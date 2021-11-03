Find decorative ways to label people in family photos around the home. This will create a fun, dignified way of reminding your loved one with dementia who they are.

Which gift for people with dementia is best?

People living with dementia enjoy spending time with loved ones and opening gifts with those they care about. You can feel confident when you bestow a gift that is both thoughtful and helpful this holiday season.

If you have a loved one with dementia, many things are difficult, but buying them a special gift for the holiday doesn’t have to be. From memory triggers like photo frames to cozy comforts that help calm in stressful situations, here are just a few of the best gifts for people with dementia.

Photo gifts for people with dementia

Collect photos from a dementia patient’s past and present to help them to recall important people in their life. Some people with dementia may prefer physical photos around the home while others might enjoy a digital, alternating photo frame. Gather photos into a personalized collection to create a gift that will warm the heart.

Pix-Star Digital Photo Frame

This high resolution photo frame is easy to use and has a motion sensor. Access and share photos from your phone or on social media.

Sold by Amazon

Vienrose Leather Photo Album

This large capacity photo album has 300 pockets and each page has three pockets. There is space to allow for photo labels with dates and family members.

Sold by Amazon

Americanflat Picture Frame

This modern, sleek, sturdy photo frame can be hung on the wall for everyone to see. This frame is made of wood and has shatter-resistant glass to cover photos.

Sold by Amazon

Mental strengthening gifts for people with dementia

Mental and memory strengthening activities are designed to be like a brain workout for dementia patients. They are not tests or brain teasers; they are meant to exercise the mind without insulting the user. Gift someone with dementia a stimulating activity that will have them thinking as well as considering how thankful they are for you.

The Ultimate Memory Activity Book

This book is full of puzzles and other memory activities that will keep those with memory loss engaged.

Sold by Amazon

Conversation Cards For Adults

These cards were made with dementia patients in mind. They are meant to create pleasant conversations with loved ones. These cards inspire memories and storytelling that can keep everyone engaged.

Sold by Amazon

Relish Dementia Jigsaw Puzzle

Jigsaw puzzles are great for the mind and these Relish puzzles help dementia patients build beautiful sceneries familiar to all. They come in several styles that can suit dementia patients from a variety of backgrounds.

Sold by Amazon

Daily assistance gifts for people with dementia

There are a lot of things to remember in our day-to-day activities, and a person with dementia can struggle with these more than most. Assistive technology can help individuals with cognitive lapses to feel more confident with completing their required daily activities. With gifts like Amazon devices and digital calendars, you can help the dementia patient in your life remain as independent as possible.

Amazon Echo Studio

This smart speaker is top of the line and able to adapt to a room’s acoustics. It is always ready to help find answers to questions, play music or read you the news.

Sold by Amazon

Digital Calendar

This large print digital calendar helps keep track of the year, month, time and more. It is meant for seniors and people with dementia.

Sold by Amazon

Jitterbug Flip 2 Cellphone For Seniors

This large print, programmable phone is easy to use. It has an urgent response button as well as Amazon Alexa capabilities.

Sold by Amazon

Anxiety-soothing gifts for people with dementia

Dementia patients struggle with anxiety due to memory loss and confusion. It can come in waves which can make each day unpredictable. Gifts like weighted blankets will comfort your loved one with dementia through the harder days and moments where they are feeling unsettled. Whether you want to bring them joy or peace, these items will soothe anxiety thereby increasing their quality of life.

4KOR Massage Ball

This top-of-the-line deep tissue massage ball helps with mobility and coordination. It is a sturdy fitness ball that will last a long time.

Sold by Amazon

Gravity Weighted Blanket

Weighted blanket with 15, 20 and 25-pound options in different colors. It is machine washable and helps aid in improving sleep habits.

Sold by Amazon

JOY FOR ALL Robot Puppy

This robo-pup is the fur-ever, low-maintenance pet that will entertain without needing to go out to the bathroom. It learns and responds to specific voices, making it the most realistic of robot pets.

Sold by Amazon

Books for people with dementia

Literary works give life to the mind and allow people to use their imagination; this is the same for dementia patients. Coloring books, picture books with nature themes or simple storylines are excellent for people with cognitive difficulties. They also provide enjoyment by way of reading and comprehension exercises. Get the loved one in your life with dementia a gift that will inspire and engage them for a long time to come.

Easy Adult Coloring Book

This adult coloring book is a creative way for dementia patients to exercise the mind while entertaining and stimulating the brain. It is made for adults but is easier to complete than other, more complicated adult coloring books.

Sold by Amazon

The Picture Book of Natural Wonders

This book is full of the natural wonders of the world. With beautiful photos throughout, this picture book can help to improve good days and bad.

Sold by Amazon

The Sandy Shoreline (Books for Dementia Patients)

This is part of a series of books meant for people with dementia. It has a simple storyline but is designed to present as a regular novel to preserve the dignity of the receiver.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.