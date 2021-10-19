Best electric kettle

Be sure to empty any leftover water after each use, as storing water in the kettle can cause limescale buildup.

Which electric kettles are best?

Tea and coffee drinkers know the importance of having a quality kettle. Yet, if you’re looking for a quick and safe method of boiling water aside from using a traditional stovetop kettle, an eclectic option may be your best bet.

Electric kettles are safe, effective and easy to use, making them the ideal kitchen accessory for those with limited space or for anyone who wants maximum control over their brewing process and water temperature. The Hamilton Beach 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a best-seller due to its rapid-boil system and proven reliability.

What to know before you buy an electric kettle

How does an electric kettle work?

Electric kettles are relatively simple, containing only two major components — the heating plate and the kettle itself. Inside the heating plate is a metal coil, which, when plugged in, uses electricity to produce heat and boil the water inside the kettle. The more powerful the heating plate, the faster your water will boil.

Why use an electric kettle?

If you’re wondering whether an electric kettle is more practical for your lifestyle than a stovetop model, consider some of these main benefits:

Electric kettles are considerably safer appliances, as you won’t have to deal with an open flame or scolding handles.

Electric kettles can boil water in significantly less time, depending on the model.

Once your water boils, the kettle will turn off, reducing the risk of accidents or damage.

Some electric kettle models will even allow you to choose an exact water temperature for more precise brewing.

You can use electric kettles to boil water for a number of beverages or cook foods like rice, instant meals, oatmeal and more.

What to look for in a quality electric kettle

Material

The three most common materials for electric kettles are metal, glass and plastic.

Metal kettles, often made from stainless steel, are by far the most durable option. The metallic appearance usually blends well with most kitchen decor, though these kettles tend to be slightly heavier than plastic or glass options.

Glass electric kettles have a unique and stylish appearance, which allows you to physically monitor the water level and boiling process. These are more delicate than metal or plastic but won’t affect taste and are relatively easy to clean.

Plastic kettles are the least expensive option, making them a good choice for those on tight budgets. They are also lightweight and ideal for travel. However, there are some safety concerns regarding plastic and boiling water. Over time the plastic may also start to affect the overall taste of your water.

Capacity

If you plan on using the electric kettle mostly for yourself, you can choose one with a smaller capacity. These will often hold somewhere between two and four cups. If others in your household will also be using the kettle, or if you plan on serving multiple people at once, look for a model that can boil up to eight cups of water at a time.

Auto shutoff

Be sure to choose an electric kettle that sports an automatic shutoff feature. This convenient function will ensure you don’t accidentally leave your kettle on all day long, helping to prevent potential fires or burns.

Water level indicator

Not all electric kettles will feature a water level gauge, but those that do make it easy to see just how much water you’ve added or have remaining in your kettle. Some kettles will include a transparent side panel or window.

Extra features

Other features that can come in handy when using an electric kettle include an easy-pour spout, heat-resistant and ergonomic handle, LED light, precise temperature settings and rotating base.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric kettle

Electric kettles can range from approximately $15-$150 depending on style, material and features. Generally, you can find a quality model in the $25-$50 price range.

Electric kettle FAQ

Are electric kettles allowed in dorm rooms?

A. While it ultimately depends on the specific college or university, most dorm rooms will allow students to use an electric kettle. They can serve as a quick and safe way to make a morning cup of coffee or quick afternoon snack before class.

How should I clean my electric kettle?

A. Never put your electric kettle in the dishwasher. Instead, every so often, you can boil an equal mixture of water and white vinegar inside the kettle and let it stand for up to half an hour. You should then pour out the mixture and rinse the interior. This will help remove any stains and descale the kettle walls.

What’s the best electric kettle to buy?

Top electric kettle

Hamilton Beach 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

What you need to know: The impressive rapid-boil feature and large capacity make this a great option for any kitchen or office.

What you’ll love: With the ability to hold up to 1.7 liters and with a drip-free spout, you can brew your coffee or tea quickly and efficiently. The auto shutoff, along with the cordless kettle, provides an extra level of safety and convenience.

What you should consider: This kettle can be slightly noisy during the boiling process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top electric kettle for the money

Mueller Premium 1500-Watt Electric Kettle

What you need to know: The reasonable price and stylish appearance make this a smart alternative to stovetop kettles.

What you’ll love: This powerful electric kettle takes only a matter of minutes to fully boil up to 1.8 liters of water. The durable glass body won’t alter your water’s taste and allows for easy measurements.

What you should consider: Some users noticed that the metal components began to rust over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle

What you need to know: This elegant electric kettle is a great option for those who prefer pour-over coffee.

What you’ll love: Available in both matte black and matte silver styles, this gooseneck kettle looks just as impressive as it performs. The non-slip cork handle and knob are heat resistant and comfortable to hold, so you won’t burn your hands.

What you should consider: This model only sports a 27-ounce capacity, making it smaller than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

