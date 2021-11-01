Did you know? When installed correctly, the sturdiest garden edging can last up to 20 years before needing reinstalling.

Which garden edging is best?

Garden edging does not require complex consideration because it supplies a simple purpose. Good garden edging will define borders of flower beds and other landscapes while standing as a durable barrier from water and weather elements. Edging takes a bit of time, but the setup process is very simple and separates a garden from the rest of the lawn. When purchasing garden edging, consider how you will prepare for the setup process and the material you will use.

What to consider when garden edging

Preparation

Before you begin to edge your garden, make sure that you take the proper steps so that your lawn will remain healthy and the garden will look clean and defined. To begin edging, you will need to use a shovel or garden hoe to dig around the area’s border that you plan to edge. When digging, make sure to measure the material you are edging to know how many inches deep to dig into the ground. When digging, make sure to angle the dirt to create a stable, sturdy location for your edging. Once the correctly measured and angled trench is dug around the garden’s border, you can lay your edging. Each material that you purchase to edge your garden will feature different instructions depending on the material used and will come with additional assembly stakes and ties if necessary for secure installation.

Material

You can use many different materials to edge your garden. The material you choose will depend on the specific look you are going for, and how separated you would like the garden to be from your lawn.

Wood: Using wood to edge your garden poses many benefits, including its sustainability. Since wood is a natural material, it is more eco-friendly than plastic edging and is sturdy. Though wood is hard and not easy to manipulate by hand, it is easily cut depending on your preference and the specific edging project you’re working on.

Sustainably sourced, natural bamboo is an eco-friendly way to edge your garden. It provides a natural look due to the color variation and is easy to manipulate depending on your plans for the project.

This material will be the cleanest separation between your lawn and garden because it stops the grass from growing in your garden. It uses minimal space and is very sturdy against the elements.

Concrete or clay : Aside from being extremely durable and sturdy, clay and concrete edging is known for its natural make. When purchasing this edging, consider buying handmade edging for a unique, homey look.

Plastic: Plastic is one of the least sturdy materials you can use to edge your garden. However, it works to hold soil in your flower bed while providing a clean border. Regular plastic edging is a very inexpensive option. If you desire to be sustainable while cleaning up your garden, choose post-consumer plastics as an eco-friendly alternative.

Garden edging prices

The best garden edging products will range from $30- $800 depending on the material used to edge and how much you are purchasing. Edging materials are usually sold at a fixed price per pallet.

Garden edging FAQ

What is the most sustainable material for garden edging?

A. The most sustainable material to use to edge your garden will be made from recycled plastic. Other sustainable materials that you can use to edge your garden include naturally sourced bamboo and renewable wood.

Where is the best place to put garden edging?

A. The most common place to put garden edging is as a border between your lawn and garden. This will define the look of the garden and the grass and protect your garden from weathering. Laying garden edging as a border between your lawn and flower bed will allow for a cleaner look and even benefit your lawn’s overall wellbeing.

The best garden edging

BestPLUS Black Recycled Plastic Lumber Landscape Timber Edging G-Grade

This landscape edging uses recycled plastic, keeping the environment in mind. The non-toxic waterproof coating allows it to be resistant to chemicals and other types of mold and decay. This plastic edging does not splinter and is more weather resistant than wood.

Sold by Home Depot

Nantucket Granit Grey Edger Kit

These cobblestones will not all be the same size because they are hand-cut, but they vary slightly. It is resistant to the elements and damage and it features a vintage look. Each block is easy to handle and lightweight despite its look. The cobblestones are entirely natural granite.

Sold by Home Depot

Flexible Brown Natural Lawn & Landscape Border Edging

This edging is sustainably made with natural wood and a non-toxic staining process that has protectant against decay and termites. Users note how easy it is to set up and flexible to mold to your vision for your yard.

Sold by Amazon

MGP Natural Color Even Solid Teak Wood Log Edging

This natural edging is hand-polished with wood teak oil sealant to prevent weathering and cracking. The sealant makes the product last longer and also makes it waterproof. It is made with eco-friendly wood, and the color varies due to the nature of the material.

Sold by Home Depot

Spinner Burgundy Clay Edger

This clay edging is durable and does a good job of standing up to the elements no matter their location. It will last a long time and is all-natural clay. Given its natural state, the color of the product may vary. Due to its hard exterior and simple make, users will not have to do much maintenance with this product.

Sold by Home Depot

Master Garden Woven Willow Edging

Due to its renewable nature, the material used to make this product is sustainable. It requires yearly maintenance due to the change in durability as the product is weathered. It is flexible enough to bend and manipulate into various desired shapes.

Sold by Wayfair

