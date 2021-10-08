Best co-op PC games

Many PC games are co-op or multiplayer, meaning they’re a great way to play with friends and family members who are far away (or even in the same room).

Which co-op PC game is best?

Many modern PC games are co-op, meaning they can be played with friends. However, with so many games to choose from, it can be hard to decide which ones to play. Luckily, whether you love a good first-person shooter or a role-playing adventure game, there are some great options for you to play together with your friends or family.

Minecraft

Played on the computer or console, Minecraft: Java Edition is a sandbox game. Players have plenty of materials to choose from and can build virtually anything they can imagine. Along with this, the game offers plenty of exploration and monsters to fight. The game is a co-op with the option for split-screen or separate system gameplay.

A newer spinoff of the original, Minecraft Dungeons is another co-op game available on the computer, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. However, rather than a survival sandbox game, it falls in the action role-playing genre. Both Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft Dungeons are fun to play alone and with others.

Among Us

A cross between Werewolf and Mafia, Among Us, first became popular in early 2020. It is a survival game in which friends must trick, deceive and manipulate through their voices and in-game actions. The game is fun and challenging. Plus, no two rounds are the same, with different win strategies and modded versions available.

League of Legends

With more than 100 champions to choose from, League of Legends is a PC game in which players fight monsters and other players to level up their character. The goal is to build up a team that dominates the opposition. This game requires fast decision-making and plenty of strategies.

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is a popular PC game for friends to play directly with other players on the same system or online. It is a third-person shooter game with multiple levels and features 14 character classes, more than 100 playable plants and zombies, and 12 maps to explore.

World of Warcraft

For those who want a classic game with regular expansions and countless hours of fun gameplay, World of Warcraft is a great option. It is a role-playing game with a massive, immersive world with quests, dungeons, and more. There are also several classes and races to choose from, including dwarves, death knights, and more. Players can choose a side – Alliance or Horde – and play with or against their friends. For the full gameplay experience, consider a 60-day subscription. Otherwise, try it out for free up to level 20.

Cuphead

A PC game, Cuphead challenges one or two players to fight against multiple bosses. The game has a classic art style similar to old cartoons, but it’s far more intense than it seems on the surface. As a platform shooter, it requires practice, precision, and teamwork in order to win.

Fortnite

This online shooter is very popular and has been for a while. The goal of Fortnite is to destroy all other players until only one player remains as the victor. With each new round, the player starts from scratch without any gear and must seek and destroy to win. With seasonal events and semiregular updates, this game offers many hours of fun replays with friends.

Destiny 2

A first-person shooter with a storyline, Destiny 2 is the sequel to the original Destiny. In this game, players get to collect and keep rare loot and gear. Plus, Destiny 2 allows for three- to six-player parties, depending on if playing a dungeon or a raid. Alternatively, players can join a campaign or play against other players in competitive shootouts. Destiny 2 has regular updates and seasonal passes. It also offers crossplay across all systems.

Stardew Valley

Created by ConcernedApe and marketed as a role-playing game, Stardew Valley is a farming simulator and adventure game with a great replay factor. Although it was initially single-player-only, it became a multiplayer game in 2018. Stardew Valley offers a little bit of everything with options for fighting, farming, and adventuring. Plus, there are a lot of in-game and seasonal events to keep players coming back for more. It is available as a PC or console game through Steam.

What are the best PC game accessories to buy?

Most modern PC games are graphically intense and require high-quality equipment for the best gaming experience. If you’re looking to improve an existing setup, here are some accessories for you to consider.

DeathAdder V2

When playing on a PC, it’s important to have a good, wired mouse like Razer’s DeathAdder V2. With multiple programmable buttons, a comfortable grip, and 20,000 DPI, this gaming mouse is perfect for first-person shooter games.

BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

This gaming headset comes with memory foam padding around the ears and a handy microphone for friends who play on separate systems or online. It offers surround sound and is compatible with the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, and PlayStation.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

With an OLED smart display, this mechanical keyboard is a must for computer gamers. It comes with a magnetic wrist rest and is durable enough for rapid, constant use.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller

For gamers who want the feeling of a console controller for their computer game, this programmable controller is a must. It’s compatible with the computer and Xbox.

Other gaming tips

Power up. Check the system requirements of any PC game before you purchase it. One game may work for your computer but not for your friends. Depending on the intensity, it may be necessary to get a gaming computer. Here are the best gaming computers right now.

Most online co-op games require fast internet. Consider getting an Ethernet cable for the best connection. Updates. Some of the best PC games come with regular or semiregular updates. Check if the game you want has updates or if it has a great replay factor.

