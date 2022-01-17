Best glass table lamp

Glass table lamps make the room more elegant, since the way they reflect the light makes for a pleasant glow.

Which glass table lamps are best?

Glass lamps elegantly fill space by reflecting and dispersing the light to make it glow radiantly. The design of glass lamps can be simple, but glass offers a wide variety of colors and shapes. In lieu of a shade, sometimes designers use glass, or the body of the lamp itself could be made from decorative glass. The best glass table lamps have a crystalline quality but don’t break as easily.

If you want an accent lamp that stands out with its detail and class, check out this Werfactory Tiffany-Style Stained Glass Reading Lamp.

What to know before you buy a glass table lamp

Style

You can’t just stick a table lamp in a room if the colors and materials don’t match the surroundings. There are instances where you may prefer that the glass be simple and have less detail, but sometimes less is more. It’s important to take the style of the room into account and buy a lamp that will match in order to bring the room together.

Brightness

An important consideration is the color of the light and the way your glass lamp might change that color. If you don’t want warm light, even if you use a white bulb, a stained glass lampshade might make the light appear warm. Further, if the base of the lamp is glass, it might reflect the bulb. If you’re reading, that shining light on the base might be distracting.

Functionality

You should expect your lamp to work reliably without issues like loose wiring or damage in transit. Before you buy a lamp, check what kind of lightbulb it requires and if it comes with any. If you get a newer lamp, it may even include charging ports or dimmable lights.

What to look for in a quality glass table lamp

Simplicity

Glass has smooth flowing curves, but it also holds edges and straight lines well. Details and colors are wonderful, but sometimes it’s the translucence and simple shape alone that’s soothing and makes your bedside table seem more cozy. Modern, minimalist styles suit glass lamps exceedingly well.

Detail

Glass lamps can be minimal or they can be highly detailed. People’s personal styles are reflected in what they choose to decorate their homes with — classic pieces have charm thanks to their intricate designs and varied color schemes. More modern designs may have a low-profile or streamlined look, with less patterns or fewer colors of stained glass. The glass can be any color, but make sure you’re prepared for the possibility it will make the room that color, to an extent.

Size

Lamps in the center of the table shouldn’t be so tall that you can’t see over them. Bedside tables shouldn’t be so short that they don’t fully illuminate the pages of your book. Read measurements to make sure the base fits easily on your given table and doesn’t take up too much of the table’s surface, and don’t forget to account for the size of the lampshade.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass table lamp

You can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$120 on a glass table lamp.

Glass table lamp FAQ

Why should I get a table lamp?

A. If your ceiling light isn’t doing a good enough job lighting up your living room, a table lamp can augment it and give you another option for soft light at night or when watching movies.

What’s the best kind of light switch?

A. The best switches are the ones you push, because they’re easy to use without turning your wrist at an awkward angle. Knobs are common but can be difficult to turn, depending on the lamp. Pull strings eliminate having to stretch your hand up and into the lamp.

What’s the best glass table lamp to buy?

Top glass table lamp

Werfactory Tiffany-Style Stained Glass Reading Lamp

What you need to know: This Tiffany-style reading lamp has a metal base and a gorgeous stained glass depiction of a hummingbird amid flowers.

What you’ll love: The warm colors with hints of cool blues make this lamp vibrant and fun, while the intricately sculpted metal gives it weight and class. This Tiffany-style lamp was handcrafted.

What you should consider: Some buyers had quality control issues with things like chips and secondhand products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass table lamp for the money

Simple Designs Glass Raindrop Table Lamp

What you need to know: This simple lamp has a white shade and is made of clear glass.

What you’ll love: Its white shade and teardrop shape complement each other. It’s a minimal lamp that serves its purpose and blends into any room. It’s a very affordable price.

What you should consider: Customers have reported that their lamps arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lynnoland Industrial Table Lamps with USB Ports, Set of 2

What you need to know: These lamps have metal bases and stylish light bulbs and come in a set of two.

What you’ll love: These lamps are great for either side of the bed and come with USB chargers so your phone won’t take up a socket. They’re skinny lamps set on metal bars with circular bases and are about 16 inches tall. The push button is easy to press and is located on the base of the lamp, so it’s always easy to reach.

What you should consider: Customers have complained that the dimming switches aren’t as responsive as they’d like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

