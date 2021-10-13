Which hair growth serums are best for curly hair?

Your hair type may be left up to genetics, but your hair health is up to you. When searching for the best hair growth serums to bring your curly hair to life, use only products with natural ingredients that will not strip the hair of nutrients. The best products for curly hair will keep it looking bouncy and hydrated without weighing it down. In pursuit of the best hair growth serum for curly hair, consider your hair type, the ingredients of the product and the brand’s mission.

What to know before you buy hair growth serum for curly hair

Hair type

Those looking to better their hair routine should consider checking to make sure the ingredients in hair growth serums for curly hair meet their hair type needs. Each hair type will react differently to certain ingredients. Those with curly hair and oily scalps will want to consider lightweight ingredients that provide shine without weighing down the hair. Those with dry hair will want to look for products that contain humectants and emollients that draw in hydration. If you have frizzy curly hair, consider natural oils to calm the look of breakage and fight humidity.

Ingredients

Consider a hair growth serum for curly hair that keeps the coiled locks hydrated and healthy. Certain humicants such as glycerin and ferulic acid work to lock in moisture to the hair. Avocado, castor and coconut oils add natural shine and bounce to curls. When purchasing a hair growth serum for curly hair, avoid products that have parabens, sulfates and drying agents. Not only could toxic chemicals present in some serums cause hair loss, but they could damage the scalp.

Parabens can disrupt hormones, harm reproductive organs and increase cancer risk. When used abundantly, curly hair serums that contain parabens can cause irritation to each area that is touched by the serum. The scalp is very sensitive and should not come in contact with ingredients that are not gentle.

Sulfates can irritate your eyes, skin, mouth and lungs. This should be considered because hair serums come into close proximity with the eyes when applied. Sulfates cause the scalp to dry out and can cause negative reactions. If the scalp is too dry, it will cease to produce necessary oils that help the hair grow and to hydrate curly hair.

Alcohol can irritate the scalp, lead to flaky skin and cause curls to become flat and lifeless. The last thing you want to do is allow your curly hair to get dry. Thick curly hair that is extremely dry will be frizzy and dull. For hydrated luscious locks, avoid products that contain alcohol.

Brand

When purchasing a hair serum for hair growth of curly hair, check the product reviews first. If others who have used the product on their curly hair were not impressed, it is likely that you will not be either. A few brands are specifically crafting products for the well-being of those with curly hair. This will be noted on the container or in the product description on the website. Consider opting for an all natural brand with great reviews that is specifically for your hair type. If a brand is climate friendly, it is likely organic and uses more natural ingredients. An eco-friendly brand will use recyclable or biodegradable containers to ship their products.

How much you can expect to spend on hair growth serum for curly hair

Hair growth serum for curly hair will cost anywhere from $20-$90, depending on the size of the bottle, the ingredients and the brand. A serum that is popularly known, uses the best ingredients to stimulate hair growth and keep curls intact will be priced around $40-$90.

Tips for applying hair growth serum for curly hair

For best results when applying hair growth serum to your curly hair, first make sure that the hair is damp to open the hair cuticle. Add a few drops of a pump of the serum into your fingertips and rub it lightly together. Then scrunch the product through the curls from root to tip for the best results.

Hair growth serum for curly hair FAQ

What ingredients help my curly hair retain bounce?

A. There are many natural ingredients that help curly hair retain its bounce and shine. Humicants, such as glycerin, will draw hydration to the hair making it easier to keep your curls intact. Various oils like coconut, shea, avocado and castor oil will work to leave your curls bouncy and shiny.

Do I need to use hair growth serum for my curly hair every day?

A. You should only use hair growth serum for your curly hair in intervals that the specific product recommends. User instructions can be found in the website description and on the back of a product’s container. Some hair serums are safe enough to be applied every day while others require once-a-week usage.

Best hair growth serum for curly hair under $10

Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil

This castor oil is all natural and works to stimulate curly hair growth and lock in moisture. It is perfect for dry, damaged and brittle hair and can be used on simply the ends of the hair or can be applied to the scalp as a mask for rejuvenation.

Best hair growth serum for curly hair under $30

Seen Curly Creme

This hair growth serum for curly hair is dermatologist-designed, non-comedogenic and curl-enhancing. Users can get soft, defined curls that are never crunchy while resisting frizz, clogged pores and daily damage from UV or pollution. This serum provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and works safely will color treated hair.

Curlsmith Vegan Scalp Stimulating Booster

This booster serum for curly hair is a potent formula packed with natural stimulating ingredients that help create the perfect environment for hair follicles. This product is all natural, vegan and cruelty-free. With the use of premium products sourced from the earth, this curl loving product will leave hair hydrated for hours.

Best hair growth serum for curly hair under $70

Grow Gorgeous Original Hair Density Serum

This hair growth serum is uniquely formulated to improve hair volume and boost thickness and fullness. It works to target scalp health and is good for all hair types. Its vegan and cruelty-free formula provides a gentle clean and is safe for color-treated hair.

Curlsmith Full Lengths Density Elixir

This hair serum helps to support healthy hair growth by supercharging hair follicles and soothing the scalp. It works on all hair types and textures and is weightless, non-greasy and water-based. This vegan formula serves to improve scalp health above all, which leads to hair growth.

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced CBD Hair Serum

This hair serum works to strengthen roots and increase the appearance of hair density, thickness and volume. It is free of any known toxic chemicals, carcinogens or harmful side effects. This cruelty-free hair serum is formulated with bioavailable ingredients to rebalance the hair growth cycle and reduce shedding.

