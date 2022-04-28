Which Cuisinart toaster is best?

It is easier to take your toaster for granted — until it repeatedly burns your toast and it’s time to buy a new one. Cuisinart is a trusted brand of kitchen appliances with a diverse line of toasters to meet any household’s needs.

The Cuisinart Touch to Toast Leverless Toaster is a great option for high-tech toasting that is consistent and customizable.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart toaster

Two slots vs. four slots

Cuisinart toasters are available in either two- or four-slot versions. Your choice depends on how many people are eating toast — and how often.

Two slots: Two-slot toasters work great for one or two people or when counter space is at a premium. Sometimes their compact size can be a negative, though. Most two-slot toasters only fit standard slices of bread.

Two-slot toasters work great for one or two people or when counter space is at a premium. Sometimes their compact size can be a negative, though. Most two-slot toasters only fit standard slices of bread. Four slots: For large groups of people who like their toast morning, noon and night, a four-slot toaster is the best choice. The slots take up more counter space but have four large spaces, each ready for everything from supermarket bread to sliced artisan loaves.

Size of the slot

Size matters when it comes to the depth of toaster slots. Too short, and you will have to cram the bread in — too long, your tiny slice gets lost.

Some Cuisinart toasters feature extra-wide slots. These are 1 1/2 inches or more and can accommodate even the largest bagel or thickest slice of bread.

Finish

Whether you prefer a simple, classic look, sleek modern design or retro styling, Cuisinart has a wide variety of toasters to suit your kitchen’s decor. There’s a toaster for everyone’s style, from bright, funky colors to streamlined stainless steel.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart toaster

Digital display

Some Cuisinart toasters feature a digital display that makes getting the perfect level of toastiness easy. Dial in your time and temperature for toasting, and check your work on the easy-to-read LED display.

More control

Cuisinart’s toasters let you customize your slice so you get exactly what you are looking for.

Control the shade: Some toasters offer three different shade options, while others offer up to seven. When the shade control is a feature, most use a dial, but some higher-end models have push-button controls and a digital display.

Some toasters offer three different shade options, while others offer up to seven. When the shade control is a feature, most use a dial, but some higher-end models have push-button controls and a digital display. Bagel setting: Bagels have different demands in the toaster. Instead of an all-over crunch, you want a crispy exterior and a chewy center. Cuisinart toasters with bagel settings toast up the outside and just warm the inside.

Bagels have different demands in the toaster. Instead of an all-over crunch, you want a crispy exterior and a chewy center. Cuisinart toasters with bagel settings toast up the outside and just warm the inside. Reheat option: When your toast is ready before the rest of your breakfast, you’ll want to warm it before you eat. The reheat setting warms your toast without making it darker.

When your toast is ready before the rest of your breakfast, you’ll want to warm it before you eat. The reheat setting warms your toast without making it darker. Defrost: The defrost setting is perfect for frozen waffles or bread. Cuisinart designed this setting so that waffles and bread can go straight from the freezer to the toaster.

The defrost setting is perfect for frozen waffles or bread. Cuisinart designed this setting so that waffles and bread can go straight from the freezer to the toaster. Pause: Not sure if your toast is getting too dark? Press pause and check.

Not sure if your toast is getting too dark? Press pause and check. Cancel: If you change your mind while the toast is in progress, Cuisinart toasters with a cancel button stop the toasting and lift the bread out.

Easy cleaning

Cuisinart toasters stow away neatly with cord storage and a crumb tray. Simply wrap the cord around the built-in cleats, and slide out the crumb tray to empty.

No-lever toasting

It’s a feature you may not know you needed. Simply pop the bread in, choose your setting, and the lever-free Cuisinart toaster lowers the bread automatically.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart toaster

Cuisinart makes high-quality toasters that are available across a wide price range. Expect to spend $30-$100.

Cuisinart toaster FAQ

Should you get a toaster or a toaster oven?

A. The answer depends on what you are planning on toasting. Cuisinart toasters work best for toasting flat food such as waffles, sandwich bread and bagels. On the other hand, a toaster oven can accommodate larger foods and has other functions. Toaster ovens are almost a smaller version of your regular oven and can broil, bake and roast.

If you are looking for something that can replace an oven for smaller tasks, a toaster oven is your best bet. However, nothing beats a Cuisinart toaster for producing the perfect toast every time.

Are Cuisinart toasters covered by a warranty?

A. Yes. No matter which model you select, all Cuisinart toasters come with a three-year limited warranty. This covers defects in workmanship or materials but does not replace a toaster that is damaged in an accident or used improperly.

What’s the best Cuisinart toaster to buy?

Top Cuisinart toaster

Cuisinart Touch To Toast Leverless Toaster

What you need to know: If you like technology along with your toast, this is a great option for you.

What you’ll love: It features leverless toasting that is customizable. It has seven different shade levels, and two control panels let you set two different shades at the same time. The toaster beeps when your toast is ready and has an LCD countdown display. It’s a four-slot toaster.

What you should consider: This is a larger toaster, and it comes with a larger price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Cuisinart toaster for the money

Cuisinart Compact Stainless Classic Toaster

What you need to know: The retro styling of this four-slot toaster is also available in four finishes.

What you’ll love: It has six shade settings and toast settings that include defrost, reheat and bagel options. The lever lifts the toast high above the slot for no burnt fingers. Like the higher-end models, this one lets you set two different types of toast at the same time.

What you should consider: The price changes based on the color you select.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Bakery Artisan Bread Toaster

What you need to know: For artisan bread fans, this toaster features extra-wide and long slots to accommodate the heartiest bakery breads.

What you’ll love: It has all the standard features you need, including six shade settings and bagel, reheat, defrost and cancel controls. It has a high-lift lever.

What you should consider: It only toasts two slices at once, and some users think it toasts unevenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.