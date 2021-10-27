Best fall movie on Blu-ray

There are countless fall movies, but the best ones are enjoyed with family and friends, along with plenty of fall-themed snacks.

Which fall movie on Blu-ray is best?

There’s nothing like the feeling of fall. Bring on the cozy sweaters, cool weather, changing leaves, caramel apples and cider beverages. The beginning of a string of holiday seasons, fall represents many things to everyone. Not only are people turning on their televisions to watch football, but many are putting on their favorite fall movies, as well.

There are numerous films on the list of best fall movies, but It’s the Great Pumpkin: Charlie Brown is the top choice. This family-friendly classic has helped usher in the fall season for over 50 years.

What to know before you buy a fall movie on Blu-ray

Blu-ray offers better quality video and sound

Compared to VHS and DVDs, Blu-ray discs excel in every way. Because Blu-ray discs have more storage capacity, they can store a greater amount of information. This results in higher-quality images and sound. Also, in addition to a feature-length film, bonus features and other extras can all be placed onto one disc.

In order to play the best fall movies on Blu-ray, you’ll need a quality Blu-ray player. There are many options to choose from that range in price and quality.

Length

While some fall movies are the perfect length for younger kids to sit through, others are just so good that you won’t want them to end. Keep the audience in mind when deciding on the best fall movies to play. If you’re watching a fall movie with your family and children are included, opt for a shorter film.

Audience

Knowing your audience is a great way to ensure that everybody watching the movie will have a fun time. If your partner doesn’t like scary films, try something romantic. If watching a film with children, perhaps avoid suspense and horror. Since the best fall movies come in a variety of genres, such as romantic comedy, drama, fantasy, thrillers and suspense, there will always be plenty to choose from.

What to look for in a quality fall movie on Blu-ray

Themes

In order for a movie to be considered a fall favorite, it needs to have a fall theme. Good fall films might be more subtle with fall thematics, but the best ones make the season difficult to miss. Whether the characters are consistently strolling through an autumn wonderland with robust fall colors or ordering their favorite fall-themed drinks from the barista, the best fall movies make its viewers feel the coziness of fall through the screen.

Bonus Features

It’s always wise to take advantage of your favorite fall movie’s bonus features, and there are many packed onto a Blu-ray disc. Older fall movies are put onto Blu-ray discs with added bonus features to keep their devoted audience satisfied. Doing so encourages viewers to continue playing their favorite fall movies year after year.

Cast

The star of a movie can make a huge difference to its replay value. The cast plays a major role in what makes a film memorable, so much so that oftentimes it can be difficult for an actor to be taken seriously in other roles. Good fall movies always have a strong cast that viewers care about and find relatable.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall movie on Blu-ray

Blu-ray movies range in price. Typically, newer movies cost more than older ones. You can expect to pay between $8-25 for your favorite fall movies depending on when the film was released and its popularity.

Best fall movie on Blu-ray FAQ

What is the best way to watch a fall movie?

A. You can’t beat good company! Consider inviting loved ones over to share in the experience. Fall-themed snacks like candy corn, donuts, cider, hot chocolate and anything pumpkin or apple-flavored are a sure win. Plenty of blankets and pillows will also come in handy. Decorating your home with fall candles, Halloween decor and other fall memorabilia will certainly make you and your guests feel festive.

Which Blu-ray edition of my favorite fall movie should I purchase?

A. Like many films, fall favorites are rereleased on their anniversaries throughout the years. If you want to keep up with the best and latest technology and view the movie in the most immersive way, consider buying the latest edition.

What are the best fall movies on Blu-ray to buy?

Top fall movie on Blu-ray

It’s the Great Pumpkin: Charlie Brown

What you need to know: This family-friendly movie embodies the feelings of fall from start to finish.

What you’ll love: It’s Charlie Brown! This movie has been a traditional fall-favorite since its release in 1966. You’ll fall in love with Linus and his dedicated search to prove that the Great Pumpkin is real. This movie will make you feel like a kid again. It’s also the perfect length so everybody in the household can enjoy it.

What you should consider: It might be considered “too old” by those of younger generations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall movie on Blu-ray for the money

Knives Out

What you need to know: This movie made waves from the moment it was released and resonates with mystery aficionados.

What you’ll love: It’s fun! A whodunit film set in the fall will keep viewers engaged, interacting with one another and guessing until the very end. The star-studded cast delivers while looking wonderfully cozy in their fall coats and jackets. Lastly, it’s available on Blu-ray for a surprisingly low price.

What you should consider: Some of the themes might not be suitable for children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stepmom

What you need to know: A lesser-known fall classic that encourages families to hold their loved ones close.

What you’ll love: Who doesn’t love 90s Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts? This movie is about being grateful for the moments that you share with your loved ones. There are scenes that will make you laugh, others to make you think and some that might make you cry. It’s a movie that touches on several emotions with a breathtaking New York City fall backdrop.

What you should consider: It’s a tear-jerker with some themes that might be a little too heavy for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

