes three minutes to brew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

​Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach 49902 FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This machine fits travel mugs up to 7 inches tall.

What you’ll love: Brew coffee with a pod or reusable K-Cup, or fill the carafe with up to 12 cups of ground coffee. Single cups brew in less than two minutes, and you can brew seven single cups without refilling the generous 56-ounce water reservoir.

What you should consider: As with other FlexBrew machines, this one only allows programming for the full carafe side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

