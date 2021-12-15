Best colorful rug

Fashion designer Christian Lacroix has a colorful concentric striped rug in his living room that ties together a rococo interior.

Which colorful rugs are best?

No decorative piece enlivens a room as well as a multicolored rug. Colorful rugs blend seamlessly among the eclectic decor of a bohemian room or splash neutral-toned rooms with brilliance, adding character to any interior design. Bungalow Rose’s Kirssy Abstract Multicolor Area Rug is a soft-shaded Southwestern design that befits many interior styles. This rug is stain-resistant and made of cotton materials that are soft and safe for your floors.

What to know before you buy a colorful rug

Measurements and placement

The first step in buying an area rug, no matter the color, is finding the measurements of the space you intend to fill. Your rug should not take up too much of the room, as this makes your interior feel stuffy. A rug that has less than 18 inches of exposed floor space surrounding it, is too large. In short, a well-placed carpet fits underneath all of the furniture but does not roll from wall to wall.

Keep in mind that rugs protect your floors but can cause damage, too. A rug pad that is 1 inch shorter than your rug on all sides protects your floor and holds the carpet in place.

How to style

Multicolored rugs fit anywhere, depending on the palette of their design. It is not the color that matters but the tone of the colors. If your room has pastel accents, choose a light-colored rug. If your room is abstract, a vibrant rainbow rug is fitting.

Be aware that high-contrast rugs make a room seem bright. Rainbow-styled rooms that receive high amounts of natural sunlight gleam with uninhibited intensity, and the effect might be too strong for your taste.

Pile height

All rugs are classified by pile height, which may be directly listed or described as high, medium or low. The pile of a rug is the length of its fibers, and no pile is unanimously the best.

Low pile rugs are flatter and firmer, useful as doormats, entryway, kitchen, dining and bathroom rugs. They catch less dirt and grime and are easier to clean. Their fibers are usually moisture-resistant, making them ideal for areas at risk for water contact.

High pile rugs are plush and luxurious but need more maintenance. They are aesthetically pleasing and add texture to a room, but messes are more likely to get tangled in their long fibers. They are better suited for low-traffic areas or adult bedrooms and offices where they are treated more carefully.

What to look for in a quality colorful rug

Fabric

Colorful rugs are made of fabrics that hold dye well: wool, cotton and synthetics (polyester, polypropylene and nylon). Natural fibers like sisal, jute and hemp are not usually used for rainbow rugs.

Wool makes top-of-the-line rugs, pricey but lasting decades when shown proper care. They are dirt-, dust- and flame-resistant and naturally regulate humidity. However, wool fades and degrades from too much moisture over time.

How it’s made

All rugs are made by hand or by power loom, though synthetics are usually produced the latter way. Handmade pieces are made less efficiently than machine-made creations and are far more expensive. Handcrafted rugs are also more susceptible to human error and likely to have physical imperfections, but they are densely woven with more care than power-loom rugs.

Most high-quality rugs are costly due to being hand-knotted works of art.

Backing material

The topside and underside of a rug are equally important, and flimsy backings degrade quickly, shortening the lifespan of your rug.

Polyurethane backings provide cushioning and prevent unraveling. These backings are high quality but expensive.

No irregularities

An exquisitely made rug has no visible mistakes, whether crafted by hand or machine. The colors are evenly dyed without unintended streaks or bleeding, and the backing material is structurally sound, without any loose pieces.

A synthetic rug is shipped with creasing and curled edges. These imperfections are the signs of a newly crafted rug and result from shipment packaging. The creasing and curled edges flatten with time, and if they bother you, you can pin down the sides with heavy furniture.

How much you can expect to spend on a colorful rug

A colorful rug costs anywhere from $90-$1,000.

Colorful rug FAQ

How do you match a colorful rug to your room?

A. If your room is all neutral tones, a rainbow rug adds a necessary splash of color. Your colorful rug should match pre-existing hues if you already have furniture. The colors in your rug should match the chairs, curtains, wall color and decorative accents.

Should you choose your rug or furniture first?

A. When redesigning any room, choose the furniture before choosing a rug. Rug sizes are customizable and it is easier to find a rug that matches the furniture than vice versa. Smaller accents and decorative pieces are the last step in interior decorating.

What are the best colorful rugs to buy?

Top colorful rug

Bungalow Rose Kirssy Abstract Multicolor Area Rug

What you need to know: This polypropylene rug has a high quality, colorful design that is stain-resistant.

What you’ll love: It’s stain-resistant and has a cotton backing that won’t damage your floors. All colors are complementary to each other and the pattern fits many rooms, giving you the freedom to change your other accent decorations whenever you desire.

What you should consider: This rug needs to be laid over a rug pad or pinned beneath furniture to keep it from sliding.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top colorful rug for the money

Dakota Fields Mireia Striped Handmade Flatweave Area Rug

What you need to know: This handmade rug with tassels on two ends lays flat despite being cotton.

What you’ll love: This pastel-striped rug comes in over 20 sizes and has a textured low pile pattern. You can vacuum and spot clean it as stains and dirt accumulate.

What you should consider: It is not stain-resistant and requires a rug pad to keep from sliding.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Bungalow Rose Anaheim Geometric Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a high-quality cotton-backed rug with an assortment of colors that are stain-resistant.

What you’ll love: A 70% cotton and 30% polyester blend makes up this cotton-backed rug. It is stain-resistant, can be vacuumed and comes in 15 sizes.

What you should consider: You need a rug pad to keep it from sliding.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

