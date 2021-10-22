Best gift for every type of dad

You don’t need to wait for a holiday to give Dad a gift. Most fathers would love a surprise gift any day of the week.

Which gift for every type of dad is best?

When looking for a gift for your dad, things can get a bit trickier than when you go shopping for your mom. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find that special gift for him. Whether your dad is a camper, sports fan, running guru, or loves to grill, you will be able to find the perfect gift — just in time for the holiday season.

Best gift for every dad

Best gift for a foodie

Trufflin Sriracha & Buffalo VIP Set

Whether that special dad in your life is team Buffalo or sriracha, this set has both flavors covered. Each is great for pairing with wings, fresh veggies or crispy fries and is made with premium ingredients without using dairy or preservatives. The brand’s proprietary sriracha is made with fermented chilis, hibiscus and cold-pressed blend, while the Buffalo sauce is fermented with cayenne, chipotle peppers and harvested chilis. Each spicy formula has truffle added to its ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for a cinephile

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

This device uses a superior LED-lit projector with accurate color display and high-definition picture quality. However, to achieve the best picture definition, use it in a dark or dimly lit room. Conveniently designed to be small and portable, it can slip into any handbag, work pack or even your back pocket. The onboard media player features built-in speakers, a 3.5-millimeter input port and an integrated HDMI, USB and MicroSD port connection. Simply plug, play and project with a compatible device, without the hassle of complicated buttons or menu screens.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the grill master

Cuisinart Deluxe 20-piece Grill Set

Cuisinart’s 20-tool set contains a chef’s spatula, four corn-holder pairs, a basting brush, digital temperature fork and a cleaning brush all in an ultra-durable aluminum carrying case that’s easy to transport. The spatula is perforated and features serrated edges that allow for cutting, flipping and serving food; the tongs are expertly designed to grab, serve and flip food as well. Its silicone brush is efficient at spreading thick, even coats of marinade on meat or fish. The included grill brush has stainless-steel bristles that will clean your grill faster and easier.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the camping enthusiast

Stanley Camp Pour Over Coffee Set

Available in hammertone green and polar white, this set will help level up your camp coffee-making game. Add your coffee, then brew with the stainless-steel filter, slowly pouring hot water and letting it drip. The portable filter is stylish yet sturdy, and highly durable in different environments and terrain. After twisting off the filter, it’s time to enjoy your hot drink.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the TV buff

Vizio Sound Bar for TV 2.1 Sound System

Switch up your home-theater experience with this expertly engineered surround-sound setup that can be connected to your TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. This set features a pair of powerful speakers and a wireless subwoofer that delivers great sound with pristine audio quality. It delivers up to 95 decibels of crystal-clear room-filling sound with little harmonic distortion. The subwoofer’s powerful bass will transform action-packed movies, riveting scores and thrilling TV series with just a tap of a button.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the gardener

AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

For those with a green thumb, growing herbs and other plants in your garden can be both relaxing and rewarding. However, it can also become difficult since both weather and temperature can be temperamental. This indoor garden and gourmet seed kit can pot up to six plants at a time without the mess. The device’s control panel will alert you when it’s time to add water or plant food to your basil, dill, parsley, mint or thyme sprouts.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the baker

Nordic Ware Geo Mini Bundt Cake Pan

Besides adding the best cake recipes to your cookbook collection, finding exquisitely detailed and shaped cake pans is essential to completing your baking tool and utensil collection. Each six mini-Bundt cake mold is cast in durable aluminum that features a rich gold exterior finish and highlights three elegant Bundt shapes. Its even heating and easy-release coating will help any baker, new or old, create beautiful treats each time.

Sold by Sur la Table

Best gift for the dog dad

The Dogfather Etched 10.25 Whiskey Rocks Glass

Whether the dog dad you know is a first-timer or a longstanding one, this laser-engraved whiskey glass is permanently etched and will last a lifetime. The emblem is designed with quality in mind and will never wear off, fade or chip. The glass is dishwasher-safe and lead-free.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the cat dad

Cat Butt Refrigerator Magnets for Home and Office Decoration

Features a set of six cat breeds with an eye-catching design that’s these magnets’ best selling point. Uniquely molded after the bottoms of different cat breeds, the magnets make a perfect gift for the dad who’s a cat lover. Their magnetic surfaces are strong enough to hold pictures, memos, notes and more.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the techie

Netgear Orbi Tri-band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

Increase internet speeds to 30 gigabytes per second while eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones and constant buffering in your home within 5,000 square feet. This high-performance mesh Wi-Fi network includes a router and satellite for fast, seamless connectivity from floor to floor, room to room and wall to wall. It can serve multiple devices at once due to its tri-band technology.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for the wine connoisseur

Coravin Model Two Wine Preservation System

Enjoy a bold or subtle wine on your own terms without fumbling to remove a cork. The proprietary Coravin system leaves you free to pour any wine using a Teflon-coated wine needle to pierce the cork and pour wine with ease, pumping inert argon gas in to replace it and keep the wine fresh. Wine storage and preservation has never been easier thanks to unique Coravin capsules that ensure no argon escapes any bottle.

Sold by Amazon

