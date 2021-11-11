Best gift for 15-year-olds

Which gifts for 15-year-olds are best?

Despite being ready to take on the world and just about anything else, teenagers can be notoriously difficult to shop for. Whether your teen is into beauty, theater or sports, finding the right gift that doesn’t make them cringe, can seem near impossible when trying to keep track of all the popular items kids are into nowadays. With trends changing quickly, especially with the influence of social media stars, getting a gift for the average 15-year-old can quickly become a difficult task. But don’t worry, you’re bound to find something to add to your cart for the genius scientist, competitive gamer, beauty enthusiast or tech-obsessed teen.

Best gifts for 15-year-old boys

Top musical gift for 15-year-old boys

Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers

Capable of three different speeds, this portable sleek retro-designed suitcase record player is able to produce high-quality sound that reverbs well in your office, bedroom or living room. Any vinyl lover can connect a smartphone to the turntable’s built-in Bluetooth speakers and stream their favorite tunes straight from their phones. For solo listening party enthusiasts, you can easily connect your own personal headphones to the player’s side headphone jack. Its cool retro design mixes modern technology with over 30 patterns and colors that will suit any beginner or vintage enthusiast’s personality. A few people report that the player has trouble playing record after a few uses and can be prone to needle skipping.

Sold by Amazon

Top laid-back gift for 15-year-old boys

Sofa Sack Plush Ultra Soft Bean Bags Chairs

Available in nine vibrant shades, each bean bag can support up to two toddlers, two kids, a parent and child, or a single man or woman comfortably. Built to last for a long time, this chair features furniture-grade memory foam that delivers the ultimate amount of coziness and softness to anyone seated on its plush exterior. Simple, yet soft, this bean bag chair is medium sized and can fit perfectly in a nursery, playroom, child’s bedroom or basement as a nice decor accent. Each one can easily be transported around and are very lightweight than other traditional chairs which makes them ideal for a reading nook, fun game night or exciting viewing parties.

Sold by Amazon

Top grooming gift for 15-year-old boys

Christmas Gifts for Men Beard Grooming Kit

Most teenage boys will take growing a beard very seriously, so why not be ahead of the curve? Give them this all-encompassing set from one of the top grooming brands, featuring beard growth oil, beard wax, beard brush, comb, scissors and more. Packed with all the important vitamins and nutrients a new beard will need, this set is great for any teen looking to promote beard growth, care and softness. Each products’ proprietary formula is expertly blended with 100% organic products that will help hydrate skin, stimulate hair follicles and prevent itchiness & beard dandruff. Young men can easily style and tame their beards without any fuss, unlike other products that are greasy, irritating to the skin and drying.

Sold by Amazon

Top tech gift for 15-year-old boys

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Any teen will immediately be psyched when they receive these fashionable well-designed wireless headphones that are able to produce quality sound on a long charge. Completely wireless, users can listen up to solid 9 hours of music, podcasts or gaming streams. The adjustable earbuds and snug ear hooks are perfect for anyone looking for a lightweight pair that offers both comfort and stability. The reinforced exterior is designed to resist water and sweat during runs or workouts and hold up pretty well if accidentally dropped or damaged. Plus, each bud contains an Apple H1 and Class 1 Bluetooth chip that supports extended range for less range dropouts.

Sold By Amazon

Top everyday gift for 15-year-old boys

Adidas Men’s Adissage Slides

You’ve most likely noticed that the sock and slide trend has been on your teen’s fashion radar for a while now. Young men have long been seen wearing the long-standing fashion staple and with this pair alone, your teen will never have to worry about not looking fresh. Designed for post-workout relaxation, each slide features a flexible and supportive footbed that massages hardworking feet of all sizes and widths. The combined Cloudfoam midsole and outsole provide additional comfort and guarantee that its sole will mold differently for a more custom fit. Teens can easily slip the shoe on and off thanks to the slide’s convenient hook and loop closure and slip-on design. The shoe’s comfort level varies, so ensure that you take note of what kind of shoe requirements your teen may need like arch or heel support.

Sold by Adidas

Best gifts for 15-year-old girls

Top skincare gift for 15-year-old girls

Foreo LUNA 3

Introduce your makeup-obsessed teen to LUNA 3, the softest skin care device in the beauty industry that is guaranteed to give users smooth, healthy and clear skin. Featuring 30% softer silicone touchpoints and T-Sonic technology, this skin exfoliator will gently lift away any dirt and oil residue, as well as any excess sebum within 1-minute. The LUNA 3’s cleansing routine is engineered to target facial muscles in hard-to-reach places and clogged pores. All of the brush’s silicone bristles are hypoallergenic, free of any BPA and 100% waterproof so maximum product absorption can be achieved. The device can easily be turned on and off by a small exterior button, alternate between different pulse settings and can be connected to any nearby Bluetooth device.

Sold by Macy’s

Top DIY gift for 15-year-old girls

DIY Raindrop Cake Molecular Gastronomy Kit

Even if you’re not aware, your teen most likely has already discovered the raindrop cake trend from one of the photo-filled social media platforms. Teens and friends can re-create the highly creative and imaginative dessert from Darren Wong, that took social media by storm with this kit that truly creates a bizarrely beautiful food cake. Everything a young baker would need to create their very own flourless feat at home is included such as silicone cake mold, sugar, the gelatin substitute called agar, soybean powder and six bamboo boats for display. The kit’s step-by-step instructions are easy to follow and allow every type of food artist to experiment with their own topping and flavor combinations.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Top trendy gift for 15-year-old girls

Katie and Dustin Watts Bubble Tea Kit

Bubble tea shops are super popular right now thanks to the ongoing K-pop craze among kids and teens, who can easily make black and rooibos chai bubble tea at home themselves with this beginner-friendly kit. Teenagers can brew, drink and chew a hot or cold batch of homemade boba with friends and family by using the kit’s royal milk and chai loose leaves, tapioca pearls and included stainless steel straws that are also dishwasher safe. A variety of fruit, milk, chocolate and other flavorings can additionally be added to each recipe for your own creation of dozens of bright drink colors and flavors.

Sold by UncommonGoods

Top everyday gift for 15-year-old girls

Crocs Unisex-Adult Women’s Classic Clog

Enter the iconic clog that started a comfort revolution for all — Crocs’ Classic clog is the ultimate warm and cold weather shoes thanks to its ventilated upper and traction outsole that makes each pair a top wet-dry performer. These ugly-cute sandals are still a fad for many teenage girls and come available in a variety of solid colors, tie-dyes, animal prints and fuzzy linings for cooler temperatures. Young girls can express their personalities even more thanks to each pair being able to be customized with charms and buttons. Despite functioning as both a comfortable slipper and supportive shoe capable of running errands, Crocs are also known to have a relaxed design. Buyers should buy the next size up for a more comfortable fit. The heel height is minimal and measures roughly 0.65-inches.

Sold By Amazon

Top custom gift for 15-year-old girls

MadeInRose 100% Italian Velvet Personalized Jewelry Box

Choose from an assortment of delicate and pastel hues when customizing this adorably mini-Italian velvet jewelry box that is a nice gift for any special occasion. If your teen girl has an entire collection of nice jewelry but has nowhere to store each piece, then gifting this sturdy personalized jewelry box will be a great idea. It’s able to fit anything from bracelets, brooches, earrings, necklaces and rings. The keepsake’s fully-lined soft suede interior keeps items perfectly secure and well-organized with removable dividers and snug compartments. Monograms can be embroidered onto the box’s plush exterior and come in gold, rose gold and silver-colored foils. Names featuring 10 letters maximum can be monogrammed on the box upon request.

Sold by Etsy

