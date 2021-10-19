Best chopsticks

Which chopsticks are best?

While, to some people, chopsticks may seem like a fun alternative to a knife and fork, an estimated 33% of the world’s population use chopsticks to eat on a daily basis. Chopsticks are especially important in East Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, Japan and Korea.

If you’re looking for a new set of chopsticks for use at home, there are a few things to consider before you buy. The top pick, the HIWARE Fiberglass Chopsticks, comes with 10 pairs of fiberglass chopsticks that are easy to use and dishwasher safe.

What to know before you buy chopsticks

Chinese, Japanese and Korean style chopsticks

With such a large portion of the world’s population using chopsticks on a daily basis, it’s only natural that each culture has adapted chopsticks to better work for them. There are three main styles of chopsticks: Chinese chopsticks, Japanese chopsticks and Korean chopsticks. While these different styles may not seem widely different, it’s worth considering which style you want to use before you buy.

Chinese chopsticks are normally around 25 centimeters in length, are rectangular instead of round and have blunt-pointed ends. Chinese chopsticks are on the longer side and can be made out of any material.

are normally around 25 centimeters in length, are rectangular instead of round and have blunt-pointed ends. Chinese chopsticks are on the longer side and can be made out of any material. Japanese chopsticks are shorter than Chinese chopsticks, are rounded instead of rectangular and have round-pointed tips that make picking up smaller foods easier. Japanese chopsticks are often smaller than both Chinese and Korean chopsticks.

are shorter than Chinese chopsticks, are rounded instead of rectangular and have round-pointed tips that make picking up smaller foods easier. Japanese chopsticks are often smaller than both Chinese and Korean chopsticks. Korean chopsticks are medium length, rectangular in shape and are almost always made of metal. Korean chopsticks tend to be a bit heavier than their Chinese and Japanese counterparts due to the metal, but this also means they are easier to clean and reuse.

Cooking chopsticks

If you are looking for a pair of chopsticks to use while cooking, make sure that they are heat resistant. Metal or fiberglass chopsticks are good for this purpose, although bamboo or wooden chopsticks can be used. There are also longer chopsticks that are made to be cooked with and used especially when frying foods.

Overall aesthetic

Just as you would want your silverware to match the rest of your kitchen utensils, pick a pair of chopsticks that matches the decor aesthetic that you’ve established for your kitchen space. For example, if you use wooden bowls in your kitchen, consider buying a set of bamboo or wooden chopsticks.

What to look for in a quality pair of chopsticks

Easy to hold

If you’re wanting to use chopsticks at home on a regular basis, you are going to want a pair that is easy to hold and use. Regardless of which style of chopsticks that you opt for, the chopsticks should be light enough that you can use them without it being awkward. Pick the pair of chopsticks that you think will be easiest for you and your family.

No-slip features

Japanese chopsticks especially will have grooves around the point that help to hold slippery food like ramen noodles in place while eating. If you think this feature could be beneficial to you, consider buying a pair of chopsticks that have no-slip features such as these.

Dishwasher-safe

As chopsticks can be a bit awkward to clean at home, the best way to have peace of mind about their sanitation is to be able to put them into the dishwasher. Metal or fiberglass chopsticks are normally dishwasher-safe, but be sure to check the manufacturer’s instructions.

How much you can expect to spend on chopsticks

Chopsticks can range from $5-$20 depending on the material, style and quantity.

Chopstick FAQ

Why can’t I just reuse bamboo chopsticks from the restaurant?

A. Most bamboo chopsticks that you are given when eating out are meant to be single-use and will warp, splinter and grow mold if you keep them around.

How do you use chopsticks?

A. Chopsticks are easy to use with a little bit of practice. Put the bottom chopstick between your thumb and index finger, then hold the top chopstick much like you would a pencil. The bottom chopstick shouldn’t move and the top chopstick should do most of the work.

What are the best chopsticks to buy?

Top chopsticks

HIWARE Fiberglass Chopsticks

What you need to know: These chopsticks are great for those with a more minimalist aesthetic.

What you’ll love: These chopsticks are stylish and durable thanks to the fiberglass material. They are easier to clean than wooden chopsticks, healthier for the environment than plastic chopsticks and don’t have a metallic taste like you might expect with metal chopsticks. They are dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: These chopsticks aren’t the most kid-friendly as they are on the heavier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chopsticks for the money

GLAMFIELDS Japanese Style Bamboo Chopsticks

What you need to know: This set of chopsticks would pair well with a more traditional or rustic kitchen aesthetic.

What you’ll love: These chopsticks are done in the Japanese style and are crafted from cured bamboo. They are dishwasher safe and very durable. Even though they are made from bamboo, they don’t stain easily or hold any odor.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the grooves on the end are not deep enough to help grip food, but this, of course, depends on what types of foods you are trying to eat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EMRSTORES Stainless Steel Chopsticks

What you need to know: This pack of colorful stainless steel chopsticks is perfect for those looking for a durable and colorful set of chopsticks.

What you’ll love: Stainless steel is a great choice of material for chopsticks as it is easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and doesn’t stain or hold any residual odor. The pack comes with five pairs, each in a different color, so this set could be especially fun for families to use.

What you should consider: The stainless steel smudges easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

