Best gifts for 2021 college graduates

The traditional graduation gowns that are still common today date back 700 years to when universities were still being formed in Europe.

The best graduation gifts for college graduates

It’s that time of year when school is getting out, which means it’s college graduation season. The traditional graduation ceremonies may be different this year. Gatherings may be limited, but that doesn’t change the fact that graduating from college is a significant accomplishment everyone should celebrate. What better way to celebrate the new college grad in your life by giving them a gift to show that you’re thinking of them?

How much to spend on a graduation gift

For casual acquaintances, spending $50-$100 is considered standard. Parents and close friends may be expected to spend a little more, but even that can vary from $100-$500.

What is a good graduation gift?

Money is a great go-to gift option for any occasion. However, whether you’re celebrating your child, relative or friend, it’s always more thoughtful to give a personalized gift. That may be easier said than done.

You may have a lot of options, but it’s always good to think of practical gifts that help the former student adapt to the next phase of life, be it at the workplace, at home preparing food in the kitchen, getting out and seeing the world, or even making sure to relax.

The best travel gifts

Planet Tech USA Smart Tech Case Hardside Carry-on

Whether your college graduate is getting away for vacation or planning business travel, this carry-on covers all the bases as fine craftsmanship meets high tech. The global tracking system keeps track of where your luggage is at all times, while the lift-less scale technology weighs your carry-on without lifting a finger.

Where to buy: Amazon

Bondi 3-Piece Gray Spinner Luggage with Smart USB Port

The world is opening up, and after spending the previous year inside socializing over screens, everyone is looking to get out. Durable, secure and easily portable, this three-piece luggage set comes in multiple colors.

Where to buy: Overstock

The best electronic gifts

Hatch Restore Sound Machine, Smart Light and Sleep Sounds

Get off on the right foot with a natural alarm clock. This features a smart light, sound machine, sunrise alarm, various meditations and an alarm clock. Customize the way you sleep and wake up with personalized features based on sleep science.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15″ Touch-Screen Laptop

College can wreak havoc on the average laptop. Treat your graduate to a new, high-tech laptop perfect for any post-grad endeavors. The light and slim model boasts state-of-the-art processing power with the convenience of a touch screen.

Where to buy: Amazon

BAGSMART 15.6-Inch Laptop Case Computer Bag

Keep all relevant tech products safe with the Digi Smart laptop and tablet case. The comfortable and modern design offers padded straps, multifunctional pockets and water-resistant fabric.

Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 HD Smart Display with Motion & Alexa Smart Speaker

Your grad will have many questions once out on their own, and the Echo Show will have the answer to many. Whether scouring the internet or calling mom at home, the brilliant 10.1-inch screen features the clearest picture for work or play.

Where to buy: Amazon, Kohls and Staples

Roku – Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player

Give the gift of over 500,000 shows and movies on free and paid platforms. The Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high bandwidth streaming and offers vibrant 4K HDR picture quality.

Where to Buy: Amazon

The best home goods gifts

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe

Elevate your grad’s coffee game while saving them from spending half their paycheck at Starbucks. You can brew a single cup to a full carafe and create coffee-house-style drinks for a fraction of the cost.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Bayou Classic Cast Iron Skillet

Now that your graduate has to fend for themselves, a cast-iron skillet is an excellent option for cooking at home. This Bayou classic is durable and features a superior design that will take your grad’s dinner to the next level.

Where to buy: Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Nutribullet Juicer

Whether your graduate never dropped their freshman 15 or is looking to create a new healthy routine, this juicer is convenient and efficient. The wide chute allows for whole fruits and veggies, which keeps prep work and dishes down to a minimum.

Where to Buy: Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Kohl’s

The best self-care gifts

CamelBak Eddy + BPA Free Water Bottle

Hydration is a must for long days in the office or long nights in the library for post-graduate students. Lose the disposable bottles and pick up a sustainable option for a simple hydration solution. This BPA-free water bottle is dishwasher safe and leakproof.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

Female Collective x Murad Self-Care Set

This set includes an exfoliating cleanser, stress-reducing serum for face and eyes, water-light moisturizer and a limited mug and mantra card that is much deserved after all the long nights studying for finals.

Where to buy: Murad

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

This set features a cleanser that removes dirt and grime and preps skin for shaving. It also contains an exfoliating scrub and facial moisturizers with advanced treatment that also serves as a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Where to buy: Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

The best clothes to give as gifts

Calvin Klein Men’s Slim-Fit Stretch Blazer

Ensure your grad looks sharp for interviews with a go-to blazer. Classic blue and one button blazers can be styled differently with various ties and button-downs.

Where to buy: Amazon

Tory Burch Rowing Stripe Blazer

This statement blazer is perfect for anyone who wants to show off their personality with a bit of flair. It comes in modern pinstripe and works well with or without the matching wide-leg pants.

Where to buy: Tory Burch

The best gifts to give when on a budget

Wundermax Zippered Padfolio, Leather Portfolio Binder

This 10.1-inch organizer is large enough to hold a notebook or an iPad. Great for men or women. Both left-handed and right-handed individuals can use the notebook.

Where to buy: Amazon

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank

This high-speed portable charger works for both iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Great for those frequently on the road or whose phone is always about to die.

Where to buy: Amazon

Viktor Jurgen Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat

This massager is made especially for the neck and back but can also work well on shoulders and feet. Perfect for the weekend warrior frequently nursing bumps, bruises and the stressed-out professional who needs help winding down at the end of a long day.

Where to buy: Amazon

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.