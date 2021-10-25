Best gifts for retirees

Retirement is a time to focus on your passions, interests and catching up on all the relaxation you missed out on over the years.

Which gift for retirees is best?

Finding the right gift for a retiree is a perfect opportunity to expand on an activity they love or help them find a new interest to pursue. Often retirees go from a full schedule to a suddenly much more open one. In gifting for the retiree in your life, think about what they like to do or have always talked about doing. Don’t just give them a gift — give them an opportunity for a fresh experience in a new and exciting chapter of their life.

Best gifts for celebrating the new retiree

RXBC2011 Retirement Business Cards Funny Gift

This joke gift comes with 50 “retirement” business cards in a metal card case. The cards are designed to look like proper business cards but say things like “Ask someone else” and “No deadlines.”

LiliWair Funny Retirement Mug Gift

This ceramic mug lists a “retirement weekly schedule” that simply reads “Do whatever the hell I want to do” across Monday through Sunday. It comes in two sizes and is dishwasher and microwave safe.

BlazedCandleCo Goodbye Tension, Hello Pension! Candle

Here is a handmade soy candle that says “Goodbye tension … hello pension!” across the front in black lettering. The candle is available in several sizes and 18 scents.

Best gifts for the retiree who wants to stay fit

Biange Cooling Towel

These 10 blue or gray machine-washable cooling towels are 40 inches by 12 inches and designed to help cool someone off after a long workout. The towels are made of high-quality polyester mesh and help draw sweat from the skin for faster cooling.

Sunlite Sports High-Density Eva Foam Dumbbell Set

If your retiree is hoping to spend more time in the pool, here is a foam aqua fitness set. It comes with a floating exercise belt and resistance barbells plus webbed gloves for resistance training.

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker

This Fitbit has a ton of features including heart rate, sleep and swimming tracking, plus a built-in GPS. It comes on an easily adjustable, reflective band available in three colors.

Best gifts for the retiree who loves books and puzzles

“Murder Most Puzzling: 20 Mysterious Cases to Solve,” by Stephanie von Reiswitz

For the puzzler or true-crime fan, here’s a book that offers 20 mysteries to solve. It’s clever and well-illustrated fun.

“History at a Glance,” by National Geographic

This illustrated 416-page hardcover book covers a wide range of historical events from prehistoric times to now. It features fun facts and beautiful imagery to appeal to any history buff.

Amazon Kindle with a Built-in Front Light

This glare-free eBook reader lets any reading enthusiast carry an entire library around wherever they go. This model has 8 gigabytes of storage and a single charge will last all week.

Best gifts for the retiree who wants to relax

Joywell Armchair Caddy

This linen armrest organizer drapes over the arm of a chair or the side of a table to conveniently store remotes, magazines and more within reach. It comes in several sizes and over two dozen colors.

Dear Ava Gifts Retirement Gift Box Set

Here is a lavender-themed spa box that includes soap, bath bombs and a hand-poured soy candle. It all comes packaged in a lovely “Happy Retirement” box and a pearl necklace can be added for a little touch of glamour.

Frolk Store Whiskey Stones Gift Set

This beautiful whiskey set comes with a solid crystal decanter plus coasters, tongs, a freezer pouch, two 11-ounce whiskey glasses and two large whiskey stones to cool a drink without diluting it. Everything is packaged in a tasteful wooden gift box. Whiskey not included.

Best gifts for the retiree who enjoys cooking

Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese-Making Kit

Any home chef can learn to make their own cheese with this four-piece set. It comes with cheese salt, citric acid, a cheesecloth and vegetable rennet (made from plant enzymes) plus an easy-to-follow instruction manual. Milk not included.

GustoSpice Gusto’s Original Barbecue Rubs Sampler Gift Set

This gift set comes with five 2-ounce tins of tasty barbecue-rub spices from North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and California. Each tin is filled to cover as much as 5 pounds of meat.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden

This energy-efficient LED garden allows one to grow fresh herbs inside. The set comes with a starter kit featuring over 50 pre-seeded plant pods. The unit must be plugged into an outlet.

Best gifts for the retiree who wants to be outside

Yoobure Mini Umbrella

This mini umbrella is perfect for travel or everyday use and doubles as a sun parasol so neither sun nor rain can spoil a good outing. It’s lightweight with a waterproof case and comes in 12 color schemes.

Acdyion Gardening Gloves

These extra-durable cowhide-leather gloves are great for gardening and yard work, protecting all the way up the forearm. They come in several sizes and three colors.

Kalawen Weather Station

This wireless weather station has an easy-to-read LCD screen and will keep the user up to date on weather forecasts. It comes with an alternating-current adapter but also accepts AA batteries (not included).

Best gifts for the retiree itching to travel

Newvanga Worldwide All in One Universal Travel Adapter

Here is a compact universal travel adapter perfect for international travel. It’s compatible with most phone types and nearly all USB devices. It has four types of plugs as well as built-in fusion protection. Suitable for low-power devices only.

Bcozzy Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

This travel pillow is adjustable, machine-washable and provides three ergonomic ways to support the head to prevent neck and shoulder pain during long trips. It’s available in four sizes, 12 colors and comes in a convenient matching storage bag.

“Drives of a Lifetime 2nd Edition: 500 of the World’s Greatest Road Trips,” by National Geographic

This 320-page hardcover book provides details on the best road trips that can be taken all over the world. Full-color maps are included as well as all different kinds of routes.

Best gifts for the retiree who needs a new hobby

Travelflips French Flash Cards

These basic vocabulary flashcards are great for anyone interested in learning a new language. Though this set is for French, flashcard sets are also available for Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Planters’ Choice Bonsai Starter Kit

This bonsai starter kit comes with everything required to grow four bonsai trees of different kinds, including seeds, growing pots, bonsai clippers and an instructional guide to help you along the way. Even those who haven’t had much luck gardening in the past can enjoy this set.

BeaverCraft Comfort Bird Wood-Carving Kit for Beginners

Here is a straightforward, informative kit for anyone looking to take up whittling. The box includes wood-carving tools, basswood blocks, sandpaper and step-by-step instructions.

