Best cycling gifts

Which cycling gift is best?

Whether you’re looking for a perfect gift for the road cyclist, mountain biker or casual bike rider in your life, there are a number of thoughtful and convenient options that are bound to be appreciated by all types of cyclists. From high-tech bike computers designed to enhance the rider’s experience to repair sets, helmets and other safety accessories, these bike-themed gifts will suit a wide range of budgets.

Top 12 gifts for cycling enthusiasts

Best tech gifts for cyclists

Cycling isn’t necessarily a high-tech sport, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a technological element to your ride in order to track progress, capture footage or stay on route.

Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt GPS Bike Computer

This small and waterproof bike computer is the perfect companion for both experienced cyclists and those just starting their cycling journey. With turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone pairing for easy notification alerts, reliable speedometer and odometer readings and a plethora of additional integrated features, this bike computer may be pricey but will certainly be appreciated for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

GoPro Max Camera

The GoPro Max is the ultimate adventure companion that will make a great gift idea for cycling enthusiasts and photography lovers alike. Sporting a fully waterproof design, ultra high-definition 360-degree video capture and industry-leading stabilization, road cyclists and mountain bikers can record their ride in stunning detail no matter the weather or terrain.

Sold by Amazon

Best cycling maintenance gifts

Just like cars and other motorized vehicles, bicycles require a certain level of care and maintenance, which is why a handy and useful bike tool always makes for a great gift.

Topeak Hexus X Multi Tool

All experienced cyclists know that you’ll have to perform some regular maintenance and repairs on your bike every now and then. This Topeak multitool features 21 individual tool functions that can help you change a tire, adjust the seat and handlebar height and repair a chain, among other things. It also weighs just a few ounces and can easily fit in a pocket or saddlebag.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Schwinn Air Center Pro Bike Floor Pump

Finding gifts for cyclists can be challenging, especially if they already seem to have all the necessary gear and equipment. However, for those new to the world of biking, this Schwinn bike pump is a high-quality and reliable gift that will ensure their tires remain properly inflated. The pump head fits both Presta and Shrader valves, while the comfortable handle makes it easy for beginners to grip and operate.

Sold by Amazon

Best cycling safety gifts

Safety is key when dealing with any type of cycling, from pavement to gravel to rugged trails. The best cycling safety gifts will keep both the recipient and bike itself protected from potential hazards.

Cycle Torch Shark 500 USB Rechargeable Bike Light Set

Riding a bike at night requires a powerful and reliable light. This affordable and water-resistant set features a 500-lumen headlight for a bright and clear front view, as well as a red tail light for increased visibility when riding with traffic or other cyclists. These can quickly attach to any bike handle and are simple to use for both adults and younger riders. The small size makes these lights the perfect stocking stuffer.

Sold by Amazon

POC Omne Air Spin Bike Helmet

When it comes to bike safety, nothing is quite as important as a helmet. Designed specifically for commuters and road cyclists, this POC helmet offers premium crash protection without adding too much bulk and extra material. The lightweight and breathable design will fit comfortably even on extended rides and sports a completely adjustable rear band for a customizable fit.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Kryptonite Evolution Mini-7 U-lock

Don’t let your cyclist friend or family member become the victim of theft. This heavy-duty Kryptonite U-lock will help keep most bikes safe and secure when properly locked. The 13 mm steel is designed to resist bolt cutters and other advanced theft attempts. Once registered, the lock user will also be covered by Kryptonite’s anti-theft protection and Key Safe Program, which will provide extra security and peace of mind.

Sold by Amazon

Best cycling clothing gifts

Whether you’re searching for cycling gifts for him or cycling gifts for her, a cycling jersey is always a thoughtful and genuine gift option.

PEARL IZUMI Men’s Quest Jersey

The men’s Quest jersey from Pearl Izumi is great for warmer weather rides, providing the rider with the needed ventilation, moisture-wicking properties and UPF 50+ sun protection. With a full-zip design for maximum breathability and three back pockets for convenient storage, this cycling jersey will quickly become their go-to biking outfit.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Beroy Women’s Cycling Jerseys

The comfortable fit and cooling mesh side panels make this women’s cycling jersey great for daily commutes or longer bike tours. There are a number of colors, designs and graphics from which to choose, so you can select a model that matches the recipient’s style and preference. Plus, the reflective tape accents add a safety element, especially when used at night.

Sold by Amazon

Best cycling accessories

Saris Magnetic Bike Trainer

If you know someone who loves cycling but can’t get outside because of weather or time restraints, an indoor bike trainer is the ideal gift. This quiet and versatile Saris trainer is compatible with road and mountain bikes and can connect to various cycling apps. The resistance levels are also easy to change using a mounted handlebar shifter.

Sold by Amazon

Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount

Even cyclists who use bike computers may still want a practical place to keep their smartphone while riding. This affordable and adjustable handlebar phone mount can fit all iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models and can even rotate 360 degrees for vertical or horizontal viewing.

Sold by Amazon

Ibera Horizontal Bicycle Bike Wall Hanger

Particularly convenient for cyclists living in cities or areas with limited storage space, this wall hanger will let anyone store their bicycle in their house or apartment, keeping it safe and protected from the elements. Constructed from strong aluminum, this hanger can hold most styles of bikes without issue and can adjust to ensure level bike placement.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.