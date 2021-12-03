Best dog jacket

Keep your dog warm, dry and comfortable through the winter season with a well-designed dog jacket.

Which dog jacket is best?

Despite their beautiful coat of fur, dogs of all shapes and sizes can get cold in the winter months. Walks on brisk and snowy days demand extra protection for small, medium and large sized dogs. Even though smaller dogs are more prone to getting cold, keeping your pup safe from the elements is key in maintaining their health and happiness. An effective way to achieve this is by dressing your dog in a warm and snuggly dog jacket.

Our pick is the Hurtta Expedition Insulated Dog Parka. Providing superior protection from the harshest of conditions, this breathable and waterproof jacket is especially ideal for dogs with short coats.

What to know before you buy a dog jacket

Proper fit

Much like a dog raincoat, well-made dog jackets can effectively protect your dog from the elements. In order to work properly, you will need to choose the appropriate size. Since every dog jacket varies in its specifications, carefully review every individual size chart. Size charts are almost always displayed on the online product detail page. Do not make assumptions based on dog clothing sizes you’ve purchased in the past, as there are no set standards.

Anticipated weather conditions

Chilly weather conditions vary depending on where you live. Certain climates pose more significant risks to your dog than others. Northern states are particularly vulnerable to sub-zero temperatures, ice and snow.

Wherever you live, purchase a jacket for your dog that is suitable to the average climate conditions. If you reside in an area that sees large amounts of snow, as well as frequent cold weather, purchase a jacket that is insulated and that provides full coverage. Alternatively, if you live in a state that is only somewhat cold during the winter months, a lighter jacket will do.

What to look for in a quality dog jacket

Full coverage

It can be tempting to be drawn toward stylish dog jacket designs. Unfortunately, most of these styles do not provide adequate coverage. As you would with your own winter coat, always favor functionality over fashion. Opt for jackets that fully cover your dog — especially in sensitive spots and in areas with less fur.

Machine washable

Quality producers of dog jackets want to make life easier on pet parents. That’s why they use fabrics and elements that are safe for machine washing. When your dog’s jacket is easier to clean, you’ll be far more likely to use it on a regular basis. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions before washing or drying your dog jacket.

Waterproof

Properly made dog jackets are always waterproof. Any jacket that is not waterproof should not be used on walks during the winter. Since the weather is naturally more damp during this time of year, vanity jackets will quickly damage when exposed to rain or snow.

Comfort

Finally, the right dog jacket for your pup will always be comfortable. Not only does this refer to the softness of the material, but also the overall fit. Consider the placement of straps, how the material fits on your dog’s body and how tightly or loosely the jacket fits to your pet. This will make your dog more likely to cooperate when putting it on them.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog jacket

High-quality dog jackets cost $15-$85 depending on the brand, material and size of the jacket.

Dog jacket FAQ

When should you dog wear a jacket?

A. This is up to your discretion. As a general guideline, have your dog wear a jacket when the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. If the temperature is below freezing, minimize their time outdoors and consider pairing your dog’s jacket with a set of dog boots to protect their paws.

Should all dogs wear jackets?

A. Not necessarily. Some dogs are extremely averse to any kind of clothing and will never feel comfortable in a jacket. Since you know your dog’s behavior better than anyone else, use your judgement when it comes to making them wear a jacket.

What’s the best dog jacket to buy?

Top dog jacket

Hurtta Expedition Insulated Dog Parka

What you need to know: Designed to endure the harshest winter weather conditions, the Hurtta Expedition Insulated Dog Parka delivers extreme protection for your dog.

What you’ll love: Offering full coverage for dogs of all sizes, this incredibly durable jacket is insulated and available in four colors. Ideal for dogs with shorter coats, this jacket is created to hold in warmth, while keeping moisture out.

What you should consider: This dog jacket is one of the most expensive on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog jacket for the money

Frisco Boulder Plaid Insulated Personalized Dog Coat

What you need to know: Give your dog basic, breathable protection with a coat that can be personalized.

What you’ll love: Available in sizes extra small through XXXL, nearly every dog can wear this jacket. The puffer coat is red with red plaid, and can be personalized with their name. This personalization can be added in a number of thread colors.

What you should consider: Some individuals have said the coat runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Frisco Metallic Copper Dog Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: Individuals seeking a fun and functional dog jacket will love this bright metallic design.

What you’ll love: Creating an enhanced layer of visibility, this metallic puffer coat is highly fashionable and practical. Sizes range from extra small through XXL. It is polar fleece-lined, has a water-resistant shell and has a hole for your dog’s leash.

What you should consider: It may require special care when cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

