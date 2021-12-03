Best flushable cat litter

It can be difficult, messy and smelly to change your cat’s litter box, which is why it’s a great idea to purchase a flushable cat litter that’s biodegradable and eco-friendly.

Which flushable cat litter is best?

It can be difficult, messy and smelly to change your cat’s litter box, which is why it’s a great idea to purchase a flushable cat litter that’s biodegradable and eco-friendly. You can safely flush these litters into your sewage system without too much harm to the environment or plumbing. Flushable cat litter is typically made from materials like plant matter, grains, wood and paper. There are many options to choose from, but the World’s Best Cat Litter Multiple Cat Clumping Formula is a stellar flushable cat litter for those new to the product.

What to know before you buy flushable cat litter

Biodegradable vs. flushable

Flushable cat litter is not synonymous with biodegradable cat litter. All flushable litter is biodegradable, but not all biodegradable cat litter is flushable.

Materials

The most common materials for flushable cat litter are grains, dried plant material (like green tea leaves, soybeans and grass), ground shells and wood byproducts.

Ease of use

Flushable cat litter tends to be easier to use than silica-based and clay-based cat litter brands. The litter can be easily flushed away and quickly replenished, and you don’t need to bag up the soiled litter for disposal.

What to look for in quality flushable cat litter

Eco-friendly

Most flushable cat litter manufacturers include eco-friendly materials in the packaging and container, as well as the cat litter itself. The bagging material will most likely be recyclable or biodegradable.

Texture

Flushable cat litter tends to be easier on your cat’s paws than traditional, non-flushable clay litter, as it can be processed into small grains or very fine powder.

Accessories

Many flushable cat litters come with accessories like eco-friendly waste bags, a cat litter mat and a biodegradable litter box.

How much you can expect to spend on flushable cat litter

Flushable cat litter varies in price from about $10-$100, depending on the ingredients, the quality and the features of the cat litter.

Flushable cat litter FAQ

Is flushable cat litter safe for your sewage or septic system?

A. Flushable cat litters tend to be more biodegradable than silica-based or clay-based cat litters, but they can still cause an issue when flushed into the sewage system. The dry cat feces can clog your pipes and carry some contaminants that are dangerous for your septic system.

Many brands suggest flushing this type of cat litter in small amounts to avoid blocking the pipes that lead to the septic tank. The cat litter might not completely break down in the septic tank like toilet paper and other paper-based products do.

Do you have to transition your cat gradually from traditional cat litter to flushable cat litter?

A. Cats are creatures of habit and don’t like huge disruptions to their routines, so you should make the transition in stages if you want to switch from traditional clay-based litter to biodegradable and flushable cat litter.

Replace a tiny amount of the original cat litter with the new brand and gradually increase the amount of new cat litter until they have completely transitioned to the flushable cat litter.

Should you still consider making the switch to flushable cat litter if it’s not as eco-friendly as claimed?

A. Even if it’s not universally recommended to flush the flushable cat litter down the toilet, this type of cat litter still provides some advantages over silica-based and clay-based cat litter brands. You can even compost the soiled flushable cat litter in most cases.

Flushable cat litter also tends to be more environmentally friendly for landfills, since the ingredients degrade over time. Some cats also like the texture of the flushable cat litter over the firmness of many clay-based litter brands.

What’s the best flushable cat litter to buy?

Top flushable cat litter

World’s Best Cat Litter Multiple-Cat Clumping Formula

What you need to know: This flushable cat litter is great if silica dust is a problem.

What you’ll love: This litter is safe for sewer and septic systems, and it is eco-friendly with little to no tracking reported. The cat litter also forms tight clumps for simpler scooping.

What you should consider: The natural corn odor that comes with this product might confuse some cats that are transitioning from clay litter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flushable cat litter for the money

Okocat Natural Wood Clumping Cat Litter

What you need to know: This litter features complete biodegradability and a natural wood fragrance.

What you’ll love: This litter comes with minimal, compostable packaging and a reclaimed wood formula that’s biodegradable and naturally lightweight. The litter also traps odors for up to seven days and absorbs five times its weight in moisture.

What you should consider: The larger wood pellets in this flushable cat litter are more difficult to scoop and sift through than clay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Garfield Cat Litter Ultimate Clump Flushable Cat Litter

What you need to know: This flushable cat litter is great for daily use, and it is renewable and has sustainable sourcing.

What you’ll love: This product provides a simple transition from clay litter and is soft on your cat’s paws. The litter traps odors without any chemicals, and it clumps almost immediately.

What you should consider: The clumping ability of this flushable cat litter can be a little hit or miss.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

