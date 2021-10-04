Best dehumidifier for a basement

For operation in a basement, setting cyclical timers or automated humidity level activation can save time and trips down every day.

Which dehumidifier is best for a basement?

Those that live in humid areas or have a home that accumulates a lot of moisture, mold and mildew can become recurring issues. This is especially true for underground spaces like basements. Dehumidifiers are the best way to keep spaces dry and cool while preventing mildew or mold build-up. However, knowing which one is best for a basement can be difficult with so many different sizes and types. There are several other critical distinctions to make before making the right decision.

What to consider before buying a dehumidifier for a basement

Moisture capacity

A dehumidifier’s moisture capacity defines how many ounces of water and humidity it can pull from the air over a day. Small dehumidifiers can only take in a few dozen ounces per day while high capacity dehumidifiers can pull in up to 50 to 70 pints of moisture every day. Depending on the size of the basement, different moisture capacities will work best.

Tank capacity

The tank capacity is how much a dehumidifier can store at once. So, the larger the actual tank is, the more it will hold and the less the user will have to empty it. Tank sizes range widely, with small tanks only holding about 10 pints at a time and the largest sized tanks holding more than 75 pints at once. A user should be aware of the weight and difficulty it takes to empty large, full tanks.

Timer and controls

Like other modern devices, many dehumidifiers come with several added features to better regulate and control them. One of the most important can be a timer. This will allow a user to turn on the dehumidifier for part of the day knowing it will shut off later. More advanced devices will follow a daily schedule of when to be on and when to shut off. Other controls let the device know how humid its surrounding area is and how much power it should be running.

Noise level

While not the most necessary if the dehumidifier is running in the basement, a loud device can still disrupt living spaces no matter where it is in the house. Many dehumidifiers have low power and noise settings to keep it quieter while running. However, many have incredibly high noise levels on average.

Which dehumidifier is best to buy for a basement?

Top dehumidifier for a basement

Frigidaire White Energy Star 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This dehumidifier removes up to 50 pints of moisture from a room every day with a rolling caster for easy movement and set up anywhere.

What you’ll love: The dehumidifier comes with a built-in pump so it can constantly be draining instead of having to be emptied. The device also has a 24-hour timer for better control.

What you should consider: Some users have reported leaking in the tank, which has caused water damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dehumidifier for a basement for the money

SEAVON Dehumidifiers for Home

What you need to know: This is an affordable and relatively quiet dehumidifier that is perfect for smaller basements.

What you’ll love: The dehumidifier is one of the quietest available, never surpassing 39 decibels when in use. The device also has a remote control for easy switching between power modes.

What you should consider: Both the moisture capacity and tank capacity are much smaller than many other models available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

hOmeLabs 1,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This dehumidifier offers 22 pints of moisture capture per day specifically designed for basements.

What you’ll love: The device comes with three different operation settings to work with any moisture level. The dehumidifier also shuts off automatically when it reaches total tank capacity.

What you should consider: The drainage hose can accumulate mold and mildew if not properly cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vremi 22 Pint 1,500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This is a relatively compact dehumidifier that is still capable of removing 22 pints of moisture per day.

What you’ll love: The dehumidifier is energy efficient to reduce its cost of operation. The device has several features, including a turbo mode and timer setting.

What you should consider: Many users report that while the device is effective, it is incredibly loud when in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honeywell TP30WKN Energy Star Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This is a small and efficient dehumidifier that can capture up to 20 pints of water a day while using less energy.

What you’ll love: The air filter not only removes moisture but odors as well. The device has a humidistat that automatically activates if moisture levels reach pre-set conditions.

What you should consider: The dehumidifier tends to rattle a lot as it continues operating, which can cause eventual problems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TOSOT 20 Pint 1,500 Sq Ft Dehumidifier Energy Star

What you need to know: An efficient device that removes up to 20 pints a day with larger options available for purchase as well.

What you’ll love: The dehumidifier actively monitors moisture levels to activate upon reaching certain points. The device is also relatively quiet, peaking at 45 decibels when in operation.

What you should consider: Users report that the plastic construction is susceptible to breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Midea 3000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier

What you need to know: This is a reliable device that captures 35 pints of moisture per day and comes with a one-year warranty.

What you’ll love: The device has a continuous drain option to prevent the need to empty the tank. The dehumidifier is quiet for a 35-pint device at just 51 decibels in full operations.

What you should consider: Some users report that the device does not maintain efficiency in reducing moisture after time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

