Searching for the best Christmas sales can ultimately save you hundreds of dollars, but try not to buy items just because they’re on sale if you wouldn’t have purchased them otherwise.

What are the best Christmas Sales?

It’s natural that you want to go all-out for Christmas, but the costs involved with the holiday season can sometimes be prohibitive. Luckily, you can cater to your budget by looking for the best sales and deals on Christmas gifts and decorations.

Some retailers have dedicated Christmas sales before the big day, while others offer general discounts in the lead-up to the festive season. You can also take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to find bargains.

What can you find in Christmas sales?

You can find all kinds of items for sale around Christmastime, though they often vary between retailers. Some Christmas sales offer deals on Christmas trees and a range of other seasonal decorations, while others focus on Christmas gifts. Whether you’re shopping for the hottest toys for a child in your life or you want to buy a big-ticket tech item for your partner, you’ll find plenty of great deals in the run-up to the holidays.

You can’t know ahead of time exactly which items will be reduced in these sales, but it’s possible to guess based on data from previous years, plus there are already some great discounts happening right now.

When is the best time to shop for Christmas?

There’s no single best time to shop for Christmas, but the festive season can be expensive, so it’s a good idea to start early. Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer discounts on a range of products that could make excellent Christmas gifts, but you should also be on the lookout for other pre-Christmas sales as retailers fight for their share of the market with some top-notch deals. When you sign up for the BestReviews email newsletter, you’ll receive details about some of the best deals around.

Best Christmas trees and decorations

National Tree Company North Valley Spruce

This realistic artificial Christmas tree is designed to look like a north valley spruce with hundreds of lifelike tips on hinged branches. Available in a range of sizes, there’s an option to suit most homes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond

Balsam Hill Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

If you love the look of the Colorado blue spruce, this artificial tree mimics the real thing in shape and color. It’s a durable choice that will last through many Christmas seasons, so when you find this on sale, you shouldn’t hesitate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Holiday Joy 300 Count Clear White String Lights

With a green wire that blends into foliage, these lights are ideal for decorating artificial or real Christmas trees, as well as trees and bushes in your yard, since they’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Somewhere between warm and cool white, they have a traditional look while still making your tree pop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Swarovski 2021 Annual Edition Christmas Ornament

A luxurious crystal ornament that’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants to add some extra sparkle to their tree or likes to buy a new ornament or two every year to add to the collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Christmas gifts for adults

Bedsure Weighted Blanket

With relaxing and de-stressing properties, weighted blankets are the ultimate gift for adults who need help winding down. This one is available in a range of sizes and weights, and it has a removable, machine washable cover to help you keep it clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Coffee Maker

An excellent gift for a coffee-lover, this take on the classic moka pot delivers coffee into two individual espresso mugs rather than into a jug section. The espresso cups feature art in the popular style of Roy Lichtenstein.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods

Music-loving recipients will appreciate a pair of these compact headphones that are some of the best wireless earbuds around. Most new phones don’t have headphone jacks, so these are especially great for anyone who still has wired headphones and has to mess around with an adaptor. You’ll often find some impressive AirPod deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or in Christmas sales during December.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

This professional-quality blender is a perfect gift for anyone who loves to cook, easily blending even the toughest of ingredients. It’s expensive at full price, but you might find it with a hefty discount in Christmas sales if you wait for the right time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best Christmas gifts for kids

Nintendo Switch

Arguably the most family-friendly of game consoles, kids will be ecstatic to find a Nintendo Switch under the tree on Christmas day. It can be played in handheld mode for a single player to enjoy quietly or on the television for the whole family to get involved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

Popularized by TikTok, this plush toy is popular with young people all over the globe. It’s reversible, with a happy face on one side and a grumpy face on the other. It may be available at a discounted price during Christmas sales, but it’s a relatively affordable choice even at full price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5 Mechanical Coding Robot

An excellent tech toy for ages 10 and up, this toy teaches the basics of mechanical engineering and coding while providing hours of fun. It is already a great deal, and it is likely to see discounts as Christmas approaches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lego Classic Creative Transparent Bricks

You can’t go wrong with Lego, especially when you can find it at an affordable price. This set features 500 pieces, including a selection of special translucent bricks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

