Best chocolate Advent calendar

Which chocolate Advent calendars are best?

If you want to get your family into the holiday spirit, try a chocolate Advent calendar. The use of these festive calendars dates back to the 19th century in Germany, but now cultures all over the world use them to mark the days until December 25th.

For most Advent calendars, each day of the month has a small compartment with some kind of treat inside. If you’re looking for a colorful advent calendar full of gourmet chocolates, the Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a chocolate Advent calendar

Chocolate Advent calendar types

Chocolate Advent calendars can come in a wide variety of different visual styles, depending on the intended audience. Some Advent calendars for kids may feature a snowy scene full of recognizable holiday characters like Santa Claus or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, while calendars targeting adults may feature a more elegant design with luxurious gourmet chocolates. Most traditional chocolate Advent calendars will feature religious imagery, usually in the form of a Nativity scene or an illustration of angels.

Reusable vs. single-use

Consider whether you want a chocolate Advent calendar that’s disposable or one that can be reused. Single-use chocolate Advent calendars are usually made out of cardboard and feature daily candy compartments that can’t be re-closed after opening. These calendars are fun and affordable, but not particularly durable.

Reusable chocolate Advent calendars are typically crafted from a sturdier material like wood, fabric or plastic, and can be used and refilled year after year. To keep track of the passing days, reusable Advent calendars will usually incorporate some kind of marker that can be moved to follow your progress through the month of December. Most of these calendars also have compartments with hinged doors so they can be reclosed after opening. Reusable chocolate Advent calendars are typically more expensive, but you get more bang for your buck over time.

What to look for in a quality chocolate Advent calendar

Brands and flavors

Many famous chocolate companies like Lindt, Cadbury and Godiva sell an Advent calendar every year. If you or your family are picky about chocolate, look for your favorite brands so you can get the familiar treats that you know and love. Some of these calendars feature a single flavor, while other high-end products have a different type of chocolate for every day of the month, including white chocolate, dark chocolate and even chocolate-covered caramels.

Pre-filled vs. unfilled

Most single-use chocolate Advent calendars come pre-filled, meaning each day’s compartment is sealed shut with a small piece of chocolate already inside. Others have empty compartments that you’ll need to fill on your own. This means a little extra work for you, but you’ll also get more control over the types of chocolates you and your family will enjoy.

Materials

Chocolate Advent calendars can be crafted from a wide range of different materials. Wood or fabric is often used for reusable calendars, but if you have young children, look for a durable material like plastic that won’t be stained by little fingers.

Display and style

Think about where you plan to display your Advent calendar before settling on a product. Is this an elegant, decorative item that you’ll want to hang on your wall, or something simple that can be placed in a drawer between each day? If you want a calendar that’s visible during the entire holiday season, consider how it’s going to blend with your existing seasonal decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a chocolate Advent calendar

The cost of an Advent calendar can vary depending on the quality of the materials and whether or not it’s reusable. Most consumers can expect to pay around $5-$30 for a disposable calendar or $20-$60 for a reusable one.

Chocolate Advent calendar FAQ

How many days should my Advent calendar have?

A. Most Advent calendars have 24 or 25 days, with one compartment for every day leading up to Christmas morning.

Can I put other items in my unfilled Advent calendar?

A. Yes! Although chocolate is most commonly used, many people choose to put small toys, Bible verses or even high-end perfumes and lotions into their Advent calendars.

What’s the best chocolate Advent calendar to buy?

Top chocolate Advent calendar

Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This chocolate Advent calendar comes with a festive design and multiple kinds of chocolate.

What you’ll love: This cute holiday Advent calendar includes chocolates from one of the world’s most legendary chocolate companies. Gourmet white, dark and milk chocolates are featured, some of which are molded to look like snowmen, penguins and Santa Claus.

What you should consider: A few users felt that the chocolate pieces were too small given the price of the calendar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chocolate Advent calendar for the money

Vermont Christmas Company Naughty or Nice Chocolate Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This popular and affordable Advent calendar features a nostalgic design and simple milk chocolate pieces.

What you’ll love: The festive design depicts a full-color Santa Claus going through his list of naughty or nice children by a cozy fireplace. Each compartment has a piece of milk chocolate and a verse from the famous poem “The Night Before Christmas.”

What you should consider: The chocolate pieces sometimes appear to be crushed or stale.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Chocolate Advent calendar worth checking out

Lindt Teddy Bear Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This large Advent calendar is full of silky-smooth treats from a famous chocolatier.

What you’ll love: A colorful offering from another iconic chocolate brand, this advent calendar is full of chocolate teddy bears, reindeer and truffles wrapped in gold foil. The final compartment features a full-sized novelty chocolate.

What you should consider: A few users said that they received the wrong advent calendar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

