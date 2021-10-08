Best gifts for every type of husband

If you still have difficulty selecting a gift for your husband after comparing the most popular items, you typically can’t go wrong with a beer-themed product.

Which gift is best for my husband?

Some husbands are easy to shop for — you can buy them a set of tools or take them out for dinner and call it a day. On the other hand, your husband may be challenging to shop for, or you may want to make this year special. Whether your husband is a geek, a handyman, a sports fanatic or something else entirely, comparing the most popular gifts for husbands is an excellent way to make the right choice.

Best gifts for husbands

Top sentimental gifts for husbands

Minutestry Engraved Lugs & Bezel Watch

What you need to know: This stylish watch comes in six different designs and can be engraved with a personal message in your handwriting.

What you’ll love: Sentimental husbands will adore receiving a wearable gift with a handwritten message from their partner. The Minutestry engraved Lugs & Bezel watch comes with a black or white dial and a leather or stainless steel band. If you aren’t a huge fan of your handwriting, you can have the watch engraved in the designer’s signature font.

What you should consider: Nothing. The watch is relatively inexpensive and buyers have nothing but positive things to say about it.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

TonOfGoodnessBBH Customized Fragrance

What you need to know: This personalized fragrance is ideal for men who love wearing cologne.

What you’ll love: The TonOfGoodnessBBH Customized Fragrance allows you to choose from over 20 pre-made scents or submit your own idea for a custom fragrance. You can also send the designers a meaningful image and have it printed on the bottle.

What you should consider: If you select the custom scent option, it can be hard to know whether or not you’ll like the way it smells.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top gifts for geeky husbands

Arcade1Up Classic Cabinet Home Arcade (Street Fighter)

What you need to know: If your husband misses the days of dropping quarters into arcade cabinets, they’ll love having a machine of their own.

What you’ll love: The arcade cabinet is made of high-quality, durable materials. If the arcade machine is too short, there is a relatively inexpensive riser sold separately. Fans of the Street Fighter series are sure to feel nostalgic playing the game on this machine. Assembling this arcade cabinet is fairly straightforward and makes for a fun project.

What you should consider: Although the cabinet is sturdy, the buttons don’t feel high-quality. Some users received faulty machines, but the sellers were able to send replacements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Homall Gaming Chair

What you need to know: The high-backed Homall Gaming Chair is ideal for husbands who spend long periods gaming.

What you’ll love: This model includes a headrest and lumbar support pillow for added comfort. It fits well with most desks and is excellent for console gaming as well. This chair’s design is both sleek and comfortable. The Homall Gaming Chair is relatively inexpensive compared to most gaming chairs.

What you should consider: The armrests on this chair aren’t adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gifts for DIYers

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Power Tool Set

What you need to know: This comprehensive power-tool set includes five different cordless tools with interchangeable batteries.

What you’ll love: This set is perfect for a wide range of projects, such as hanging shelves, cutting plastic pipe and building furniture. The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Power Tool Set includes a hammer drill, a reciprocating saw, an impact driver, a flashlight and a circular saw. Storage is easy, as this set includes a heavy-duty contractor bag. Cordless tools offer the added convenience of not having to run extension cords while working on a project.

What you should consider: Some users found that their batteries quit working after a year or so, although this is rare.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Klein Tools 93LCLS Laser Level

What you need to know: The Klein Tools 93LCLS Laser Level makes hanging shelves, laying floors and other common projects significantly more straightforward.

What you’ll love: This model features both vertical and horizontal leveling. The included magnetic mount allows you to use the tool hands-free in many cases. This laser level’s housing is water and dust-resistant, so you won’t likely have to worry about it getting damaged.

What you should consider: In many cases, the battery compartment doesn’t work correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Craftsman V20 7 1/4-Inch Sliding Miter Saw

What you need to know: This Sliding Miter Saw by Craftsman is ideal for crafting window and door frames, base molding and generally for cutting wood at an angle.

What you’ll love: The Craftsman V20 Sliding Miter Saw is cordless for added convenience. This saw features an LED light that illuminates the area you’re cutting, making it easy to see your marks.

What you should consider: Although this saw is ideal for hobby work, it has less power than those used on construction sites.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gifts for sports fanatics

DisplayGifts Deluxe UV Acrylic Full Size Football Display Case

What you need to know: If your husband has a prized football from their days in school or one that is signed by one of their favorite players, they’re sure to love having a nice display case for it.

What you’ll love: The double-layered base with gold risers makes the football really stand out. The acrylic casing makes for a crystal-clear view of your husband’s prized pigskin.

What you should consider: The protective film may leave splotches on the acrylic when peeled off. The splotches can be cleaned off, but it can be a time-consuming process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Arcade1Up NBA Jam Special Edition

What you need to know: This special-edition arcade cabinet makes a perfect addition to any basketball fan’s man cave.

What you’ll love: This version of the old-school NBA Jam arcade cabinet includes the riser, a basketball-themed stool and a light-up marquee. The machine has a unique design and sturdy construction.

What you should consider: This version of the game only has two players to choose from on each included team.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.