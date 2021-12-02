Best flea collar for dogs

Flea collars for dogs come in a wide range of different lengths, and they’re composed of plastic materials infused with insecticides that deter new pests and kill any existing fleas.

Which flea collars for dogs are best?

Flea collars for dogs are an excellent method for preventing and controlling flea infestations on your furry friend, and they can wear them just like they would with traditional dog collars. These flea collars for dogs come in a wide range of different lengths, and they’re composed of plastic materials infused with insecticides that deter new pests and kill any existing fleas. The Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collar is a stellar flea collar for dogs.

What to know before you buy a flea collar for dogs

Kinds of flea collars

There are a few different kinds of flea collars for dogs, including ultrasonic flea collars, repellent and pesticide flea collars. Ultrasonic flea collars keep fleas and other pests at bay by using high-frequency sound waves.

Repellent flea collars prevent fleas from landing on your dog in the first place by releasing toxic gases that kill pests within a particular range of your dog. Pesticide flea collars are the most popular option, and they use pesticides to kill bugs and pests that land on your dog.

Active ingredients

Some flea collars include pesticides that could be toxic to your dog or family, so you should read the list of active ingredients on any dog collar you’re thinking of buying. You should avoid purchasing flea collars that include carbaryl, amitraz, tetrachlorvinphos or propoxur since these are the most toxic pesticides.

Size

You need to find a flea collar that’s the appropriate size for your dog. It should be reasonably snug but not so tight that it can potentially choke your dog. You should be able to put two fingers beneath the collar while your dog is wearing the flea collar.

What to look for in a quality flea collar for dogs

Material

Flea collars are typically composed of some kind of durable plastic that holds onto the active ingredients. There are some flea collars out there that use materials like leather or fabric. Just make sure that the flea collar has rounded and smooth edges that don’t irritate your furry pal.

Extra pest protection

Some flea collars protect against other pests besides fleas, including ticks, mosquitoes and lice. Ticks can cause serious health problems for dogs, including Lyme disease, anemia and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Protection length

Some flea collars only last about a month, while others offer up to eight months of protection against fleas and other pests.

How much you can expect to spend on a flea collar for dogs

Flea collars for dogs vary in price from about $5-$60. The most inexpensive flea collars cost about $5-$10, while mid-range flea collars go for $15-$35 and high-end collars range in price from about $35-$60.

Flea collar for dogs FAQ

Are any dogs able to wear a flea collar?

A. Flea collars are safe for almost all dogs, but senior dogs, pregnant or nursing dogs and puppies under the age of three months should not wear them. You should consult with your veterinarian if you’re unsure whether your dog can safely wear a flea collar.

Is it safe to use a flea collar on your dog around your family?

A. The chemicals used in flea collars can rub off on almost anything that comes into contact with them so that it could be unsafe for your family. You should wash your hands every single time you either come in contact with the flea collar or touch your dog.

It might also be best to select a different product for flea prevention, especially if you have young kids at home that might place their hands in their mouths after petting your dog.

Can you use the dog flea collar on your cat?

A. Cats tend to be more sensitive to these flea treatments than dogs are. Products like flea collars are for dogs and can hurt your cat. You should only use flea collars specifically meant for cats on your pet cat.

What’s the best flea collar for dogs to buy?

Top flea collar for dogs

Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collar

What you need to know: This flea and tick collar from Bayer will successfully protect your furry friend from tick bites and fleas.

What you’ll love: This Bayer flea and tick collar kills lice, keeps working when wet and has no odor, which works well for dogs that enjoy sitting on laps. The adjustable flea collar also works well for all dog sizes.

What you should consider: This flea collar is on the more expensive side of the cost spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flea collar for dogs for the money

Adams Flea and Tick Collar Plus

What you need to know: These flea collars from Adams can help deter mosquitoes and come in a two-pack at an affordable price point.

What you’ll love: This two-pack of Adams flea collars fits most puppies and dogs and keeps working even when it gets wet. The flea collar also offers protection from mosquitoes, in addition to fleas and ticks.

What you should consider: Some dogs are sensitive to these flea collars, so they might not work well for all dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adams Flea and Tick Collar

What you need to know: This affordable flea collar from Adams is suitable for most adult dogs and comes from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This Adams flea collar works quickly when used in conjunction with other Adams products, like the brand’s home spray and flea and tick shampoo. The flea collar is also water-resistant and can prevent ticks and fleas for up to seven months.

What you should consider: This flea collar can be pretty hard to adjust and might not work well for all dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

